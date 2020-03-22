Elijah Hughes announces he’s leaving Syracuse for NBA draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Syracuse wing Elijah Hughes announced that he’s declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Hughes is leaving the Orange after two years with one season of eligibility left. He had transferred to Syracuse in 2017 after playing his freshman season at East Carolina.

Most draft analysts have Hughes tabbed as a mid-to-late second-round pick. ESPN has him at 57 on their top-100 list.

The 6-foot-6 swingman averaged 19 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a junior. Like all Syracuse prospects, Hughes will need to re-learn playing man-to-man defense. Hughes played both at the top and along the baseline in the Orange’s 2-3 zone.

The deadline for players to declare as Early Entry Candidates for the 2020 NBA Draft is Sunday, April 26. How, or if, that deadline will be impacted by the NBA’s current suspended season is unknown at this point.