Tilman Fertitta won’t sell minor stake in Houston Rockets

Fertitta purchased the Rockets in October of 2017 for a then-record $2.2 billion. Fertitta reportedly sold over $1.4 billion in bonds to finance the purchase from Les Alexander. He’s been the team’s sole owner since that point.
McMahon reports that Fertitta won’t consider minority partners “as a matter of pride”. Under Fertitta’s ownership, Houston has had to be cautious of exceeding the NBA’s luxury tax. Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey has made several trades over the past few seasons to dodge the tax.
Outside of the Rockets, Fertitta owns Landry’s Inc., which is the parent company of several restaurants. Fertitta also owns several hotels, casinos and entertainment venues.
Even if NBA returns this season, John Wall will wait until next season to come back
John Wall has not set foot on an NBA court this season following surgery to repair a torn Achilles last summer (plus previous knee surgery). That said, he’s looked pretty good in full-contact practices — he’s still the fastest guy on the court.
If the NBA gets its dream scenario — and that’s still a big “if” no matter how much the president wants to open the nation back up for business — and play resumes in late May or June, could a better rested Wall return and get in a few games? Maybe help the nine-seed Wizards if the NBA decides to go with a play-in tournament for the final playoff spots?
“We’ve said all along that we can’t wait until John plays next season, and I think that will still be our attitude and our stance,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in a recent interview. “We’re very anxious to see John Wall in uniform next year. I don’t think any of this changes that.”
It makes some sense. While Stephen Curry could return and (pre-hiatus) get in a month of work, meshing with Andrew Wiggins, how much to the Wizards gain rolling Wall out for a handful of games? Is making a push to be the eighth seed and get smacked around by the Bucks in the first round something the Wizards should push hard for?
The Wizards will wait on Wall and dream big of next season when he and Bradley Beal again form one of the best backcourts in the league. It just may be a while before that season starts.
Dayton’s Mr. Everything, Obi Toppin, declares for NBA Draft
Obi Toppin went to Maui and caught everyone’s eye.
In between Mai Tai’s, scouts were witness to Toppin’s threes and powerful dunks as he put up 25 on Georgia, 24 on Virginia Tech, and helped Dayton push Kansas to overtime. That week in Hawaii put Toppin and Dayton on the map.
Expected to be a top-10 pick, Toppin has made the official expected and he is entering the NBA Draft.
Toppin is in the running for the Naismith College Player of the Year after a season averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds a game (with defenses loaded up on him), he shot 39 percent from three and had a 32.5 PER. Plus, the man might need to go straight into next year’s Dunk Contest.
A 6’9″ forward, it’s the versatility of Toppin’s game — and his high ceiling — that intrigues teams. After setting a pick he can pop out and hit a three or roll hard to the rim and finish. Switch a smaller guy onto him and Toppin will eat him alive down low. He’s a beast in transition. The real questions are how good Toppin can be defensively, that was not his strong end of the court and he will be asked to do a lot more at the next level. While he’s going to have to adapt his game to being a four in the NBA (he was basically a five at Dayton), he could make an impact right away and eventually develop into a Kyle Kuzma or, on the very high end, Victor Oladipo kind of player.
Okongwu is projected as a top 10, maybe top-five pick in the upcoming draft, which makes his leap to the next level the right move for him.
Okongwu averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds a game at USC, with a very efficient 61.6 shooting percentage and a 31.1 PER. Watch video of him and you see an incredible leaper, a guy who can face up with a fantastic first step, and a guy with good shot-blocking instincts.
The challenges are that at 6’9″ he is not going to be able to play center all the time at the NBA level, and he does not have great shooting range (he only took four threes all season at USC). Think a Montrezl Harrel/Bam Adebayo style of game, which is impressive but can have its limits (and not that he will be as good as them, that is a high bar).
In a down draft, he could be a guy a team falls in love with — plus he has a high floor — and that gets him taken inside the first five.
That love may primarily be based on film; this year’s draft process has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus and NBA hiatus. There likely is no combine, no face-to-face interviews — hello Skype — and no workouts with teams. Plus, nobody knows when the draft itself will take place (the league has to figure out what’s up with the rest of the season and playoffs before getting into the draft and free agency timelines).
But for a likely lock top 10 guy like Okongwu, it makes sense to come out now.
North Carolina guard Cole Anthony won’t declare for NBA Draft at this time
University of North Carolina guard Cole Anthony is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, Anthony said on Instagram that his declaration for the draft will have to wait for a little while.
Anthony said he’s not making any draft announcements yet: “A lot of people have been asking me if I’m going to declare for the NBA draft. Anyone who knows me understands that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine, but given the pain that America and the world are experiencing at this time, I am going to refrain from making any announcements about that topic.”
As a freshman at UNC, Anthony started in 20 of his 22 games. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds game.
Anthony’s draft stock fell a bit, as he struggled with his shot in his first college season. He hit 35% from behind the arc, but just 38% overall from the field. In addition to the streaky shot, the 6-foot-3 point guard is also seen as more of a scorer than facilitator at this point. Anthony’s defense also leaves a lot to be desired.
Anthony has until Sunday, April 26 to declare as an Early Entry candidate for the 2020 draft. It’s unknown at this point if the NBA’s evolving schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic will impact that date.