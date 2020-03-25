North Carolina guard Cole Anthony won’t declare for NBA Draft at this time

University of North Carolina guard Cole Anthony is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, Anthony said on Instagram that his declaration for the draft will have to wait for a little while.
Anthony said he’s not making any draft announcements yet: “A lot of people have been asking me if I’m going to declare for the NBA draft. Anyone who knows me understands that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine, but given the pain that America and the world are experiencing at this time, I am going to refrain from making any announcements about that topic.”
As a freshman at UNC, Anthony started in 20 of his 22 games. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds game.
Anthony’s draft stock fell a bit, as he struggled with his shot in his first college season. He hit 35% from behind the arc, but just 38% overall from the field. In addition to the streaky shot, the 6-foot-3 point guard is also seen as more of a scorer than facilitator at this point. Anthony’s defense also leaves a lot to be desired.
Anthony has until Sunday, April 26 to declare as an Early Entry candidate for the 2020 draft. It’s unknown at this point if the NBA’s evolving schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic will impact that date.