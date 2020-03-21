Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Cancellation of season could cost NBA $1 billion or more, hit salary cap hard

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The  NBA is a business, and like a lot of businesses around the nation right now, it is getting hammered. Revenue flowing in has stopped because the league is suspended due to the coronavirus, but it is still playing out expenses to employees right now.

How big a hit? Cancel the season and the loss could be $1 billion or more.

There was 21 percent of the NBA season left when games were suspended. When they added up the cost of lost gate receipts, television revenue, money returned to sponsors, and everything else, fivethirthyeight.com got to $1 billion quickly.

All told, the total financial impact of suspending the NBA regular season alone could approach a billion dollars, and that only involves one-fifth of the schedule being lost. If the playoffs must be shortened or otherwise altered to fit a new, later timeline, the costs would climb even higher.

That’s the lower end of the numbers Ben Golliver of the Washington Post got from a team executive.

Gauging the precise economic hit of the NBA’s suspended season is impossible, but one high-ranking team executive said that the total damage could reach $40 million per team, or more than $1.2 billion, if the playoffs are lost.

The NBA salary cap is a function of team and league revenue. The cap is at $109 million a team this season and originally was projected to jump up to $116 million for next season; however the financial hit from the league’s lost revenue from China in the wake of the Daryl Morey’s Tweet was expected to drop that projection a couple of million. Still a number up from last season.

Now, the NBA could see that salary cap number drop $8 million or more if the season and playoffs are called off, suggests John Hollinger of The Athletic (he’s a former front-office executive with the Grizzlies).

Because [Basketball Related Income] is roughly split with the players and then is cut 30 ways to produce a cap number, playing the rest of the season in front of empty crowds could theoretically drop next year’s cap by $8M. That’s the regular season, mind you – doing the same for the playoffs, where the average gate is higher, would siphon away millions more.

A dropped salary cap also could potentially lead to a massive cap spike for the 2021-22 season as revenues returned closer to normal (something the teams and players may want to smooth out rather than have hit the market all at once, as happened after the latest television deal, a spike that made Kevin Durant to the Warriors possible).

All of this is theoretical. Nobody knows what the financial impacts of all of this will be on the NBA in the end, because nobody knows how well our current national measures to contain the virus will work, when play can resume, and if that will be in empty arenas or in front of crowds. Officials with teams are running out different scenarios and preparing for what they can, which is all anyone can do right now.

All we know is that the league is going to take another financial hit in what has already been the strangest NBA season in memory.

First Bucks GM John Erickson, who drafted Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, dies at 92

Associated Press
Associated PressMar 21, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LENEXA, Kansas — John Erickson, a former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, has died. He was 92.

Rick Wiseman, funeral director at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kansas, confirmed Friday that Erickson died Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Porter Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Erickson served as the Bucks’ general manager from 1968-70. He was in that role when the Bucks won a coin flip with the Phoenix Suns and earned the right to select eventual NBA career scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, with the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft.

Erickson coached Wisconsin from 1960-68 and posted a 100-114 record.

Erickson ran for one of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seats as a Republican in 1970 but lost to William Proxmire. He later served as a president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 16 years and also worked as an assistant commissioner of the Big Eight Conference.

NBA teams to pay players April 1, but league keeping options open on April 15 check

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On April 1, NBA players will get their regular paychecks.

The April 15 check, however, could get interesting.

Through a memo, the league told teams to pay players on April 1 but is keeping its options open for the next payday on April 15, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

As the coronavirus pandemic paralyzes the NBA and nation, the canceled games and loss of revenue are causing the NBA to leave itself financial flexibility based on the force majeure provision in the collective bargaining agreement.

Force majeure allows for the withholding of 1/92.6 of a player’s seasonal salary per canceled game based upon catastrophic circumstances. The provision encompasses several scenarios including war, natural disasters and epidemics/pandemics. (For the purposes of force majeure, the league considers each team to have played five preseason games, 82 regular-season games and 5.6 playoff games.)

The NBA plans to inform teams and players ahead of the April 15 payment date about the league’s intentions, the memo said.

The NBA players union has already warned players the league could try and go this direction.

What this sets up is a negotiation between the owners and players union, with the owners potentially looking to recoup some losses if the season is canceled completely. Obviously, there would be some pushback from the union.

It’s hard to have that negotiation without knowing what the season will look like. The optimistic view has the NBA playing a handful of regular season games upon return, then jumping into a playoffs that runs into July and maybe August. The league desperately wants a playoff run and to crown a champion, however, nobody really knows if any of this season can be salvaged just because nobody knows how the arc of the spread of the novel coronavirus through the United States is going to play out.

The owners are keeping their options open, but when you talk about cutting pay anywhere it gets the attention of the union. This is a situation to watch going forward.

Watch Stephen Curry’s golf trick shot in his house

AP Photo/Eric Risberg
By Kurt HelinMar 20, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry would rather be golfing.

And playing basketball. But also golfing when he gets the chance.

Curry, like all Californians, is sheltering in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped him from practicing his chipping in the house — and nailing some trick shots.

The reaction is the best.

Auburn’s Isaac Okoro, Duke’s Tre Jones declare for NBA draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 20, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nobody knows when the NBA Draft will take place, or what the process leading up to it will look like. The NBA is going to make decisions on the things that make it money — the rest of the regular season and the playoffs — before it focuses on the draft.

However, for college players whose season is now over and with no other guidance, the process continues. Players are declaring for the draft, such as potential No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards of Georgia.

Add Auburn’s Isaac Okoro and Duke’s Tre Jones to the list.

Okoro, who has been a fast riser at Auburn, will head to the draft according to coach Bruce Pearl, reports Tom Green of AL.com. He is projected as a top 10 — possibly top-five — pick. He’s a 6’6″ wing with the potential to be an elite defender, plus he improved on the offense where he’s versatile and scored 12.9 points a game while shooting 29 from three. He’s a bit of a project on that end of the court, but everyone in this draft has flaws. In a down year, Okoro could develop into a quality role player and elite defender, and that has genuine value.

Jones is a bubble first-round pick but he is going to go, Coach Mike Krzyzewski told the media this week. Jones is an impressive leader, he’s a pesky defender who has good handles on the offensive end. However, at a position stacked in the NBA he has average size and athleticism.

There will be a lot more players declaring they plan to be in during the next couple of weeks. However, nobody can give them advice on what comes next — not agents, their college coaches, NBA teams or anyone else — because nobody else knows what will happen.