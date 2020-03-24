Likely first-rounder, Florida State guard Devin Vassell, enters NBA draft

Florida State players and coaches gathered around ACC commissioner John Swofford on the court in Greensboro, N.C., two weeks ago. Swofford soberly explained the coronavirus had led to the cancellation of ACC tournament. Then, he named the Seminoles – who had the best regular-season record – conference champion and recipient of an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament (which was also later canceled).
Florida State shooting guard Devin Vassell‘s college career ended with that strange scene.
Vassell:
Vassell projects as a first-rounder, though his range appears to extend from late lottery to the 20s.
The 6-foot-5 Vassell looks like a typical 3-and-D prospect. He shoots well on 3-pointers and can defend multiple positions.
Is his outside shooting totally dependable? No. Will his defensive gambles definitely continue to payoff? No.
But so many teams can use more 3-and-D wings, and Vassell could fit the bill.
Vassell lacks creation ability. His ball-handling shortcomings leave him taking a lot of jumpers.
Still, he shows glimpses of athleticism – dunking, defending and rebounding. That’s encouraging, though mostly toward a belief Vassell can hold up as limited 3-and-D player in the NBA.