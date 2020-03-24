Former NBA player Jason Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Jason Collins, a 13-year NBA veteran who has been out of the league for five years, announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He made the announcement himself on Twitter.

I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough. — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest. I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good. — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

Please stay safe and continue to social distance. Thank you to every single health care worker out there that are our true heroes on the frontline. Please let’s try to flatten the curve & not overwhelm our health care system. — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

Thank you for all the well wishes. Deeply grateful for the ❤️. Also battling #COVID19 is my partner, @BrunsonGreen. He’s doing better today, but we’re still not out of the woods yet. We’re continuing to self isolate in our home. — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

Collins is not counted among the 14 cases of COVID-19 tied to the NBA. So far, 10 players have tested positive — four from Brooklyn including Kevin Durant, both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from Utah, Marcus Smart from the Celtics, Christian Wood from the Pistons, plus two members of the Los Angeles Lakers — in addition to one member of the basketball operations staff in Denver and three staffers from Philadelphia.

Collins, back in 2014 while he was with the Brooklyn Nets, became the first active NBA player to come out as gay during his career. He currently works extensively with NBA Cares, the league’s charitable arm.

Jason’s twin brother Jaron is an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors but has not shown symptoms nor tested positive for the virus at this point.