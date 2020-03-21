Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Cancelation of season could cost NBA $1 billion or more, hit salary cap hard

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The  NBA is a business, and like a lot of businesses around the nation right now, it is getting hammered. Revenue flowing in has stopped because the league is suspended due to the coronavirus, but it is still playing out expenses to employees right now.

How big a hit? Cancel the season and the loss could be $1 billion or more.

There was 21 percent of the NBA season left when games were suspended. When they added up the cost of lost gate receipts, television revenue, money returned to sponsors, and everything else, fivethirthyeight.com got to $1 billion quickly.

All told, the total financial impact of suspending the NBA regular season alone could approach a billion dollars, and that only involves one-fifth of the schedule being lost. If the playoffs must be shortened or otherwise altered to fit a new, later timeline, the costs would climb even higher.

That’s the lower end of the numbers Ben Golliver of the Washington Post got from a team executive.

Gauging the precise economic hit of the NBA’s suspended season is impossible, but one high-ranking team executive said that the total damage could reach $40 million per team, or more than $1.2 billion, if the playoffs are lost.

The NBA salary cap is a function of team and league revenue. The cap is at $109 million a team this season and originally was projected to jump up to $116 million for next season; however the financial hit from the league’s lost revenue from China in the wake of the Daryl Morey’s Tweet was expected to drop that projection a couple of million. Still a number up from last season.

Now, the NBA could see that salary cap number drop $8 million or more if the season and playoffs are called off, suggests John Hollinger of The Athletic (he’s a former front-office executive with the Grizzlies).

Because [Basketball Related Income] is roughly split with the players and then is cut 30 ways to produce a cap number, playing the rest of the season in front of empty crowds could theoretically drop next year’s cap by $8M. That’s the regular season, mind you – doing the same for the playoffs, where the average gate is higher, would siphon away millions more.

A dropped salary cap also could potentially lead to a massive cap spike for the 2021-22 season as revenues returned closer to normal (something the teams and players may want to smooth out rather than have hit the market all at once, as happened after the latest television deal, a spike that made Kevin Durant to the Warriors possible).

All of this is theoretical. Nobody knows what the financial impacts of all of this will be on the NBA in the end, because nobody knows how well our current national measures to contain the virus will work, when play can resume, and if that will be in empty arenas or in front of crowds. Officials with teams are running out different scenarios and preparing for what they can, which is all anyone can do right now.

All we know is that the league is going to take another financial hit in what has already been the strangest NBA season in memory.

NBA teams prepared for reduced pre-draft process

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
By Keith SmithMar 22, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
While the NBA season remains on pause, teams are continuing their preparations for the 2020 NBA Draft. This time around those preparations have a very different feel.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that teams are prepared to go into the draft lacking some of the prep they’ve historically done. Teams are prepared to draft players without the benefit of a pre-draft visit or workout. In addition, there are fears than the annual NBA Draft combine could be cancelled. The combine is where teams often get physical measurements and athletic test results.

The combine is also where teams often have their first, and sometimes only, one-on-one meetings with prospects.

Early Entry candidates have until Sunday, April 26 to declare for the draft. That date could be moved back by the NBA. The NCAA has a withdrawal deadline of Wednesday, June 3 for players wishing to return to college. Pushing back that date is also expected to be discussed.

One NBA team executive quoted in Givony’s article said “The draft is the last thing on their list. Revenue drivers will come first, and then we’ll see what happens with the draft after all that gets figured out.”

Teams who are known to have solid scouting departments that get their work done early, may have an advantage in this year’s draft. Teams who rely on conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament, along with the pre-draft process, to catch up could struggle. With a draft class that isn’t deep on surefire NBA players, that could make a huge difference on landing talent.

P.J. Tucker says he’s opening his own sneaker store

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 22, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
P.J. Tucker is one of the NBA’s biggest sneaker heads. His Nike collection reportedly includes more than 1,000 pairs of shoes.

Now he is turning his passion into an investment, opening a small sneaker store in the Houston area, Tucker told Nick DePaula of ESPN.

“We’re looking to do the grand opening in October,” Tucker said. “We’ve got a lot of dope collabs coming. We’re going to have some fun with it, and I’m excited about that…

“The shoe culture in Houston is cool,” he said. “There’s a lot of sneakerheads and a lot of people that love shoes here — a lot more than I thought … I just think there should be more activity.”

Tucker has a strong relationship with Nike, the brand he has worn throughout his NBA career, and some of the custom colorways he has worn on the court could end up first being sold in his store. Tucker has worn a lot of Kobe’s this season.

The details of the store, including the physical address, have not been made public, although it will be named The Better Generation. It’s also unclear is the NBA’s suspension due to the coronavirus could push back the planned opening date.

That said, Tucker is getting his store in Houston.

Other teams reportedly expect Pelicans to match any offer for Brandon Ingram

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 22, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Brandon Ingram could be the best player listening to offers in NBA free agency (whenever it takes place).

There are bigger names and better players available, but they are not free agents looking to test the market — Anthony Davis will re-sign with the Lakers, Andre Drummond is expected to opt-in with the Cavaliers, same with Gordon Hayward in Boston, and the list goes on.

Ingram might listen to offers, and after a breakout All-Star season there will be teams interested. However, Ingram is a restricted free agent and other teams expect the Pelicans to match any offer, Chris Fedor writes at Cleveland.com.

The one restricted free agent with appeal is Brandon Ingram. Multiple sources expect the New Orleans Pelicans to match any offer sheet.

While this is what every team with a coveted restricted free agent says (they are trying to drive away competitors), this also is exactly what people watching the league expect. Ingram was an All-Star this season averaging 24.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, displaying a new and improved jump shot, plus he fit well next to Zion Williamson. With that the Pelicans are expected to max him out, a contract that still would be tradable in a year or two — if needed — because he can still get buckets.

There will be buzz about teams being interested in Ingram — because they are. That said, the leaks may be more about a team showing its fan base it is trying more than expecting to land Ingram.

The Pelicans are not letting him go.

Pelicans’ David Griffin: ‘The idea of canceling a season is not all on [the NBA’s] minds’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT
Fox Sports New Orleans, like the local broadcasters for many NBA teams, is reshowing some older games from earlier this season. Something has to fill the airtime with the NBA shutdown.

New Orleans streamed a live pregame show for the recorded game and brought David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations (read: the guy with the hammer) for the Pelicans, to talk about the team. Of course he was asked about play resuming, and while he didn’t pretend to have any answers (nobody does), he said the league was not talking about canceling the season. (Transcription via Jim Eichenhofer at Pelicans.com.)

“With everything changing so quickly, everything is in a state of flux that I think it would be premature for the NBA to say what it ultimately looks like. I do know unequivocally that the league is very mindful of the idea of getting back to playing. The idea of canceling a season is not all on their minds, and we’re modeling every possible thing we can for how we can deliver a product to the fans. Quite frankly, we’re all going to need a diversion in the future. (But) until we can get to a point where we think we’ve got containment of (the coronavirus), we’re going to continue to stay locked down. Hopefully we’ll get to a point where we can come back sooner rather than later.”

That is the optimistic viewpoint, and primarily what I hear talking to sources around the league — the NBA wants to play games and crown a champion, in whatever form that ultimately takes. There are financial and continuity reasons for this, but nobody wants a 1994 baseball year (although that World Series was lost to a players’ strike). There is a growing pessimism from some in the league, looking at the timelines of a potential coronavirus spread in the U.S., that the league may end up having to cancel. Ultimately, however, nobody knows.

Just don’t underestimate how much the NBA wants to get games played and have a Finals this year.

Also of interest in the pregame, Griffin talked about the connection between Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball on the court.

“A big part of it is the chemistry you see with Lonzo and Zion,” Griffin said. “They have a special connection. I think Nicolo Melli getting more minutes, and him starting to become a key part of the rotation has been essential as well. Those three guys work incredibly well as a unit. The two people who were most damaged by (Williamson’s) absence individually were probably Lonzo – because Zion gives us another player who can create vertical thrust in the offense – and Lonzo can pick defenses apart with his passing…

“Melli, when there is that dive thrust (by Williamson) toward the rim, (Melli) is going to be pulling bigs away from the basket,” Griffin said. “He is absolutely essential when Zion’s on the floor, from a spacing standpoint. When you see the relationship between those three growing, it just exponentially improves our team.”