Agent: Pistons big Christian Wood ‘fully recovered’ from coronavirus

John Wall has not set foot on an NBA court this season following surgery to repair a torn Achilles last summer (plus previous knee surgery). That said, he’s looked pretty good in full-contact practices — he’s still the fastest guy on the court.

John Wall is playing in a full-court scrimmage getting buckets. pic.twitter.com/JMIMisfEnw — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 13, 2020

Pull-up three from John Wall. pic.twitter.com/XLTV0ILofV — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 13, 2020

If the NBA gets its dream scenario — and that’s still a big “if” no matter how much the president wants to open the nation back up for business — and play resumes in late May or June, could a better rested Wall return and get in a few games? Maybe help the nine-seed Wizards if the NBA decides to go with a play-in tournament for the final playoff spots?

No.

That’s from the Wizards GM, via Candace Buckner at the Washington Post.

“We’ve said all along that we can’t wait until John plays next season, and I think that will still be our attitude and our stance,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in a recent interview. “We’re very anxious to see John Wall in uniform next year. I don’t think any of this changes that.”

This is the same thing the Nets and his people are saying about Kevin Durant (and the Nets are a playoff team as of the suspension of play).

It makes some sense. While Stephen Curry could return and (pre-hiatus) get in a month of work, meshing with Andrew Wiggins, how much to the Wizards gain rolling Wall out for a handful of games? Is making a push to be the eighth seed and get smacked around by the Bucks in the first round something the Wizards should push hard for?

The Wizards will wait on Wall and dream big of next season when he and Bradley Beal again form one of the best backcourts in the league. It just may be a while before that season starts.