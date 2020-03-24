Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA player Jason Collins tests positive for coronavirus

By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT
Jason Collins, a 13-year NBA veteran who has been out of the league for five years, announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He made the announcement himself on Twitter.

Collins is not counted among the 14 cases of COVID-19 tied to the NBA. So far, 10 players have tested positive — four from Brooklyn including Kevin Durant, both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from Utah, Marcus Smart from the Celtics, Christian Wood from the Pistons, plus two members of the Los Angeles Lakers — in addition to one member of the basketball operations staff in Denver and three staffers from Philadelphia.

Collins, back in 2014 while he was with the Brooklyn Nets, became the first active NBA player to come out as gay during his career. He currently works extensively with NBA Cares, the league’s charitable arm.

Jason’s twin brother Jaron is an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors but has not shown symptoms nor tested positive for the virus at this point.

Likely first-rounder, Florida State guard Devin Vassell, enters NBA draft

Florida State star Devin Vassell
Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Florida State  players and coaches gathered around ACC commissioner John Swofford on the court in Greensboro, N.C., two weeks ago. Swofford soberly explained the coronavirus had led to the cancellation of ACC tournament. Then, he named the Seminoles – who had the best regular-season record – conference champion and recipient of an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament (which was also later canceled).

Florida State shooting guard Devin Vassell‘s college career ended with that strange scene.

Vassell:

Blessed🙏🏽

Vassell projects as a first-rounder, though his range appears to extend from late lottery to the 20s.

The 6-foot-5 Vassell looks like a typical 3-and-D prospect. He shoots well on 3-pointers and can defend multiple positions.

Is his outside shooting totally dependable? No. Will his defensive gambles definitely continue to payoff? No.

But so many teams can use more 3-and-D wings, and Vassell could fit the bill.

Vassell lacks creation ability. His ball-handling shortcomings leave him taking a lot of jumpers.

Still, he shows glimpses of athleticism – dunking, defending and rebounding. That’s encouraging, though mostly toward a belief Vassell can hold up as limited 3-and-D player in the NBA.

NBA Finals games Labor Day weekend? It’s possible.

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT
It’s the question on every sports’ fans mind:

When will the NBA return? And in what form?

The answer remains nobody knows. There is a commitment from the league to play games and eventually crown a champion, but the timeline for that depends on things beyond the NBA’s control. Games starting in June with a playoffs that runs into August is the most expected outcome from sources NBC Sports has spoken with, but games going all the way out to September are not off the table. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The loosest of drop-dead dates on completing the NBA Finals is Labor Day weekend in early September, sources say, which teams say necessitates games starting back up by July 1 — and practice facilities reopening weeks before that.

No one in the NBA wants to be tied to Labor Day weekend, because no one — not the commissioner, not the teams, not the NBPA — wants to limit the possibility of the NBA salvaging something of a season. If the NBA season could start later in July and finish later in September, well, no one is ruling out that idea either.

At this point, teams are just trying to prep for a return, whenever that may be.

Part of that is having daily contact with players, making sure they (and their families) are healthy, and getting them workout routines since they cannot come into team practice/training facilities. Some players have better equipment at home, some will be more dedicated, but teams are trying to keep the conditioning of players up.

Teams know that whenever players and staff are cleared to return and the league ramps up again, it’s going to take a few weeks of conditioning just to get players up to game speed. As Keith Jones, the VP of basketball operations in Houston, told Wojnarowski:

“You don’t know how long the runway is going to be before you’re at full speed. A process that took 10 weeks [at the end of the offseason to ramp up to the regular season] might be compressed into 10 days.”

It could be a rough start to the playoffs.

Whenever that is.

Potential top-10 pick Tyrese Haliburton declares for NBA draft

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton declares for NBA draft
David K Purdy/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Iowa State keeps producing unconventionally alluring NBA draft prospects.

Last year, it was Talen Horton-Tucker, whom the Lakers got with the No. 46 pick.

This year, it’s Tyrese Haliburton, who could go much higher in the draft.

Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton is entering the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Haliburton projects as a lottery pick despite his unusual physical profile.

The 6-foot-5 guard weighs just 175 pounds. He’s not secretly wirily strong. He’s not explosive.

Maybe he gets to the NBA and gets pushed around. Maybe he gets into the NBA, bulks up in a professional training program and becomes a high-level contributor.

There’s already plenty to like.

Haliburton possesses elite basketball intelligence, which particularly shines in his court vision. He often pushes the pace, creating opportunities to show off his passing against scrambled defenses.

In the halfcourt, he’s an effective spot-up shooter despite iffy mechanics. He struggles to get all the way to the rim and draw fouls on the ball. Instead, he relies on an impressive floater.

Haliburton might not have the scoring chops in the pick-and-roll to be a lead guard in the NBA. But he could be an awesome fit next to a scoring guard.

Defensively, Haliburton uses his length well to generate blocks and steals. Again, his lack of brawn can be a detriment. But he’s just 20. He’ll get stronger, though the big question is how much.

Gregg Popovich to still coach Team USA after Olympics postponed

Gregg Popovich
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
Though Gregg Popovich is under contract with the Spurs longer, there was a belief he might use the 2020 Olympics as a last hurrah before retirement.

But the Tokyo Olympics got postponed to 2021, raising questions about the 71-year-old Popovich.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo and head coach Gregg Popovich remain committed to the team into 2021, Colangelo said Tuesday. Both men’s futures in their roles had been uncertain after this summer.

“The commitments everyone made for 2020 are still there; we’re all-in and we’re committed,” Colangelo said. “It’s important to deal with the unknowns and this virus. This too shall pass, and we’ll be back for everyone’s well-being.”

Popovich’s debut as Team USA’s head coach, in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, went poorly and left him with regrets. (Colangelo should also hold regrets.) It’d be nice to see Popovich – who served in the Air Force and continues to show his patriotism through political engagement – win a medal representing his country. He’d clearly cherish it.

As for as stocking his team…

USA Basketball named 44 finalists last month. But they’re all NBA players, and the NBA calendar is in flux. It’s possible the NBA is holding a season during the Olympics.

Colangelo, via Windhorst:

“We will follow the leader. We have to wait to see how everything is laid out and we’ll make the adjustment,” Colangelo said. “Our players are NBA players first, let’s face that.”

NBA players are also global brands, and the Olympics are a tremendous marketing opportunity. That benefits the NBA, too.

I suspect all sides will find a workable solution. Even if the NBA playoffs are occurring during the Olympics, perhaps eliminated players could represent Team USA. Players who compete deep into the postseason are less likely to play internationally, anyway.