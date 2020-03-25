Agent: Pistons big Christian Wood ‘fully recovered’ from coronavirus

Pistons big Christian Wood tested positive for coronavirus 11 days ago.
Now comes good news.
Dana Gauruder for the Detroit Free Press:
Wood, the only Detroit Pistons player known to have contracted the virus, is “feeling great and fully recovered,” according to his agent, Adam Pensack.
A source familiar with the situation said Wood has to pass a few medical tests and is expected to be cleared Thursday.
Rod Beard of The Detroit News:
In order to be cleared, a person needs two negative tests, spaced at least 24 hours apart. Wood passed the initial test Wednesday and will take the second test on Thursday, a league source told The Detroit News.
The 17 Pistons tests were done through a private lab and were not taken from the allotment of public testing kits. In the Pistons’ cases, tests were only given if the person had direct contact with a person who had tested positive and presented with symptoms or had an underlying condition that made them more susceptible.
The source of coronavirus tests for celebrities, including NBA players, has become an issue. The real shame is the shortage of tests. But the Pistons are trying to get in front of complaints about favorable treatment.
Considering return-to-play options, the NBA must obviously evaluate how quickly players recover from coronavirus. Wood’s progress is great news.
But coronavirus is still spreading – both within and outside the NBA. Celtics guard Marcus Smart, two Lakers players and three members of the 76ers organization tested positive with results announced in the last week. Unless everyone involved in the league is quarantining, it’s impossible to rule out more new cases.
As the world confronts the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Anthony Fauci – Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – has become the most trusted person in the United States (except on one thing).
Warriors star Stephen Curry is using his enormous platform to spread Fauci’s message – straight from the source.
Many NBA players are using social media to educate on coronavirus. The names involved here make this endeavor especially notable.
Kenyon Martin Jr. announced on Instagram that he’s declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft:
Martin played at IMG Academy in a post-graduate season after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA.
Martin is the son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin. 20 years ago, the elder Martin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. Martin Sr. had a 15-year NBA career, spending most of those seasons with the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets.
The younger Martin averaged 20 points and eight rebounds for IMG this past season. The 6-foot-7 Martin projects as a wing in the NBA. ESPN currently ranks Martin as a mid-second round pick.
Kira Lewis announced via Twitter that he’s declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft:
Lewis is leaving the University of Alabama after his sophomore season.
After a solid freshman season, Lewis improved across the board in his second year with the Crimson Tide. Lewis upped his scoring output by over five points per game, up to 18.5. He also dished out 5.2 assists and grabbed 4.7 rebounds per game.
Lewis was a much-improved shooter in his sophomore year as well. He knocked down 45.9% from the field overall, while hitting 36.6% from behind the arc and 80.2% at the free throw line.
At 6-foot-3, Lewis projects to be a point guard at the NBA level. ESPN currently has him ranked as the 25th best prospect in the 2020 draft class. Most analysts project Lewis to go in the latter-third of the first round.
John Wall has not set foot on an NBA court this season following surgery to repair a torn Achilles last summer (plus previous knee surgery). That said, he’s looked pretty good in full-contact practices — he’s still the fastest guy on the court.
If the NBA gets its dream scenario — and that’s still a big “if” no matter how much the president wants to open the nation back up for business — and play resumes in late May or June, could a better rested Wall return and get in a few games? Maybe help the nine-seed Wizards if the NBA decides to go with a play-in tournament for the final playoff spots?
No.
That’s from the Wizards GM, via Candace Buckner at the Washington Post.
“We’ve said all along that we can’t wait until John plays next season, and I think that will still be our attitude and our stance,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in a recent interview. “We’re very anxious to see John Wall in uniform next year. I don’t think any of this changes that.”
This is the same thing the Nets and his people are saying about Kevin Durant (and the Nets are a playoff team as of the suspension of play).
It makes some sense. While Stephen Curry could return and (pre-hiatus) get in a month of work, meshing with Andrew Wiggins, how much to the Wizards gain rolling Wall out for a handful of games? Is making a push to be the eighth seed and get smacked around by the Bucks in the first round something the Wizards should push hard for?
The Wizards will wait on Wall and dream big of next season when he and Bradley Beal again form one of the best backcourts in the league. It just may be a while before that season starts.