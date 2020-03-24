76ers star Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid donating $500K to coronavirus relief, money to 76ers employees

By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
The 76ers are cutting the salaries of some employees amid the NBA’s coronavirus-caused stoppage.

Joel Embiid is stepping up on both fronts.

Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Joel Embiid has pledged to donate $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief efforts, a league source confirmed Tuesday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The All-Star center will also help Sixers employees who will suffer financially because of salary reductions while the NBA season is suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This is laudable.

It also intensifies backlash toward 76ers owner Josh Harris.

Embiid – on a max contract paying more than $147 million – is rich. But that’s a fraction of the $3.9 billion Harris is reportedly worth.

Yet, Embiid is stepping up to help Harris’ employees?

I wonder how the players’ union feels about this. On one hand, Embiid is doing what he wants and – deservedly – looking good in the process. On the other hand, this effectively amounts to a giveback of collectively bargained compensation to ownership. Again, these are Harris’ employees, not Embiid’s.

Report: 76ers coaches apprehensive about agreeing to reduced salaries

76ers coach Brett Brown
By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
76ers coach Brett Brown has been on the hot seat for a while.

Could there soon be an inflection point in Philadelphia?

The 76ers – owned by billionaire Josh Harris – are cutting the salaries of at-will employees. (Joel Embiid is pledging to cover some of those employees’ losses.) Contracted employees, including coaches, have greater protection. But ownership is still asking contracted employees to take a pay cut.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I don’t understand the deadline.

If a contracted employee decides on Friday or next week or any other time to forgo salary, would Harris really say “too late”? Of course not.

Is there an implied threat with this deadline? Is the insinuation that contracted employees who don’t agree to a pay cut won’t be retained beyond their current deals?

The 76ers created a self-imposed deadline, but similar issues will eventually arise around the league. Coaching contracts generally end June 30. The NBA season will likely continue far later.

Through the Collective Bargaining Agreement, owners and players are bound to find a shared solution for problems like that.

For owners and coaches, it’ll be more of a case-by-case basis.

Philadelphia 76ers staff faces temporary 20 percent paycuts due to coronavirus fallout

By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 9:59 AM EDT
The financial fallout of NBA games not being played hit hourly arena workers first, although all 30 teams — and a number of players — have stepped up with some kind of plan to offer financial assistance to those people.

Now comes the next hit:

Salaried staff with the Philadelphia 76ers (and the NHL’s Devils) have been hit with a 20 percent pay reduction and a four-day workweek because of the crisis. Marc Stein of the New York Times broke the news.

This does not apply to NBA players, who fall under a different category. Players will get their full paycheck on April 1, but the owners have kept their options open about the April 15 checks (there is a clause in all player contracts that could allow owners to take a step that direction).

The 76ers are owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Josh Harris, worth $3.8 billion, is the official primary owner of the Sixers. That has led to a backlash on NBA Twitter of people wondering why Harris needs to protect his immense wealth by cutting the salaries of people who can afford it less.

Scott O’Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, sent this statement to impacted employees:

“As we navigate this evolving COVID-19 environment, we are mindful of the long-term impact the suspension of live events and games will have on our organization and industry, To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week.”

The NBA remains suspended indefinitely. Mark Cuban optimistically thinks games could return by May, while most people around the league predict June. Nobody really knows, it could be later than that, depending on what happens with the COVID crisis in the United States. Until then, some Sixers staff will take the hit.

Tokyo Olympics postponed, now USA Basketball faces new scheduling challenges

By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 9:40 AM EDT
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had no choice in the end. On Tuesday it announced the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 games due to the impact of the coronavirus worldwide.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the [World Health Organization] today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” was the core of the official statement from the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

USA Basketball now faces a host of unprecedented challenges.

In men’s basketball, the USA has qualified for the Olympics (by virtue of its finish at the World Cup last summer). That will not change.

Who will represent the USA is up in the air.

The new dates for the 2020 Olympics have not yet been set. “A number of critical venues needed for the Games could potentially not be available anymore,” IOC president Thomas Bach wrote recently. “The situations with millions of nights already booked in hotels is extremely difficult to handle, and the international sports calendar for at least 33 Olympic sports would have to be adapted.”

We also don’t know what the next NBA season will look like. The league is focused on crowning a champion this season, which could have games running into August or September, and with that pushing back the start of the next NBA season. Will that season have a full 82 games or be shortened and end in June? Will the entire NBA calendar be shifted to a later start and end date? Currently, everything is on the table for the NBA.

Between the IOC and NBA schedules, USA Basketball faces more questions than it has answers right now.

It’s not just the USA that has questions. Spain, Argentina, France, Nigeria and a host of other nations that qualified for Olympic basketball have NBA players at the heart of their rosters. All of those players’ participation is up in the air.

USA Basketball has a list of 44 finalists to make the 12 man squad, set to be coached by the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich. How that list will change — and even if Popovich will be available to coach — remains to be seen as well. (It could be a better roster for Team USA whenever the Olympics are rescheduled, this summer many top players would have been hesitant to travel halfway around the globe to be in crowded conditions for the games.)

It was the right move by the IOC to postpone the games. Now comes the hard work of figuring out what comes next.

Kyrie Irving donates $323,000 to Feeding America to help get families food during crisis

Nets star Kyrie Irving
By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 8:02 AM EDT
The novel coronavirus has hit New York City and surrounding areas harder than anywhere else in the United States, with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 157 deaths in the state of New York alone. The “city that never sleeps” has been on lockdown as people try to control the spread of the coronavirus.

That means it’s hard for some people in that area to get food. Kyrie Irving wanted to help with that and made a $323,000 donation to Feeding America.

Thank you all for the birthday love, I’m extremely grateful for the support. Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me. I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help marginalized communities get the food resources they require during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my neighbors in need across the NY area. In addition to that I am donating $323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $200k of what we raise together.  I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating at the link in my bio. Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.

If $323,000 feels oddly specific, well, it is. But the numbers have meaning, as Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck found out.

A shoulder injury cost Irving much of this past season and he underwent surgery to repair it before next season (whether he could return for the playoffs is an open question and depends in part on when the playoffs start). While things were not smooth blending with teammates, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds a game and shot 39.4 percent from three.