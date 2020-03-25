Stephen Curry to host Q&A with coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the world confronts the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Anthony Fauci – Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – has become the most trusted person in the United States (except on one thing).

Warriors star Stephen Curry is using his enormous platform to spread Fauci’s message – straight from the source.

Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/7DC0dty6u6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 25, 2020

Many NBA players are using social media to educate on coronavirus. The names involved here make this endeavor especially notable.