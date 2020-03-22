Tobias Harris posting on Instagram like the season never stopped

Last night, Tobias Harris took to Instagram to congratulate 76ers teammate Matisse Thybulle on his career night, leading Philadelphia to a win against Atlanta.
If that’s news to you, then you haven’t been following Harris on IG. He has continued posting as if the NBA was never suspended.
It started with a post praising Joel Embiid for his play in a road win at Charlotte
Next was a post of him showing up to (or leaving?) a game and showing off his style.
Next up, it was Thybulle and the win against the Hawks.
It’s good to see the Sixers playing so well after struggling since the All-Star break. They are at Minnesota Monday night, where I imagine another of Harris’ teammates will have a game worth being singled out for.
Charles Oakley and James Dolan’s ongoing legal battle takes a new step next week. Both parties have been ordered into mediation by the federal appeals court.
The mediation is scheduled to take place at 10:00 AM on Tuesday March 31 via telephone. Both Oakley and Dolan must participate.
In February of 2017, Dolan had Oakley arrested and removed from Madison Square Garden. Dolan then banned Oakley and insinuated the former New York Knicks player “may have a problem with alcohol.”
Oakley’s civil lawsuit against for defamation and false imprisonment was previously dismissed. Last month Oakley appealed the decision.
Oakley has been critical of Dolan over the past several years. He mostly recently criticized Dolan for getting into a feud with longtime Knicks fan Spike Lee.
Japan’s B League returned to play this past weekend, but has already suspended play again.
The Japan Times called it a “chaotic weekend of games”. Several players chose to sit out due to safety concerns over playing so soon after being cleared of COVID-19 concerns. A game between Levanga Hokkaido and Kawasaki Brave Thunders was postponed after a player came down with a fever pre-game.
A second contest between Utsunomiya Brex and Chiba Jets Funabashi was called off after one of the referees had a fever. All games were to be played without fans present in the arenas.
United States-born big man Jeff Ayres elected not to return to play in Japan due to his worries over the precautions that teams were taking to protect player. Ayers was leading the league in rebounding at the time of his decision. Ayers told ESPN “I felt we were putting ourselves at risk. It was a reckless environment.”
Japan has become a popular destination for US-born players, especially big men. Due to the dearth of players over 6-foot-6 in the domestic population, Japanese clubs often look to foreign-born players for size. Ayers was one of over 20 US imports signed to roster in the B League this season.
The B League currently plans to return to play on April 1, assuming they can work through their remaining issues.
Syracuse wing Elijah Hughes announced that he’s declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.
Hughes is leaving the Orange after two years with one season of eligibility left. He had transferred to Syracuse in 2017 after playing his freshman season at East Carolina.
Most draft analysts have Hughes tabbed as a mid-to-late second-round pick. ESPN has him at 57 on their top-100 list.
The 6-foot-6 swingman averaged 19 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a junior. Like all Syracuse prospects, Hughes will need to re-learn playing man-to-man defense. Hughes played both at the top and along the baseline in the Orange’s 2-3 zone.
The deadline for players to declare as Early Entry Candidates for the 2020 NBA Draft is Sunday, April 26. How, or if, that deadline will be impacted by the NBA’s current suspended season is unknown at this point.
While the NBA season remains on pause, teams are continuing their preparations for the 2020 NBA Draft. This time around those preparations have a very different feel.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that teams are prepared to go into the draft lacking some of the prep they’ve historically done. Teams are prepared to draft players without the benefit of a pre-draft visit or workout. In addition, there are fears than the annual NBA Draft combine could be cancelled. The combine is where teams often get physical measurements and athletic test results.
The combine is also where teams often have their first, and sometimes only, one-on-one meetings with prospects.
Early Entry candidates have until Sunday, April 26 to declare for the draft. That date could be moved back by the NBA. The NCAA has a withdrawal deadline of Wednesday, June 3 for players wishing to return to college. Pushing back that date is also expected to be discussed.
One NBA team executive quoted in Givony’s article said “The draft is the last thing on their list. Revenue drivers will come first, and then we’ll see what happens with the draft after all that gets figured out.”
Teams who are known to have solid scouting departments that get their work done early, may have an advantage in this year’s draft. Teams who rely on conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament, along with the pre-draft process, to catch up could struggle. With a draft class that isn’t deep on surefire NBA players, that could make a huge difference on landing talent.