Stephen Curry to host Q&A with coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci

As the world confronts the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Anthony Fauci – Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – has become the most trusted person in the United States (except on one thing).
Warriors star Stephen Curry is using his enormous platform to spread Fauci’s message – straight from the source.
Many NBA players are using social media to educate on coronavirus. The names involved here make this endeavor especially notable.
Karl-Anthony Towns publicly shared his emotions about his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Unfortunately, neither that nor his $100,000 donation are Towns’ only direct connections to coronavirus.
His father, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., also tested positive for COVID-19.
Malika Andrews of ESPN:
Hopefully, both of Towns’ parents recover quickly.
What an awful thing for anyone to go through.
After the Lakers beat the Heat in December, LeBron James posted a photo of himself in the game on Instagram.
Ryan Naumann of The Blast:
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, photographer Steven Mitchell is suing Lebron James and his companies Uninterrupted Digital Ventures and LRMR Ventures, LLC.
Mitchell explains, “This is an action for copyright infringement under Section 501 of the Copyright Act. This action arises out of Defendant’s unauthorized reproduction and public display of a copyrighted photograph of NBA basketball player Lebron James during a basketball game against the Miami Heat, owned and registered by Mitchell, a professional photographer.”
The law seems to favor the photographer, though establishing damages is another matter.
NBA players often post photos of themselves on social media. Teams – who typically employ their own photographers – should provide players with photos approved for distribution. That’d be an easy way around these issues.
But that’s a broader solution. LeBron will have to deal with this case.
Pistons big Christian Wood tested positive for coronavirus 11 days ago.
Now comes good news.
Dana Gauruder for the Detroit Free Press:
Wood, the only Detroit Pistons player known to have contracted the virus, is “feeling great and fully recovered,” according to his agent, Adam Pensack.
A source familiar with the situation said Wood has to pass a few medical tests and is expected to be cleared Thursday.
Rod Beard of The Detroit News:
In order to be cleared, a person needs two negative tests, spaced at least 24 hours apart. Wood passed the initial test Wednesday and will take the second test on Thursday, a league source told The Detroit News.
The 17 Pistons tests were done through a private lab and were not taken from the allotment of public testing kits. In the Pistons’ cases, tests were only given if the person had direct contact with a person who had tested positive and presented with symptoms or had an underlying condition that made them more susceptible.
The source of coronavirus tests for celebrities, including NBA players, has become an issue. The real shame is the shortage of tests. But the Pistons are trying to get in front of complaints about favorable treatment.
Considering return-to-play options, the NBA must obviously evaluate how quickly players recover from coronavirus. Wood’s progress is great news.
But coronavirus is still spreading – both within and outside the NBA. Celtics guard Marcus Smart, two Lakers players and three members of the 76ers organization tested positive with results announced in the last week. Unless everyone involved in the league is quarantining, it’s impossible to rule out more new cases.
Kenyon Martin Jr. announced on Instagram that he’s declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft:
Martin played at IMG Academy in a post-graduate season after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA.
Martin is the son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin. 20 years ago, the elder Martin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. Martin Sr. had a 15-year NBA career, spending most of those seasons with the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets.
The younger Martin averaged 20 points and eight rebounds for IMG this past season. The 6-foot-7 Martin projects as a wing in the NBA. ESPN currently ranks Martin as a mid-second round pick.