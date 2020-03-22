Charles Oakley and James Dolan ordered to attend mediation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charles Oakley and James Dolan’s ongoing legal battle takes a new step next week. Both parties have been ordered into mediation by the federal appeals court.

The mediation is scheduled to take place at 10:00 AM on Tuesday March 31 via telephone. Both Oakley and Dolan must participate.

In February of 2017, Dolan had Oakley arrested and removed from Madison Square Garden. Dolan then banned Oakley and insinuated the former New York Knicks player “may have a problem with alcohol.”

Oakley’s civil lawsuit against for defamation and false imprisonment was previously dismissed. Last month Oakley appealed the decision.

Oakley has been critical of Dolan over the past several years. He mostly recently criticized Dolan for getting into a feud with longtime Knicks fan Spike Lee.