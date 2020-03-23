Minnesota sophomore Daniel Oturu declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Minnesota sophomore big man Daniel Oturu will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
The six-foot-10 Oturu is rated as a late-first to early second-round pick by most draft analysts. He’s considered to be in the mix for teams needing a big man at the back part of the first round. ESPN currently has him ranked 37th on their top prospects list.
Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Golden Gophers in 2019-20. He shot over 56% from the field and over 70% from the free throw line.
The forward/center started extending his range to the college three-point line during his sophomore campaign. He made 19-of-52 from behind the arc, after attempting just two three-pointers as a freshman.
Oturu was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive First Team and was on the All-Big Ten Second Team.
Pau Gasol gave El País, a daily newspaper based in Madrid, Spain, a wide-ranging interview. Gasol touched on his rehab and on how he’s coping with the coronavirus pandemic. In that interview, Gasol said he’s considering retirement from basketball.
Gasol has missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season while recovering from a navicular stress fracture in his left foot. He suffered the injury during the 2018-19 season, which he split with the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.
After signing with the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason, Gasol attempted to rehab to get back on the court this season. In November, Portland waived Gasol so that he could focus solely on rehabbing from the injury.
Gasol told El País “With this recovery process and the injury that I have been dealing with for more than a year, it’s undoubtedly inevitable to think about retirement. Also, taking into account that I will be 40 years old in a few months. So, it’s definitely on my mind.”
Gasol’s recovery time was expected to last anywhere from six to 12 months. He passed the 12-month mark in mid-March.
The future Hall of Famer and Spanish legend said for now his focus is on things beyond retirement: “It’s something that will come one time, sooner or later. We hope that time hasn’t come yet. But I also take the opportunity to focus on the Gasol Foundation and other off-court projects. And also think of what my next professional stage may be, my next challenges. All this while I’m still recovering, trying to give myself a chance to keep playing. Now, the priority is to overcome this pandemic among all. Everything else is completely secondary.”
In an interview on ESPN Radio former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy made it clear he has no interest in coaching the New York Knicks.
Van Gundy gave several reasons for his lack of interest in the Knicks head coach opening. Chief among Van Gundy’s concerns, he said he considers the franchise to be dysfunctional. Van Gundy said “Everything I’ve seen in the last few years with that organization says that it’s extremely dysfunctional.”
Van Gundy also stated his younger brother Jeff, one-time Knicks coach, was another reason. Van Gundy stated “I’m not interested in the New York Knicks. No. There’s a family history there.”
Finally, as if twisting the sword, Van Gundy said he’d be more interested in the Brooklyn Nets opening. “Of the two the Nets are the better job. There’s no question about that right now,” Van Gundy said on ESPN Radio. “The organization has been more stable. They’ve won more games. They have more talent.”
Both the Knicks and Nets moved on from their head coaches during this season. New York fired David Fizdale in early-December. Brooklyn and Kenny Atkinson parted ways in early-March, just a week before the NBA suspended play.
The Nets job is expected to attract plenty of interest, as both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are expected to be healthy and ready go for the start of the 2020-21 season. The Knicks will have to sell potential hires on being part of their ongoing rebuilding efforts.
LeBron James joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami promising multiple championships. But the Heat lost in the 2011 NBA Finals then lost three straight to trail the Celtics 3-2 in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals. LeBron was labeled a choker who didn’t deliver in the clutch.
Then, he turned in a performance for the ages – 45 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a victory in Boston.
How did LeBron summon that level of focus and execution?
LeBron on Instagram Live:
My mentality was, if we lose, Pat Riley may break us all up. And I didn’t want that. It might be the quickest breakup in basketball history. And not only might they break it all up, my legacy is going to take a huge, huge hit if I don’t go out here and perform at an all-time high. Win, lose or draw, I had to be focused. I had to lock in and lead us to victory. Didn’t know if it was going to happen that way, but that was my mindset.
I don’t know whether Riley would have broken up the Big Three.
But LeBron is absolutely right about his legacy.
That game was the beginning LeBron joining an elevated class of greats. The Heat went on to win the 2012 title, and they won again in 2013. LeBron – who also won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 – became known as someone who rose to the occasion in the biggest moments.
This is why it was so incomplete for Kevin Garnett to claim the Celtics broke LeBron. They definitely left LeBron reeling in his first stint with Cleveland. But, just a couple years later, Boston saw firsthand how he was stronger than ever before.
Australia is no stranger to basketball controversy.
The latest comes in the National Basketball League, where the Perth Wildcats beat the Sydney Kings 2-1 in the best-of-five championship series. That’s right: Perth took the title despite never winning a clinching third game. The NBL awarded the championship after Sydney – pointing to government-imposed travel restrictions and social-distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic – refused to travel for Game 4.
The NBL’s decision was loaded enough. See Kings center Andrew Bogut:
But did the league renege on an agreement?
Kings owner Paul Smith, via Joey Riordan of 7News:
“We had an explicit three-way conversation last Friday because the NBL could provide no guidance, they hadn’t a clue what to do, with the scenarios that were unfolding,” Smith told The Herald.
“It was explicitly stated by the Wildcats and the Kings that neither was to have the championship without completing the five-game series. Explicit.
NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger, via Riordan:
“There were a number of phone calls but to the best of my memory there was no agreement to that effect (declaring no champion,” Loeliger told RSN.
“We discussed it as a possibility but I don’t believe there was any agreement.”
I have no idea who said what. Sometimes, people hear what they want to hear.
But I don’t understand why the NBL had to name a champion so quickly. It’s unclear when it’ll be safe to resume basketball games (an issue faced in the NBA and around the globe). Why not leave open the door for completing the final game or two of the championship series?
And that’s just from a business sense. In terms of social responsibility, it’d be concerning to punish a team for taking proper precautions amid a pandemic.