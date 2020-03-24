Gregg Popovich
Gregg Popovich to still coach Team USA after Olympics postponed

By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
Though Gregg Popovich is under contract with the Spurs longer, there was a belief he might use the 2020 Olympics as a last hurrah before retirement.

But the Tokyo Olympics got postponed to 2021, raising questions about the 71-year-old Popovich.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo and head coach Gregg Popovich remain committed to the team into 2021, Colangelo said Tuesday. Both men’s futures in their roles had been uncertain after this summer.

“The commitments everyone made for 2020 are still there; we’re all-in and we’re committed,” Colangelo said. “It’s important to deal with the unknowns and this virus. This too shall pass, and we’ll be back for everyone’s well-being.”

Popovich’s debut as Team USA’s head coach, in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, went poorly and left him with regrets. (Colangelo should also hold regrets.) It’d be nice to see Popovich – who served in the Air Force and continues to show his patriotism through political engagement – win a medal representing his country. He’d clearly cherish it.

As for as stocking his team…

USA Basketball named 44 finalists last month. But they’re all NBA players, and the NBA calendar is in flux. It’s possible the NBA is holding a season during the Olympics.

Colangelo, via Windhorst:

“We will follow the leader. We have to wait to see how everything is laid out and we’ll make the adjustment,” Colangelo said. “Our players are NBA players first, let’s face that.”

NBA players are also global brands, and the Olympics are a tremendous marketing opportunity. That benefits the NBA, too.

I suspect all sides will find a workable solution. Even if the NBA playoffs are occurring during the Olympics, perhaps eliminated players could represent Team USA. Players who compete deep into the postseason are less likely to play internationally, anyway.

Potential top-10 pick Tyrese Haliburton declares for NBA draft

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton declares for NBA draft
By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Iowa State keeps producing unconventionally alluring NBA draft prospects.

Last year, it was Talen Horton-Tucker, whom the Lakers got with the No. 46 pick.

This year, it’s Tyrese Haliburton, who could go much higher in the draft.

Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton is entering the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Haliburton projects as a lottery pick despite his unusual physical profile.

The 6-foot-5 guard weighs just 175 pounds. He’s not secretly wirily strong. He’s not explosive.

Maybe he gets to the NBA and gets pushed around. Maybe he gets into the NBA, bulks up in a professional training program and becomes a high-level contributor.

There’s already plenty to like.

Haliburton possesses elite basketball intelligence, which particularly shines in his court vision. He often pushes the pace, creating opportunities to show off his passing against scrambled defenses.

In the halfcourt, he’s an effective spot-up shooter despite iffy mechanics. He struggles to get all the way to the rim and draw fouls on the ball. Instead, he relies on an impressive floater.

Haliburton might not have the scoring chops in the pick-and-roll to be a lead guard in the NBA. But he could be an awesome fit next to a scoring guard.

Defensively, Haliburton uses his length well to generate blocks and steals. Again, his lack of brawn can be a detriment. But he’s just 20. He’ll get stronger, though the big question is how much.

76ers repeal pay cuts that outraged many, reportedly including minority owner

Migos and 76ers owners Michael Rubin and Josh Harris
By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
The 76ers – owned by billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer – planned to cut employee salaries with the NBA on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That went over predictably poorly.

Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

So Harris and Blitzer aren’t saving any money AND must deal with unfavorable public perception? If you feel sorry for them, please limit your sympathy to 80% of your capacity.

This serves as a valuable trial balloon for other NBA teams. They all just got preemptively shamed into maintaining staffing… without first getting scapegoated like Harris and Blitzer.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Joel Embiidwho pledged to cover lost wages – gets to play hero. So does 76ers minority owner Michael Rubin.

Shams Charania of Stadium:

Though they made themselves into the villains of this story, Harris and Blitzer deserve credit for reversing course. They didn’t have to do that. Not everyone would’ve. That at least deserves mention.

Report: 76ers coaches apprehensive about agreeing to reduced salaries

76ers coach Brett Brown
By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
76ers coach Brett Brown has been on the hot seat for a while.

Could there soon be an inflection point in Philadelphia?

The 76ers – owned by billionaire Josh Harris – are cutting the salaries of at-will employees. (Joel Embiid is pledging to cover some of those employees’ losses.) Contracted employees, including coaches, have greater protection. But ownership is still asking contracted employees to take a pay cut.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I don’t understand the deadline.

If a contracted employee decides on Friday or next week or any other time to forgo salary, would Harris really say “too late”? Of course not.

Is there an implied threat with this deadline? Is the insinuation that contracted employees who don’t agree to a pay cut won’t be retained beyond their current deals?

The 76ers created a self-imposed deadline, but similar issues will eventually arise around the league. Coaching contracts generally end June 30. The NBA season will likely continue far later.

Through the Collective Bargaining Agreement, owners and players are bound to find a shared solution for problems like that.

For owners and coaches, it’ll be more of a case-by-case basis.

Joel Embiid donating $500K to coronavirus relief, money to 76ers employees

76ers star Joel Embiid
By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
The 76ers are cutting the salaries of some employees amid the NBA’s coronavirus-caused stoppage.

Joel Embiid is stepping up on both fronts.

Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Joel Embiid has pledged to donate $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief efforts, a league source confirmed Tuesday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The All-Star center will also help Sixers employees who will suffer financially because of salary reductions while the NBA season is suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This is laudable.

It also intensifies backlash toward 76ers owner Josh Harris.

Embiid – on a max contract paying more than $147 million – is rich. But that’s a fraction of the $3.9 billion Harris is reportedly worth.

Yet, Embiid is stepping up to help Harris’ employees?

I wonder how the players’ union feels about this. On one hand, Embiid is doing what he wants and – deservedly – looking good in the process. On the other hand, this effectively amounts to a giveback of collectively bargained compensation to ownership. Again, these are Harris’ employees, not Embiid’s.