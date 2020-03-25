Kenyon Martin Jr. declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Martin played at IMG Academy in a post-graduate season after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA.
Martin is the son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin. 20 years ago, the elder Martin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. Martin Sr. had a 15-year NBA career, spending most of those seasons with the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets.
The younger Martin averaged 20 points and eight rebounds for IMG this past season. The 6-foot-7 Martin projects as a wing in the NBA. ESPN currently ranks Martin as a mid-second round pick.
Lewis is leaving the University of Alabama after his sophomore season.
After a solid freshman season, Lewis improved across the board in his second year with the Crimson Tide. Lewis upped his scoring output by over five points per game, up to 18.5. He also dished out 5.2 assists and grabbed 4.7 rebounds per game.
Lewis was a much-improved shooter in his sophomore year as well. He knocked down 45.9% from the field overall, while hitting 36.6% from behind the arc and 80.2% at the free throw line.
At 6-foot-3, Lewis projects to be a point guard at the NBA level. ESPN currently has him ranked as the 25th best prospect in the 2020 draft class. Most analysts project Lewis to go in the latter-third of the first round.
Even if NBA returns this season, John Wall will wait until next season to come back
John Wall has not set foot on an NBA court this season following surgery to repair a torn Achilles last summer (plus previous knee surgery). That said, he’s looked pretty good in full-contact practices — he’s still the fastest guy on the court.
If the NBA gets its dream scenario — and that’s still a big “if” no matter how much the president wants to open the nation back up for business — and play resumes in late May or June, could a better rested Wall return and get in a few games? Maybe help the nine-seed Wizards if the NBA decides to go with a play-in tournament for the final playoff spots?
“We’ve said all along that we can’t wait until John plays next season, and I think that will still be our attitude and our stance,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in a recent interview. “We’re very anxious to see John Wall in uniform next year. I don’t think any of this changes that.”
It makes some sense. While Stephen Curry could return and (pre-hiatus) get in a month of work, meshing with Andrew Wiggins, how much to the Wizards gain rolling Wall out for a handful of games? Is making a push to be the eighth seed and get smacked around by the Bucks in the first round something the Wizards should push hard for?
The Wizards will wait on Wall and dream big of next season when he and Bradley Beal again form one of the best backcourts in the league. It just may be a while before that season starts.
Dayton’s Mr. Everything, Obi Toppin, declares for NBA Draft
Obi Toppin went to Maui and caught everyone’s eye.
In between Mai Tai’s, scouts were witness to Toppin’s threes and powerful dunks as he put up 25 on Georgia, 24 on Virginia Tech, and helped Dayton push Kansas to overtime. That week in Hawaii put Toppin and Dayton on the map.
Expected to be a top-10 pick, Toppin has made the official expected and he is entering the NBA Draft.
Toppin is in the running for the Naismith College Player of the Year after a season averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds a game (with defenses loaded up on him), he shot 39 percent from three and had a 32.5 PER. Plus, the man might need to go straight into next year’s Dunk Contest.
A 6’9″ forward, it’s the versatility of Toppin’s game — and his high ceiling — that intrigues teams. After setting a pick he can pop out and hit a three or roll hard to the rim and finish. Switch a smaller guy onto him and Toppin will eat him alive down low. He’s a beast in transition. The real questions are how good Toppin can be defensively, that was not his strong end of the court and he will be asked to do a lot more at the next level. While he’s going to have to adapt his game to being a four in the NBA (he was basically a five at Dayton), he could make an impact right away and eventually develop into a Kyle Kuzma or, on the very high end, Victor Oladipo kind of player.
Okongwu is projected as a top 10, maybe top-five pick in the upcoming draft, which makes his leap to the next level the right move for him.
Okongwu averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds a game at USC, with a very efficient 61.6 shooting percentage and a 31.1 PER. Watch video of him and you see an incredible leaper, a guy who can face up with a fantastic first step, and a guy with good shot-blocking instincts.
The challenges are that at 6’9″ he is not going to be able to play center all the time at the NBA level, and he does not have great shooting range (he only took four threes all season at USC). Think a Montrezl Harrel/Bam Adebayo style of game, which is impressive but can have its limits (and not that he will be as good as them, that is a high bar).
In a down draft, he could be a guy a team falls in love with — plus he has a high floor — and that gets him taken inside the first five.
That love may primarily be based on film; this year’s draft process has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus and NBA hiatus. There likely is no combine, no face-to-face interviews — hello Skype — and no workouts with teams. Plus, nobody knows when the draft itself will take place (the league has to figure out what’s up with the rest of the season and playoffs before getting into the draft and free agency timelines).
But for a likely lock top 10 guy like Okongwu, it makes sense to come out now.