(Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Chinese Basketball Association delays restart until May

By Keith SmithMar 25, 2020, 9:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chinese Basketball Association has delayed their return to play until May. The CBA had previously said they would return to play in mid-April. That announcement came after an initial planned restart in early-April.

The continued delays have foreign-born players, including over 20 from the United States, wondering if the league will resume playing at all this year. One player agent told NBC Sports “American players in China are starting to realize the league may not start. We will likely see American players leaving China very soon.”

The CBA caused a stir earlier this month when they summoned players back to China. Players were to resume practicing in mid-March ahead the league’s planned restart. Many players were unsure if it was safe to travel back to China after the coronavirus outbreak. With COVID-19 spreading across the United States, players were also leery of leaving their families again.

China has become a top destination for US-born players, including many former NBA players. The salaries are high and the schedule is relatively light compared to European leagues. The CBA season also typically ends in mid to late-March. That early end date gives players a chance to return to the NBA before the end of its season.

Prominent former NBA players signed to contracts with CBA teams include Lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lin, Ty Lawson, Shabazz Muhammad and Brandon Bass.

Eyes around the basketball world were on the CBA and their return to play. Many leagues, including the NBA, viewed the CBA as a test-case for how quickly they could also get back up and running. This delay only furthers worries on when, and if, the NBA will be able to save what’s left of the 2019-20 season.

Carmelo Anthony supports Adam Silver, suspension of NBA season

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 25, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Carmelo Anthony was in the middle of a renaissance season in Portland. After being out of the league for more than a year, he had come back and found a role with the Trail Blazers that worked, and he was talking about staying on with the team next season. Plus, he loves the pinot noirs in Oregon.

It’d be understandable if Anthony was ticked about the NBA suspending play, but he told NBC Sports Portland.

“Anytime the NBA can suspend a season, you know that there’s more going on out there in the world,” Melo said. “It’s bigger than the NBA. It’s something that the NBA can’t fight, it’s something the NBA can’t touch. It’s deeper and bigger than the NBA.”

He continued: “So, I condone Adam Silver for making that decision on suspending the NBA because if the NBA wouldn’t have suspended it, the other leagues wouldn’t have followed. It’s a lot of things that’s been affected. So, everybody just got to take their time and figure out what that plan is.”

Anthony also talked about his love of wine, joining teammate CJ McCollum as an oenophile.

Something they have time to explore, at least at home, until the league returns from this suspension.

 

Emotional Karl-Anthony Towns describes hospitalization of his mother with COVID-19

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 25, 2020, 2:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There are a lot of people across the United States who have not taken the coronavirus threat seriously, in part because it hasn’t hit someone close to them yet. It doesn’t feel real. It’s not personal.

It’s become very personal for Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns.

His mother is in a medically-induced coma due to COVID-19, something he talked about in an emotional Instagram post Tuesday night.

“My mother is the strongest woman I know. I know she’ll beat this.”

Our thoughts are with Towns, his mother, and his family. We want to hear about how she beat this.

 

Will NBA players go to Tokyo Olympics next year? Depends on Olympic, NBA schedules

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — USA Basketball is hoping that the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be held around the same time next year as they would have been this year.

Otherwise, an already-complicated situation could get even tougher for coaches and players.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said Tuesday that he has “hit the pause button” on planning for the next Olympics. Colangelo noted that there’s nothing now to do besides waiting to see exactly when the games in Tokyo will be held in 2021 — and if the new schedule will conflict with the NBA schedule.

“It’s pretty simple, isn’t it? We either have NBA players or we don’t,” Colangelo told The Associated Press. “And if we don’t, we’ll look at the other options.”

For now, Colangelo is committed to remain in his role through 2021. So is the coaching staff; U.S. coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is the head coach, with assistants Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, Lloyd Pierce of the Atlanta Hawks and Jay Wright of Villanova.

But again, that’s all schedule permitting.

This summer’s Olympics were to begin July 24, which typically is part of the NBA offseason. When the International Olympic Committee announced the postponement of this summer’s games on Tuesday, a decision made because of the global coronavirus pandemic, it said the delay would last “no more than one year.”

That wording seems to suggest the possibility of an earlier-than-usual Olympics. And if the Tokyo Games are held in April, May or June that could mean the U.S. plans change considerably.

“We’re hopeful that this is going to take place in the same timeframe next summer as it was scheduled for this summer,” Colangelo said. “There are a lot of things that have to be done totally out of our control. We’re a follower in this situation. We’re dealing with the NBA, FIBA, the USOC, the International Olympic Committee, etc., etc. Here’s what we have to wait for now: What are the dates? Once they set the dates, then we will go into action.”

USA Basketball was planning to pick the 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics in June. There were 44 players under consideration, and assuming the schedule means NBA players can take part in 2021 most if not all of those names will likely be on the list next year.

“These are unusual times,” Colangelo said. “And when they ring the bell, we’ll get ourselves ready.”

Clippers make official purchase of Forum, clearing way for new arena

Rick Stewart/ALLSPORT/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s official: The legendary home of the Showtime Lakers is about to be owned by the Clippers.

In a move that removes lawsuits and clears the way for a new home arena for the Clippers to be built nearby, Steve Ballmer formed CAPSS LLC, which has reached an agreement to purchase the Forum from the Madison Square Garden group for $400 million.

The Forum will remain open as a concert venue, but the construction of a new 18,000-seat home for the Clippers will soon get underway.

“This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said in a statement. “We are committed to our investment in the City of Inglewood, which will be good for the community, the Clippers, and our fans.”

The new owners are spinning the idea that having the Forum and the new Clippers arena — which are both near the nearly-completed new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — under the same management can help them mitigate traffic issues in the area.

“We know traffic is something that many Inglewood residents worry about. While we have gone to great lengths to provide an unprecedented traffic-management plan for the new basketball arena, this acquisition provides a much greater ability to coordinate and avoid scheduling events at the same time at both venues,” said Chris Meany, a principal of Wilson Meany, the developer overseeing the new basketball arena project.

The Fabulous Forum was home for the Lakers from 1967 through 1999, when the team moved to the newly-built Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Ballmer has wanted to move the Clippers out of being the third tenant at Staples Center (the Los Angeles Kings parent company, AEG, owns the building) and into their own building. That’s about to become a reality.