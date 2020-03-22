(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA teams prepared for reduced pre-draft process

By Keith SmithMar 22, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
While the NBA season remains on pause, teams are continuing their preparations for the 2020 NBA Draft. This time around those preparations have a very different feel.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that teams are prepared to go into the draft lacking some of the prep they’ve historically done. Teams are prepared to draft players without the benefit of a pre-draft visit or workout. In addition, there are fears than the annual NBA Draft combine could be cancelled. The combine is where teams often get physical measurements and athletic test results.

The combine is also where teams often have their first, and sometimes only, one-on-one meetings with prospects.

Early Entry candidates have until Sunday, April 26 to declare for the draft. That date could be moved back by the NBA. The NCAA has a withdrawal deadline of Wednesday, June 3 for players wishing to return to college. Pushing back that date is also expected to be discussed.

One NBA team executive quoted in Givony’s article said “The draft is the last thing on their list. Revenue drivers will come first, and then we’ll see what happens with the draft after all that gets figured out.”

Teams who are known to have solid scouting departments that get their work done early, may have an advantage in this year’s draft. Teams who rely on conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament, along with the pre-draft process, to catch up could struggle. With a draft class that isn’t deep on surefire NBA players, that could make a huge difference on landing talent.

P.J. Tucker says he’s opening his own sneaker store

By Kurt HelinMar 22, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
P.J. Tucker is one of the NBA’s biggest sneaker heads. His Nike collection reportedly includes more than 1,000 pairs of shoes.

Now he is turning his passion into an investment, opening a small sneaker store in the Houston area, Tucker told Nick DePaula of ESPN.

“We’re looking to do the grand opening in October,” Tucker said. “We’ve got a lot of dope collabs coming. We’re going to have some fun with it, and I’m excited about that…

“The shoe culture in Houston is cool,” he said. “There’s a lot of sneakerheads and a lot of people that love shoes here — a lot more than I thought … I just think there should be more activity.”

Tucker has a strong relationship with Nike, the brand he has worn throughout his NBA career, and some of the custom colorways he has worn on the court could end up first being sold in his store. Tucker has worn a lot of Kobe’s this season.

The details of the store, including the physical address, have not been made public, although it will be named The Better Generation. It’s also unclear is the NBA’s suspension due to the coronavirus could push back the planned opening date.

That said, Tucker is getting his store in Houston.

Other teams reportedly expect Pelicans to match any offer for Brandon Ingram

By Kurt HelinMar 22, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Brandon Ingram could be the best player listening to offers in NBA free agency (whenever it takes place).

There are bigger names and better players available, but they are not free agents looking to test the market — Anthony Davis will re-sign with the Lakers, Andre Drummond is expected to opt-in with the Cavaliers, same with Gordon Hayward in Boston, and the list goes on.

Ingram might listen to offers, and after a breakout All-Star season there will be teams interested. However, Ingram is a restricted free agent and other teams expect the Pelicans to match any offer, Chris Fedor writes at Cleveland.com.

The one restricted free agent with appeal is Brandon Ingram. Multiple sources expect the New Orleans Pelicans to match any offer sheet.

While this is what every team with a coveted restricted free agent says (they are trying to drive away competitors), this also is exactly what people watching the league expect. Ingram was an All-Star this season averaging 24.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, displaying a new and improved jump shot, plus he fit well next to Zion Williamson. With that the Pelicans are expected to max him out, a contract that still would be tradable in a year or two — if needed — because he can still get buckets.

There will be buzz about teams being interested in Ingram — because they are. That said, the leaks may be more about a team showing its fan base it is trying more than expecting to land Ingram.

The Pelicans are not letting him go.

Pelicans’ David Griffin: ‘The idea of canceling a season is not all on [the NBA’s] minds’

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT
Fox Sports New Orleans, like the local broadcasters for many NBA teams, is reshowing some older games from earlier this season. Something has to fill the airtime with the NBA shutdown.

New Orleans streamed a live pregame show for the recorded game and brought David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations (read: the guy with the hammer) for the Pelicans, to talk about the team. Of course he was asked about play resuming, and while he didn’t pretend to have any answers (nobody does), he said the league was not talking about canceling the season. (Transcription via Jim Eichenhofer at Pelicans.com.)

“With everything changing so quickly, everything is in a state of flux that I think it would be premature for the NBA to say what it ultimately looks like. I do know unequivocally that the league is very mindful of the idea of getting back to playing. The idea of canceling a season is not all on their minds, and we’re modeling every possible thing we can for how we can deliver a product to the fans. Quite frankly, we’re all going to need a diversion in the future. (But) until we can get to a point where we think we’ve got containment of (the coronavirus), we’re going to continue to stay locked down. Hopefully we’ll get to a point where we can come back sooner rather than later.”

That is the optimistic viewpoint, and primarily what I hear talking to sources around the league — the NBA wants to play games and crown a champion, in whatever form that ultimately takes. There are financial and continuity reasons for this, but nobody wants a 1994 baseball year (although that World Series was lost to a players’ strike). There is a growing pessimism from some in the league, looking at the timelines of a potential coronavirus spread in the U.S., that the league may end up having to cancel. Ultimately, however, nobody knows.

Just don’t underestimate how much the NBA wants to get games played and have a Finals this year.

Also of interest in the pregame, Griffin talked about the connection between Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball on the court.

“A big part of it is the chemistry you see with Lonzo and Zion,” Griffin said. “They have a special connection. I think Nicolo Melli getting more minutes, and him starting to become a key part of the rotation has been essential as well. Those three guys work incredibly well as a unit. The two people who were most damaged by (Williamson’s) absence individually were probably Lonzo – because Zion gives us another player who can create vertical thrust in the offense – and Lonzo can pick defenses apart with his passing…

“Melli, when there is that dive thrust (by Williamson) toward the rim, (Melli) is going to be pulling bigs away from the basket,” Griffin said. “He is absolutely essential when Zion’s on the floor, from a spacing standpoint. When you see the relationship between those three growing, it just exponentially improves our team.”

Adam Silver: ‘It’s too soon to tell what the economic impact will be’

Associated PressMar 21, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver finds himself almost constantly looking at financial numbers and projections. And like the rest of a world that is dealing with the seismic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, he still isn’t sure how bad things will get.

Silver said Saturday the league is considering all options — best-case, worst-case and countless ideas in between — as it tries to come to grips with this new normal. But definitive answers on any front are in short supply.

“It’s too soon to tell what the economic impact will be,” Silver said. “We’ve been analyzing multiple scenarios on a daily if not hourly basis and we’ll continue to review the financial implications. Obviously, it’s not a pretty picture but everyone, regardless of what industry they work in, is in the same boat.”

Saturday marked the 10th full day of the NBA’s shutdown, a stoppage that has cost the league 75 games and counting so far, a total that will reach triple digits on Wednesday and will eventually get to 259 on April 15 — the day the regular season was supposed to end. Play isn’t going to resume by then. The financial losses will be massive and will obviously just keep growing if this season cannot resume or if next season is affected.

“Adam is obviously cautious, cautiously optimistic,” Cleveland forward Kevin Love said earlier in the week. “We don’t know what the future holds but the NBA has been through a lot, we’ve seen a lot and I think we’ll be incredibly resilient. It just might take time.”

Players who are due to get their next paycheck on April 1 will get them. Whether those players will get their April 15 check is in some question; the league can exercise a clause in the Collective Bargaining Agreement that allows it to take back 1.08% of each player’s salary for each game missed in certain times — like war, or in this case, a pandemic.

That clause has not been exercised yet since, officially anyway, no game has been canceled.

“We’re exploring all options to resume our season if and when it is safe to do so,” Silver said. “Nothing is off the table.”

Besides, there are other bridges to cross first. The NBA — which was the first major U.S. pro league to say it would play games without fans and the first league to suspend its season once All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive — has been extremely vocal in trying to get its massive fan base to take social distancing and other preventative measures seriously.

“Our focus right now is doing all that we can to support, engage and educate the general public in response to this pandemic,” Silver said. “We are also making sure that we are prepared to resume the season if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.”

The league has asked teams for building availability dates through the end of August, an indicator that this season — if it resumes — may stretch deep into the summer.

So far, there are 14 people within the NBA community, including at least 10 players, known to have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those positive tests, seven became known publicly on Thursday and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics revealed that he has the virus.

“Unfortunately, based on everything we know, significantly more positive cases in our league were inevitable,” Silver said. “So, Thursday’s results did not come as a huge surprise and just like everyone else, we’re just trying to take each day as it comes.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

As of Saturday, there were more 19,000 known positive cases in the U.S. and more than 250 deaths blamed on the virus. Globally, there have been nearly 300,000 cases diagnosed so far with nearly 12,000 deaths. The virus first exploded in mainland China, where the NBA has offices and about 200 employees.

What workers in China went through helped the league quickly grasp some sort of understanding of the severity. Silver made the decision to shut down the league before any public health experts advised the NBA to take that step. He even sounded the alarm publicly in mid-February at NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago — saying then it was “a major national, if not global, health crisis” that was taking place.

“We’ve learned a lot from our China office,” Silver said, noting that meetings have been of the virtual variety there for several weeks now.

Silver’s sixth full season as commissioner of the NBA started with the league getting into a major rift with China. His mentor and NBA Commissioner emeritus David Stern died two months later. Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash less than a month after that.

Now he is dealing with the biggest crisis of them all — a pandemic, affecting and threatening virtually every corner of the planet.

“It’s been a challenging season,” Silver said. “For all of us.”