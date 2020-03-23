Kyrie Irving donating $323K to foodbanks

Pau Gasol gave El País, a daily newspaper based in Madrid, Spain, a wide-ranging interview. Gasol touched on his rehab and on how he’s coping with the coronavirus pandemic. In that interview, Gasol said he’s considering retirement from basketball.

Gasol has missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season while recovering from a navicular stress fracture in his left foot. He suffered the injury during the 2018-19 season, which he split with the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

After signing with the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason, Gasol attempted to rehab to get back on the court this season. In November, Portland waived Gasol so that he could focus solely on rehabbing from the injury.

Gasol told El País “With this recovery process and the injury that I have been dealing with for more than a year, it’s undoubtedly inevitable to think about retirement. Also, taking into account that I will be 40 years old in a few months. So, it’s definitely on my mind.”

Gasol’s recovery time was expected to last anywhere from six to 12 months. He passed the 12-month mark in mid-March.

The future Hall of Famer and Spanish legend said for now his focus is on things beyond retirement: “It’s something that will come one time, sooner or later. We hope that time hasn’t come yet. But I also take the opportunity to focus on the Gasol Foundation and other off-court projects. And also think of what my next professional stage may be, my next challenges. All this while I’m still recovering, trying to give myself a chance to keep playing. Now, the priority is to overcome this pandemic among all. Everything else is completely secondary.”