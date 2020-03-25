Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Karl-Anthony Towns publicly shared his emotions about his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Unfortunately, neither that nor his $100,000 donation are Towns’ only direct connections to coronavirus.

His father, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., also tested positive for COVID-19.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

A source close to the Towns family tells @espn Karl Sr., Karl-Anthony Towns’ father who tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the hospital for multiple days, is “recovering well.” Updated story: https://t.co/OL6nfApsKu — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 26, 2020

Hopefully, both of Towns’ parents recover quickly.

What an awful thing for anyone to go through.