Warriors approach NBA draft looking for players who can play right away

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Few teams have been in this position before: A potential title contender when fully healthy, the Warriors had a “gap year” due to injuries that led them to the worst record in the NBA when games were suspended. The San Antonio Spurs had a season like that (plus they tanked), which helped them land Tim Duncan. However, scouts don’t see a Tim Duncan — or any other kind of superstar — in this draft, sources I spoke to project a down draft closer to 2013.

That leaves the Warriors searching for a player who can help them more now. That’s what Larry Harris, Golden State’s director of player personnel, told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Yes, we’ll try to find someone who can come in play right away,” Harris said. “But we also know that when you’re picking this high, a lot of guys are 18, 19, 20 years old. To expect them to come in and be contributors right away, we’re not so naïve to think it won’t take time.

“But we feel there are some players in this draft, up high, that have the ability to come in and play some minutes. We don’t necessarily need a position. We just need a player, anywhere from one to five.”

At the top of that list might be Auburn’s Isaac Okoro, a 6’6″ wing with the potential to be an elite defender, plus he improved on the offense where he’s versatile and scored 12.9 points a game, but his three-point shot needs work. Also of interest could be Obi Toppin out of Dayton, an athletic 6’9″ forward who can finish in transition and has a versatile offensive game. Onyeka Okongwu, the center out of USC, also has the kind of versatility of game that could fit with Warriors and bulk up the front line.

The Warriors envision a team next season that will have a core of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt, Andrew Wiggins on the wing, and Draymond Green — a lot of different players can plug into that group and work around them. Including some rookies.

The biggest challenge for the Warriors and everyone else is nobody knows when the draft will be, and what the pre-draft process will look like. Will there be a draft combine or the chance to bring in guys for workouts, or will it be Skype interviews and a lot of watching of tape?

Like everything with the NBA right now, the draft is up in the air, but the Warriors know they will have a high pick, and know what they are looking for.

Cancellation of season could cost NBA $1 billion or more, hit salary cap hard

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The  NBA is a business, and like a lot of businesses around the nation right now, it is getting hammered. Revenue flowing in has stopped because the league is suspended due to the coronavirus, but it is still playing out expenses to employees right now.

How big a hit? Cancel the season and the loss could be $1 billion or more.

There was 21 percent of the NBA season left when games were suspended. When they added up the cost of lost gate receipts, television revenue, money returned to sponsors, and everything else, fivethirthyeight.com got to $1 billion quickly.

All told, the total financial impact of suspending the NBA regular season alone could approach a billion dollars, and that only involves one-fifth of the schedule being lost. If the playoffs must be shortened or otherwise altered to fit a new, later timeline, the costs would climb even higher.

That’s the lower end of the numbers Ben Golliver of the Washington Post got from a team executive.

Gauging the precise economic hit of the NBA’s suspended season is impossible, but one high-ranking team executive said that the total damage could reach $40 million per team, or more than $1.2 billion, if the playoffs are lost.

The NBA salary cap is a function of team and league revenue. The cap is at $109 million a team this season and originally was projected to jump up to $116 million for next season; however the financial hit from the league’s lost revenue from China in the wake of the Daryl Morey’s Tweet was expected to drop that projection a couple of million. Still a number up from last season.

Now, the NBA could see that salary cap number drop $8 million or more if the season and playoffs are called off, suggests John Hollinger of The Athletic (he’s a former front-office executive with the Grizzlies).

Because [Basketball Related Income] is roughly split with the players and then is cut 30 ways to produce a cap number, playing the rest of the season in front of empty crowds could theoretically drop next year’s cap by $8M. That’s the regular season, mind you – doing the same for the playoffs, where the average gate is higher, would siphon away millions more.

A dropped salary cap also could potentially lead to a massive cap spike for the 2021-22 season as revenues returned closer to normal (something the teams and players may want to smooth out rather than have hit the market all at once, as happened after the latest television deal, a spike that made Kevin Durant to the Warriors possible).

All of this is theoretical. Nobody knows what the financial impacts of all of this will be on the NBA in the end, because nobody knows how well our current national measures to contain the virus will work, when play can resume, and if that will be in empty arenas or in front of crowds. Officials with teams are running out different scenarios and preparing for what they can, which is all anyone can do right now.

All we know is that the league is going to take another financial hit in what has already been the strangest NBA season in memory.

First Bucks GM John Erickson, who drafted Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, dies at 92

Associated PressMar 21, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
LENEXA, Kansas — John Erickson, a former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, has died. He was 92.

Rick Wiseman, funeral director at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kansas, confirmed Friday that Erickson died Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Porter Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Erickson served as the Bucks’ general manager from 1968-70. He was in that role when the Bucks won a coin flip with the Phoenix Suns and earned the right to select eventual NBA career scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, with the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft.

Erickson coached Wisconsin from 1960-68 and posted a 100-114 record.

Erickson ran for one of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seats as a Republican in 1970 but lost to William Proxmire. He later served as a president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 16 years and also worked as an assistant commissioner of the Big Eight Conference.

NBA teams to pay players April 1, but league keeping options open on April 15 check

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
On April 1, NBA players will get their regular paychecks.

The April 15 check, however, could get interesting.

Through a memo, the league told teams to pay players on April 1 but is keeping its options open for the next payday on April 15, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

As the coronavirus pandemic paralyzes the NBA and nation, the canceled games and loss of revenue are causing the NBA to leave itself financial flexibility based on the force majeure provision in the collective bargaining agreement.

Force majeure allows for the withholding of 1/92.6 of a player’s seasonal salary per canceled game based upon catastrophic circumstances. The provision encompasses several scenarios including war, natural disasters and epidemics/pandemics. (For the purposes of force majeure, the league considers each team to have played five preseason games, 82 regular-season games and 5.6 playoff games.)

The NBA plans to inform teams and players ahead of the April 15 payment date about the league’s intentions, the memo said.

The NBA players union has already warned players the league could try and go this direction.

What this sets up is a negotiation between the owners and players union, with the owners potentially looking to recoup some losses if the season is canceled completely. Obviously, there would be some pushback from the union.

It’s hard to have that negotiation without knowing what the season will look like. The optimistic view has the NBA playing a handful of regular season games upon return, then jumping into a playoffs that runs into July and maybe August. The league desperately wants a playoff run and to crown a champion, however, nobody really knows if any of this season can be salvaged just because nobody knows how the arc of the spread of the novel coronavirus through the United States is going to play out.

The owners are keeping their options open, but when you talk about cutting pay anywhere it gets the attention of the union. This is a situation to watch going forward.

Watch Stephen Curry’s golf trick shot in his house

By Kurt HelinMar 20, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT
Stephen Curry would rather be golfing.

And playing basketball. But also golfing when he gets the chance.

Curry, like all Californians, is sheltering in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped him from practicing his chipping in the house — and nailing some trick shots.

The reaction is the best.