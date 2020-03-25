(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

North Carolina guard Cole Anthony won’t declare for NBA Draft at this time

By Keith SmithMar 25, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

University of North Carolina guard Cole Anthony is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, Anthony said on Instagram that his declaration for the draft will have to wait for a little while.

Anthony said he’s not making any draft announcements yet: “A lot of people have been asking me if I’m going to declare for the NBA draft. Anyone who knows me understands that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine, but given the pain that America and the world are experiencing at this time, I am going to refrain from making any announcements about that topic.”

As a freshman at UNC, Anthony started in 20 of his 22 games. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds game.

Anthony’s draft stock fell a bit, as he struggled with his shot in his first college season. He hit 35% from behind the arc, but just 38% overall from the field. In addition to the streaky shot, the 6-foot-3 point guard is also seen as more of a scorer than facilitator at this point. Anthony’s defense also leaves a lot to be desired.

Anthony has until Sunday, April 26 to declare as an Early Entry candidate for the 2020 draft. It’s unknown at this point if the NBA’s evolving schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic will impact that date.

Chinese Basketball Association delays restart until May

(Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
By Keith SmithMar 25, 2020, 9:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chinese Basketball Association has delayed their return to play until May. The CBA had previously said they would return to play in mid-April. That announcement came after an initial planned restart in early-April.

The continued delays have foreign-born players, including over 20 from the United States, wondering if the league will resume playing at all this year. One player agent told NBC Sports “American players in China are starting to realize the league may not start. We will likely see American players leaving China very soon.”

The CBA caused a stir earlier this month when they summoned players back to China. Players were to resume practicing in mid-March ahead the league’s planned restart. Many players were unsure if it was safe to travel back to China after the coronavirus outbreak. With COVID-19 spreading across the United States, players were also leery of leaving their families again.

China has become a top destination for US-born players, including many former NBA players. The salaries are high and the schedule is relatively light compared to European leagues. The CBA season also typically ends in mid to late-March. That early end date gives players a chance to return to the NBA before the end of its season.

Prominent former NBA players signed to contracts with CBA teams include Lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lin, Ty Lawson, Shabazz Muhammad and Brandon Bass.

Eyes around the basketball world were on the CBA and their return to play. Many leagues, including the NBA, viewed the CBA as a test-case for how quickly they could also get back up and running. This delay only furthers worries on when, and if, the NBA will be able to save what’s left of the 2019-20 season.

Carmelo Anthony supports Adam Silver, suspension of NBA season

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 25, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Carmelo Anthony was in the middle of a renaissance season in Portland. After being out of the league for more than a year, he had come back and found a role with the Trail Blazers that worked, and he was talking about staying on with the team next season. Plus, he loves the pinot noirs in Oregon.

It’d be understandable if Anthony was ticked about the NBA suspending play, but he told NBC Sports Portland.

“Anytime the NBA can suspend a season, you know that there’s more going on out there in the world,” Melo said. “It’s bigger than the NBA. It’s something that the NBA can’t fight, it’s something the NBA can’t touch. It’s deeper and bigger than the NBA.”

He continued: “So, I condone Adam Silver for making that decision on suspending the NBA because if the NBA wouldn’t have suspended it, the other leagues wouldn’t have followed. It’s a lot of things that’s been affected. So, everybody just got to take their time and figure out what that plan is.”

Anthony also talked about his love of wine, joining teammate CJ McCollum as an oenophile.

Something they have time to explore, at least at home, until the league returns from this suspension.

 

Emotional Karl-Anthony Towns describes hospitalization of his mother with COVID-19

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 25, 2020, 2:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There are a lot of people across the United States who have not taken the coronavirus threat seriously, in part because it hasn’t hit someone close to them yet. It doesn’t feel real. It’s not personal.

It’s become very personal for Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns.

His mother is in a medically-induced coma due to COVID-19, something he talked about in an emotional Instagram post Tuesday night.

“My mother is the strongest woman I know. I know she’ll beat this.”

Our thoughts are with Towns, his mother, and his family. We want to hear about how she beat this.

 

Will NBA players go to Tokyo Olympics next year? Depends on Olympic, NBA schedules

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — USA Basketball is hoping that the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be held around the same time next year as they would have been this year.

Otherwise, an already-complicated situation could get even tougher for coaches and players.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said Tuesday that he has “hit the pause button” on planning for the next Olympics. Colangelo noted that there’s nothing now to do besides waiting to see exactly when the games in Tokyo will be held in 2021 — and if the new schedule will conflict with the NBA schedule.

“It’s pretty simple, isn’t it? We either have NBA players or we don’t,” Colangelo told The Associated Press. “And if we don’t, we’ll look at the other options.”

For now, Colangelo is committed to remain in his role through 2021. So is the coaching staff; U.S. coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is the head coach, with assistants Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, Lloyd Pierce of the Atlanta Hawks and Jay Wright of Villanova.

But again, that’s all schedule permitting.

This summer’s Olympics were to begin July 24, which typically is part of the NBA offseason. When the International Olympic Committee announced the postponement of this summer’s games on Tuesday, a decision made because of the global coronavirus pandemic, it said the delay would last “no more than one year.”

That wording seems to suggest the possibility of an earlier-than-usual Olympics. And if the Tokyo Games are held in April, May or June that could mean the U.S. plans change considerably.

“We’re hopeful that this is going to take place in the same timeframe next summer as it was scheduled for this summer,” Colangelo said. “There are a lot of things that have to be done totally out of our control. We’re a follower in this situation. We’re dealing with the NBA, FIBA, the USOC, the International Olympic Committee, etc., etc. Here’s what we have to wait for now: What are the dates? Once they set the dates, then we will go into action.”

USA Basketball was planning to pick the 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics in June. There were 44 players under consideration, and assuming the schedule means NBA players can take part in 2021 most if not all of those names will likely be on the list next year.

“These are unusual times,” Colangelo said. “And when they ring the bell, we’ll get ourselves ready.”