Elijah Hughes announces he’s leaving Syracuse for NBA draft

Syracuse wing Elijah Hughes announced that he’s declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.
Hughes is leaving the Orange after two years with one season of eligibility left. He had transferred to Syracuse in 2017 after playing his freshman season at East Carolina.
Most draft analysts have Hughes tabbed as a mid-to-late second-round pick. ESPN has him at 57 on their top-100 list.
The 6-foot-6 swingman averaged 19 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a junior. Like all Syracuse prospects, Hughes will need to re-learn playing man-to-man defense. Hughes played both at the top and along the baseline in the Orange’s 2-3 zone.
The deadline for players to declare as Early Entry Candidates for the 2020 NBA Draft is Sunday, April 26. How, or if, that deadline will be impacted by the NBA’s current suspended season is unknown at this point.
Japan’s B League returned to play this past weekend, but has already suspended play again.
The Japan Times called it a “chaotic weekend of games”. Several players chose to sit out due to safety concerns over playing so soon after being cleared of COVID-19 concerns. A game between Levanga Hokkaido and Kawasaki Brave Thunders was postponed after a player came down with a fever pre-game.
A second contest between Utsunomiya Brex and Chiba Jets Funabashi was called off after one of the referees had a fever. All games were to be played without fans present in the arenas.
United States-born big man Jeff Ayres elected not to return to play in Japan due to his worries over the precautions that teams were taking to protect player. Ayers was leading the league in rebounding at the time of his decision. Ayers told ESPN “I felt we were putting ourselves at risk. It was a reckless environment.”
Japan has become a popular destination for US-born players, especially big men. Due to the dearth of players over 6-foot-6 in the domestic population, Japanese clubs often look to foreign-born players for size. Ayers was one of over 20 US imports signed to roster in the B League this season.
The B League currently plans to return to play on April 1, assuming they can work through their remaining issues.
While the NBA season remains on pause, teams are continuing their preparations for the 2020 NBA Draft. This time around those preparations have a very different feel.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that teams are prepared to go into the draft lacking some of the prep they’ve historically done. Teams are prepared to draft players without the benefit of a pre-draft visit or workout. In addition, there are fears than the annual NBA Draft combine could be cancelled. The combine is where teams often get physical measurements and athletic test results.
The combine is also where teams often have their first, and sometimes only, one-on-one meetings with prospects.
Early Entry candidates have until Sunday, April 26 to declare for the draft. That date could be moved back by the NBA. The NCAA has a withdrawal deadline of Wednesday, June 3 for players wishing to return to college. Pushing back that date is also expected to be discussed.
One NBA team executive quoted in Givony’s article said “The draft is the last thing on their list. Revenue drivers will come first, and then we’ll see what happens with the draft after all that gets figured out.”
Teams who are known to have solid scouting departments that get their work done early, may have an advantage in this year’s draft. Teams who rely on conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament, along with the pre-draft process, to catch up could struggle. With a draft class that isn’t deep on surefire NBA players, that could make a huge difference on landing talent.
P.J. Tucker is one of the NBA’s biggest sneaker heads. His Nike collection reportedly includes more than 1,000 pairs of shoes.
Now he is turning his passion into an investment, opening a small sneaker store in the Houston area, Tucker told Nick DePaula of ESPN.
“We’re looking to do the grand opening in October,” Tucker said. “We’ve got a lot of dope collabs coming. We’re going to have some fun with it, and I’m excited about that…
“The shoe culture in Houston is cool,” he said. “There’s a lot of sneakerheads and a lot of people that love shoes here — a lot more than I thought … I just think there should be more activity.”
Tucker has a strong relationship with Nike, the brand he has worn throughout his NBA career, and some of the custom colorways he has worn on the court could end up first being sold in his store. Tucker has worn a lot of Kobe’s this season.
The details of the store, including the physical address, have not been made public, although it will be named The Better Generation. It’s also unclear is the NBA’s suspension due to the coronavirus could push back the planned opening date.
That said, Tucker is getting his store in Houston.
Brandon Ingram could be the best player listening to offers in NBA free agency (whenever it takes place).
There are bigger names and better players available, but they are not free agents looking to test the market — Anthony Davis will re-sign with the Lakers, Andre Drummond is expected to opt-in with the Cavaliers, same with Gordon Hayward in Boston, and the list goes on.
Ingram might listen to offers, and after a breakout All-Star season there will be teams interested. However, Ingram is a restricted free agent and other teams expect the Pelicans to match any offer, Chris Fedor writes at Cleveland.com.
The one restricted free agent with appeal is Brandon Ingram. Multiple sources expect the New Orleans Pelicans to match any offer sheet.
While this is what every team with a coveted restricted free agent says (they are trying to drive away competitors), this also is exactly what people watching the league expect. Ingram was an All-Star this season averaging 24.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, displaying a new and improved jump shot, plus he fit well next to Zion Williamson. With that the Pelicans are expected to max him out, a contract that still would be tradable in a year or two — if needed — because he can still get buckets.
There will be buzz about teams being interested in Ingram — because they are. That said, the leaks may be more about a team showing its fan base it is trying more than expecting to land Ingram.
The Pelicans are not letting him go.