Kyrie Irving donates $323,000 to Feeding America to help get families food during crisis

A shoulder injury cost Irving much of this past season and he underwent surgery to repair it before next season (whether he could return for the playoffs is an open question and depends in part on when the playoffs start). While things were not smooth blending with teammates, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds a game and shot 39.4 percent from three.
Mark Cuban optimistic we could see NBA games in May
“Hopefully by the middle of May, we’re starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games,” Cuban said. “Maybe not with fans, but we’re playing it because sports plays such an important role. You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about…
“I mean you know no one has perfect information right now, and so all decisions are tough. But, you know, if I had to guess based off the people I’ve talked to at the CDC and other places — I would say that the over under would be June 1, and I’m taking the under.”
That is more optimistic than sources I have spoken to around the league, where the conventional wisdom is to hope for games in June, potentially pushing the playoffs into August.
The six-foot-10 Oturu is rated as a late-first to early second-round pick by most draft analysts. He’s considered to be in the mix for teams needing a big man at the back part of the first round. ESPN currently has him ranked 37th on their top prospects list.
Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Golden Gophers in 2019-20. He shot over 56% from the field and over 70% from the free throw line.
The forward/center started extending his range to the college three-point line during his sophomore campaign. He made 19-of-52 from behind the arc, after attempting just two three-pointers as a freshman.
Oturu was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive First Team and was on the All-Big Ten Second Team.
Pau Gasol gave El País, a daily newspaper based in Madrid, Spain, a wide-ranging interview. Gasol touched on his rehab and on how he’s coping with the coronavirus pandemic. In that interview, Gasol said he’s considering retirement from basketball.
Gasol has missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season while recovering from a navicular stress fracture in his left foot. He suffered the injury during the 2018-19 season, which he split with the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.
After signing with the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason, Gasol attempted to rehab to get back on the court this season. In November, Portland waived Gasol so that he could focus solely on rehabbing from the injury.
Gasol told El País “With this recovery process and the injury that I have been dealing with for more than a year, it’s undoubtedly inevitable to think about retirement. Also, taking into account that I will be 40 years old in a few months. So, it’s definitely on my mind.”
Gasol’s recovery time was expected to last anywhere from six to 12 months. He passed the 12-month mark in mid-March.
The future Hall of Famer and Spanish legend said for now his focus is on things beyond retirement: “It’s something that will come one time, sooner or later. We hope that time hasn’t come yet. But I also take the opportunity to focus on the Gasol Foundation and other off-court projects. And also think of what my next professional stage may be, my next challenges. All this while I’m still recovering, trying to give myself a chance to keep playing. Now, the priority is to overcome this pandemic among all. Everything else is completely secondary.”
Stan Van Gundy: No interest in the Knicks, Nets the better job
In an interview on ESPN Radio former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy made it clear he has no interest in coaching the New York Knicks.
Van Gundy gave several reasons for his lack of interest in the Knicks head coach opening. Chief among Van Gundy’s concerns, he said he considers the franchise to be dysfunctional. Van Gundy said “Everything I’ve seen in the last few years with that organization says that it’s extremely dysfunctional.”
Van Gundy also stated his younger brother Jeff, one-time Knicks coach, was another reason. Van Gundy stated “I’m not interested in the New York Knicks. No. There’s a family history there.”
Finally, as if twisting the sword, Van Gundy said he’d be more interested in the Brooklyn Nets opening. “Of the two the Nets are the better job. There’s no question about that right now,” Van Gundy said on ESPN Radio. “The organization has been more stable. They’ve won more games. They have more talent.”
Both the Knicks and Nets moved on from their head coaches during this season. New York fired David Fizdale in early-December. Brooklyn and Kenny Atkinson parted ways in early-March, just a week before the NBA suspended play.
The Nets job is expected to attract plenty of interest, as both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are expected to be healthy and ready go for the start of the 2020-21 season. The Knicks will have to sell potential hires on being part of their ongoing rebuilding efforts.