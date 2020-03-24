Rick Stewart/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

Clippers make official purchase of Forum, clearing way for new arena

By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
It’s official: The legendary home of the Showtime Lakers is about to be owned by the Clippers.

In a move that removes lawsuits and clears the way for a new home arena for the Clippers to be built nearby, Steve Ballmer formed CAPSS LLC, which has reached an agreement to purchase the Forum from the Madison Square Garden group for $400 million.

The Forum will remain open as a concert venue, but the construction of a new 18,000-seat home for the Clippers will soon get underway.

“This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said in a statement. “We are committed to our investment in the City of Inglewood, which will be good for the community, the Clippers, and our fans.”

The new owners are spinning the idea that having the Forum and the new Clippers arena — which are both near the nearly-completed new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — under the same management can help them mitigate traffic issues in the area.

“We know traffic is something that many Inglewood residents worry about. While we have gone to great lengths to provide an unprecedented traffic-management plan for the new basketball arena, this acquisition provides a much greater ability to coordinate and avoid scheduling events at the same time at both venues,” said Chris Meany, a principal of Wilson Meany, the developer overseeing the new basketball arena project.

The Fabulous Forum was home for the Lakers from 1967 through 1999, when the team moved to the newly-built Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Ballmer has wanted to move the Clippers out of being the third tenant at Staples Center (the Los Angeles Kings parent company, AEG, owns the building) and into their own building. That’s about to become a reality.

Will NBA players go to Tokyo Olympics next year? Depends on Olympic, NBA schedules

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — USA Basketball is hoping that the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be held around the same time next year as they would have been this year.

Otherwise, an already-complicated situation could get even tougher for coaches and players.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said Tuesday that he has “hit the pause button” on planning for the next Olympics. Colangelo noted that there’s nothing now to do besides waiting to see exactly when the games in Tokyo will be held in 2021 — and if the new schedule will conflict with the NBA schedule.

“It’s pretty simple, isn’t it? We either have NBA players or we don’t,” Colangelo told The Associated Press. “And if we don’t, we’ll look at the other options.”

For now, Colangelo is committed to remain in his role through 2021. So is the coaching staff; U.S. coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is the head coach, with assistants Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, Lloyd Pierce of the Atlanta Hawks and Jay Wright of Villanova.

But again, that’s all schedule permitting.

This summer’s Olympics were to begin July 24, which typically is part of the NBA offseason. When the International Olympic Committee announced the postponement of this summer’s games on Tuesday, a decision made because of the global coronavirus pandemic, it said the delay would last “no more than one year.”

That wording seems to suggest the possibility of an earlier-than-usual Olympics. And if the Tokyo Games are held in April, May or June that could mean the U.S. plans change considerably.

“We’re hopeful that this is going to take place in the same timeframe next summer as it was scheduled for this summer,” Colangelo said. “There are a lot of things that have to be done totally out of our control. We’re a follower in this situation. We’re dealing with the NBA, FIBA, the USOC, the International Olympic Committee, etc., etc. Here’s what we have to wait for now: What are the dates? Once they set the dates, then we will go into action.”

USA Basketball was planning to pick the 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics in June. There were 44 players under consideration, and assuming the schedule means NBA players can take part in 2021 most if not all of those names will likely be on the list next year.

“These are unusual times,” Colangelo said. “And when they ring the bell, we’ll get ourselves ready.”

Likely first-rounder, Florida State guard Devin Vassell, enters NBA draft

Florida State star Devin Vassell
Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 24, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Florida State  players and coaches gathered around ACC commissioner John Swofford on the court in Greensboro, N.C., two weeks ago. Swofford soberly explained the coronavirus had led to the cancellation of ACC tournament. Then, he named the Seminoles – who had the best regular-season record – conference champion and recipient of an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament (which was also later canceled).

Florida State shooting guard Devin Vassell‘s college career ended with that strange scene.

Vassell:

Vassell projects as a first-rounder, though his range appears to extend from late lottery to the 20s.

The 6-foot-5 Vassell looks like a typical 3-and-D prospect. He shoots well on 3-pointers and can defend multiple positions.

Is his outside shooting totally dependable? No. Will his defensive gambles definitely continue to payoff? No.

But so many teams can use more 3-and-D wings, and Vassell could fit the bill.

Vassell lacks creation ability. His ball-handling shortcomings leave him taking a lot of jumpers.

Still, he shows glimpses of athleticism – dunking, defending and rebounding. That’s encouraging, though mostly toward a belief Vassell can hold up as limited 3-and-D player in the NBA.

NBA Finals games Labor Day weekend? It’s possible.

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT
It’s the question on every sports’ fans mind:

When will the NBA return? And in what form?

The answer remains nobody knows. There is a commitment from the league to play games and eventually crown a champion, but the timeline for that depends on things beyond the NBA’s control. Games starting in June with a playoffs that runs into August is the most expected outcome from sources NBC Sports has spoken with, but games going all the way out to September are not off the table. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The loosest of drop-dead dates on completing the NBA Finals is Labor Day weekend in early September, sources say, which teams say necessitates games starting back up by July 1 — and practice facilities reopening weeks before that.

No one in the NBA wants to be tied to Labor Day weekend, because no one — not the commissioner, not the teams, not the NBPA — wants to limit the possibility of the NBA salvaging something of a season. If the NBA season could start later in July and finish later in September, well, no one is ruling out that idea either.

At this point, teams are just trying to prep for a return, whenever that may be.

Part of that is having daily contact with players, making sure they (and their families) are healthy, and getting them workout routines since they cannot come into team practice/training facilities. Some players have better equipment at home, some will be more dedicated, but teams are trying to keep the conditioning of players up.

Teams know that whenever players and staff are cleared to return and the league ramps up again, it’s going to take a few weeks of conditioning just to get players up to game speed. As Keith Jones, the VP of basketball operations in Houston, told Wojnarowski:

“You don’t know how long the runway is going to be before you’re at full speed. A process that took 10 weeks [at the end of the offseason to ramp up to the regular season] might be compressed into 10 days.”

It could be a rough start to the playoffs.

Whenever that is.

Former NBA player Jason Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 24, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT
Jason Collins, a 13-year NBA veteran who has been out of the league for five years, announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He made the announcement himself on Twitter.

Collins is not counted among the 14 cases of COVID-19 tied to the NBA. So far, 10 players have tested positive — four from Brooklyn including Kevin Durant, both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from Utah, Marcus Smart from the Celtics, Christian Wood from the Pistons, plus two members of the Los Angeles Lakers — in addition to one member of the basketball operations staff in Denver and three staffers from Philadelphia.

Collins, back in 2014 while he was with the Brooklyn Nets, became the first active NBA player to come out as gay during his career. He currently works extensively with NBA Cares, the league’s charitable arm.

Jason’s twin brother Jaron is an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors but has not shown symptoms nor tested positive for the virus at this point.