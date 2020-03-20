NBA
In-season stoppage now longest in NBA history

By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
The Cavaliers swept the Hawks in the 2015 Eastern Conference finals. The next night, the Warriors finished off the Rockets in a five-game Western Conference finals. With both series done so quickly, the NBA had a seven-day layoff until the NBA Finals were scheduled to start. NBA commissioner Adam Silver looked into moving up the NBA Finals. In previous years, the league built in a potential earlier NBA Finals start date for such scenarios. But – due to increased influence of television, both domestically and abroad – he found it infeasible. So, everyone waited more than a week without basketball.

The NBA is far more helpless to resume games now.

On March 11, the league suspended play (effective the following day) due to the coronavirus. That means we have gone eight straight days without an NBA game.

Already, that would be the longest in-season stoppage in NBA history, topping the seven days off before the 2015 NBA Finals. And this hiatus will extend far longer, smashing the record.

Of course, the season might already be finished. The goal is clearly to complete it, but we’re in the midst of a pandemic. Nothing can be taken for granted. If the season doesn’t continue, this wouldn’t count as an in-season stoppage.

Here’s every in-season stoppage that has lasted more than four days, including the potential current one:

NBA hiatus

Red: Current hiatus due to coronavirus

Orange: Layoff between conference finals and NBA Finals

Blue: All-Star break, which the league lengthened a few years ago

Green: The NBA opened its 1959-60 season with a special slate nationally televised on NBC – Boston Celtics vs. Cincinnati Royals on Saturday, Minneapolis Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The league didn’t hold another game until the following Saturday – taking off the entire five-day work week.

Back then, the NBA put a larger share of its games on weekends. The Oct. 17 start date that season was the earliest the league had ever begun. That allowed another weekend for games to be played.

In fact, the early openers were so far outside the norm, the Knicks played a preseason game (against college stars) the same day the regular season tipped off, according to the indispensable Curtis Harris of ProHoopsHistory.

An Associated Press article previewing the season, provided by the NBA league office, even described the resumption of play on Oct. 24 as the beginning of “fullscale competition.” This looks like an attempt to market two games as high-profile, setting them off from the rest of the season.

It’s a reminder of a distant time, back when the NBA had firm control over its schedule. That was a different era.

A week-and-a-half ago.

Report: Pelicans refused to play Kings in last scheduled game before NBA’s coronavirus hiatus

Pelicans-Kings
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
When the NBA suspended its season the night of March 11, the hiatus was planned to begin the next day. After all, most of the March 11 games outside Oklahoma City – where Rudy Gobert‘s coronavirus diagnosis led to cancellation of Jazz-Thunder and sent the league scrambling into action – were near completion.

Only one game that night had yet to tip off – Pelicans at Kings.

Referee Courtney Kirkland, who was scheduled to work that New Orleans-Sacramento game, had just officiated Gobert in the Jazz’s loss to the Raptors two days prior.

The Kings reportedly still wanted to play. The league was at least initially on board.

Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports:

There were only about 20 minutes remaining until tipoff, according to those present. Upon learning of Kirkland’s exposure to an infected player, Pelicans staffers walked to the visitor’s locker room and informed the players. One player wondered aloud, according to sources, “What’s the point of even playing this game?” It was decided as a team that they wouldn’t participate in the game, according to sources. Remain in the locker room, team officials instructed.

That’s part of a fuller look into what happened in Sacrament that night. I suggest reading it.

The game was eventually canceled – probably because the Pelicans forced the league’s hand. Kirkland tested negative for coronavirus.

But a big question remains: How did the NBA – which boasts about being on top of this crisis – nearly let this game happen?

Though it’s worth exploring the details and thought processes, it’s easy to guess at the underlying $ource of motivation.

LeBron James: ‘Be a Laker for the rest of my life’

LeBron James
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
When he returned to the Cavaliers in 2014, LeBron James said in Sports Illustrated,” I always believed that I’d return to Cleveland and finish my career there.” As recently as 2017, he said his plan to finish his career with the Cavs hadn’t changed.

Of course, LeBron left for the Lakers at the very next opportunity in 2018.

Where does he stand now?

LeBron on Instagram Live:

What NBA team would I never play for? I’m still playing, man. Hey, I’ve got to keep all my options open, man. But right now I’ll tell you one thing: I don’t want to go nowhere besides be here, baby. Be a Laker for the rest of my life.

By “Laker for the rest of my life,” does LeBron mean staying with the franchise until retiring? Or does he mean it in the Dwyane Wade-Heat lifer sense – where Miami remained important to Wade, even while he played for the Bulls and Cavaliers?

I believe LeBron finishing his career with Lakers is most likely. They have a younger star in Anthony Davis and play in Los Angeles, where LeBron and his family seem comfortable.

But after his experiences in Cleveland and, to a lesser extent,* Miami, it’s hard to completely trust what LeBron is saying here. In both situations, LeBron wielded his power to make big demands of the franchise. The Cavaliers and Heat depleted long-term resources to optimize LeBron’s supporting casts – wise plans that produced championships, but a strategy that had LeBron looking elsewhere as the wells ran dry after just four years.

*The difference between the stops: I don’t recall LeBron ever professing that type of commitment to Miami. In fact, quite the opposite. He was openly discussing returning to Cleveland after just a year-and-a-half with the Heat.

LeBron is 35 now. He’s certainly not leaving the Lakers any time soon. He might not be up for another big move in a couple years.

I’d just never say never with him. He has transformed every team he has joined into a power – both on the court and as a brand. Even if his skills diminish, his star power will remain huge.

It’s an ability that travels – if he wants.

Mock NBA expansion draft: Picking the Seattle SuperSonics and Flint Tropics

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
What if the NBA added two new teams this year?

The league’s hiatus gave us an opportunity to explore the possibility.

NBC Sports conducted a mock NBA expansion draft.

Current teams can protect up to eight players. Each team must make at least one player available. If selected, restricted free agents become unrestricted free agents. Pending options can be decided before or after the expansion draft at the discretion of the option-holder. Anyone selected in the expansion draft can’t return to his prior team for one year. Players entering unrestricted free agency and players on two-way contracts are essentially ignored.

Keith Smith set protected lists for existing teams and explained his rationales:

Now, the Seattle SuperSonics (run by Kurt Helin) and Flint Tropics (run by Dan Feldman) make their selections.

Key rules for the expansion draft:

  • A coin flip determines who picks first. The winner’s choice is: Nos. 5 and 36 picks in the 2020 NBA draft/second choice in expansion draft or Nos. 6 and 35 picks in 2020 NBA draft/first choice in expansion draft.
  • Expansion teams alternate picks.
  • Expansion must select one player from each incumbent team. Exception: If the only players available from an incumbent team earn at least $10 million, the expansion teams can bypass selection from that team. Expansion teams can’t select more than one player from each incumbent team.
  • Expansion teams operate at 80% of the league-wide salary their first season and 90% of the league-wide salary cap their second season. The usual salary floor applies.
  • Expansion teams draft without regard to the salary cap.
  • Expansion teams can waive any selected player before the start of the season, and his salary doesn’t apply toward the salary cap and luxury tax. Essentially, expansion teams get unlimited amnesty provisions with selected players before the start of the season.
  • Incumbent teams can offer draft compensation to entice expansion teams to select certain players.

You can listen to a podcast of the expansion draft, which includes haggling over those enticements and other on-the-fly strategy.

Here’s a tracker of all unprotected players:

Mock NBA expansion draft

Flint won the coin toss and opted for the higher first-round pick in the 2020 NBA draft. That put Seattle up first in the expansion draft.

Here are our selections and teams and analysis of each (listed salaries are for 2020-21):

I get Omari Spellman was an unlikely No. 1 pick, and it’s fair to question how much better the 22-year-old Spellman will get. But what I want on this team are bigs who can hit the three and play inside a little, and Spellman can do those things. I may be higher on him than most and see a future solid rotation guy, and if I can get that out of this draft, I will take it.

If all goes well, Gordon Hayward will be the face of the franchise. He’s still a good player who hasn’t necessarily left his prime despite health issues previously sidetracking him. Hayward should hold positive trade value on an expiring contract, even if his salary is high. That provides flexibility if the Tropics and/or Hayward want to pivot before the next trade deadline. Even if Hayward opts out this offseason, sign-and-trade possibilities exist. The worst-case scenario is Hayward immediately opting out and leaving Flint with no return. But even in that scenario, more than $34 million of salary relief is a silver lining.

This is a roll of the dice. Keita Bates-Diop has shown flashes of potential (while in Minnesota), he’s a good shooter on corner threes, and it’s worth the pick and a little bit of money to see if he can develop into a part of the Sonics’ future.

Isaac Bonga has the size, athleticism and raw talent to become a good NBA player. I’m not sold he’ll get there, but he’s trending in the right direction. The Tropics are happy to take a chance on the high-upside 20-year-old.

Another floor-spacing four, JaMychal Green fits into my “he can be a solid rotation player for us and we might be able to trade him to a playoff team/contender at the deadline” mold. He has a player option, so there is risk he just walks, but it’s a reasonable risk from my perspective.

I was high on Dennis Smith Jr. in the 2017 NBA draft. Frankly, he has nearly completely disappointed since – even while getting a change in environment. But Smith is still just 22, and point guards tend to develop later than other positions. So, he gets yet another opportunity to prove himself.

This is simply a bet that Kevon Looney can get and stay healthy. He has shown on the league’s biggest stage that he can play, that he is an athletic five who can play in the modern game, but he just has to stay healthy. The Sonics will be banking on their medical/training teams to keep him on the court.

Boban Marjanovic has produced at elite levels in limited minutes. No team has ever fully unleashed him. Maybe that’ll happen Flint. Maybe it’s too late for Marjanovic, now 31, to get that type of treatment. At minimum, he should bring joy to fans and teammates.

Seattle receives the Suns’ 2020 second-rounder (via Memphis) on condition of selecting Grayson Allen.

I liked Jontay Porter a lot in this draft, but there are legitimate health concerns for a player who has yet to step on an NBA court, so I took the Grizzlies’ offer of a high second-rounder, plus a guy in Grayson Allen who can shoot the rock and maybe he can become a rotation player. Mostly this was about the pick. But someday the Sonics may regret not grabbing Porter here.

Points guards came at a premium in free agency last summer. T.J. McConnell is a perfectly reasonable backup with a small salary. There will probably be a point guard-needy team happy to trade a pick for him. If not, he can fill a role on the Tropics.

A solid, trustworthy veteran point guard who has played on the league’s biggest stages, Patty Mills can get the ball to our multitude of forwards on the roster, be a veteran leader in the locker room, plus he is another guy I might be able to trade at the deadline.

Isaiah Hartenstein – a 7-foot center – has fit issues in the modern NBA. But he’s mobile enough to have a fighting chance. The 21-year-old scores well inside, and his size is useful on the glass and defending the paint.

Nicolo Melli has become a solid part of the New Orleans rotation as a 6’9” big who can shoot the three and space the floor. No team can have enough shooting, he fits that, and at this point in the draft that one skill was enough for me.

Flint receives a Pistons’ top-three-protected pick in 2020, 2021 or 2022 (becomes unprotected first-round pick in 2023 if not conveyed) on condition of selecting Blake Griffin.

Blake Griffin was an All-NBA third team forward just last season. Will the expensive and injury-prone 31-year-old return to stardom? Probably not. But there’s at least a chance. Far more importantly, that’s a PRIME draft asset incoming from Detroit. Griffin – with a $38,957,028 player option – has the Tropics’ only guaranteed salary for 2021-22. They can afford that.

Seattle receives a Cavaliers’ lottery-protected first-round pick in 2022 or 2023 (becomes two second-round picks if not conveyed) and a Bucks’ first-round pick top-10 protected in 2022, top-10 and 25-30 protected in 2023 and top-8 protected in 2024 (becomes two second-round picks if not conveyed) on condition of selecting Kevin Love.

Kevin Love can still play, he’s averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game, and he still throws a mean outlet pass. He gives me a player from the Pacific Northwest the Sonics can sell to fans. However, the real reason for taking him is two first round picks. This was about adding to the stockpile.

Sterling Brown fills a limited role in the Bucks’ guard rotation. His toughness is endearing and gives him opportunities to grow as a defender and shooter. The Tropics would like to keep him at a low price.

Much like JaMychal Green above, Mike Scott is a veteran big man who can space the floor, he can play a role for us, and I might be able to flip him at the deadline to a team that needs a shooting big man.

Shaquille Harrison has quietly become an advanced-starts darling. His combination of athleticism and effort results in positive plays all over the floor. If he continues to progress as an outside shooter, he’ll be a keeper. Unfortunately, Flint will have to pay to keep the free agent before evaluating him further.

Garrett Temple is a solid, versatile guard who is not a great shooter but on my roster can give me respectable rotation minutes.

The theory of Skal Labissiere is nice – a big who can shoot 3-pointers and protect the rim. There are still major questions about his ability to handle the physicality of the NBA, though. Yet another player the Topics would like to keep at a low price.

There was no chance I was going to let the one Long Beach State player on the board not come to my team. James Ennis is also a solid wing player who can give me minutes this season.

Rayjon Tucker shined on the Bucks’ minor-league affiliate then hasn’t done much in Utah. He’s still just 22 and athletic. Maybe he needs more time to adjust to the NBA, though Flint certainly isn’t banking on anything.

Justin James is a guy the Kings’ like and has shown flashes of potential (a lot of Kings fans wanted to see him get more run). At this point in the draft, the pickings are slim and James’ potential separates him.

Jevon Carter is a dogged defender with no size to spare (6-foot-1). His offense looks far better when his 3-pointers are falling. The Tropics like him enough to pick him without the benefit of him being under contract, though that obviously creates uncertainty into him ever making the roster.

Abdel Nader has shown flashes in Oklahoma City and, in Seattle, he will get the opportunity to prove he can take advantage of more run. A late-draft roll of the dice.

Dwayne Bacon showed intriguing flashes last season then backslid this season. Maybe he just needs a fresh start outside Charlotte.

Mario Hezonja is a guy who everybody loves on paper but has never really put it together. He can have the ball in his hands more in Seattle, maybe that sparks something. With a player option, he could walk. Which would be fine, too.

Unlike the players drafted before and after him, Malcolm Miller is due no money. That’s the appeal. He’s unlikely to stick in Flint.

I was forced at this point in the draft to take Quinn Cook or Rajon Rondo, and I will take Cook, who could play in my rotation in Seattle, and if not he has just $1 million guaranteed.

 

Depth chart

  • Point guard: Patty Mills, Quinn Cook
  • Shooting guard: Grayson Allen, Garrett Temple
  • Small forward: James Ennis, Keita Bates-Diop, Mario Hezonja, Abdel Nader, Justin James
  • Power forward: Kevin Love, JaMychal Green, Mike Scott, Nicolo Melli
  • Center: Kevon Looney, Omari Spellman

Draft picks

  • Own: Nos. 6 and 35 in 2020
  • Extra: Future Bucks’ first-rounder, Future Cavaliers’ first-rounder, Suns’ second-rounder

Overall, what I was aiming for was a team with some young talent that could be part of what is being built in Seattle — not a superstar, there isn’t one of those available in this draft, but solid players — add a few picks, and get some veterans who can make the team competitive in the short term and potentially be traded to get prospects and picks down the line. Then, go hire a developmental coach — hello Kenny Atkinson — and use this draft as a foundation to build something over the next few years.

What I thought by the end of this was I didn’t get as much young talent as I had hoped, it got away from me a little bit. But I got a few players worth the gamble because of my team’s focus on development, some additional draft picks (a couple of first-rounders, if things break right), and a number of players I can trade during the season to bring back more prospects or picks. It’s a foundation we can build on.

 

Depth chart

  • Point guard: Dennis Smith Jr., T.J. McConnell
  • Shooting guard: Rayjon Tucker
  • Small forward: Gordon Hayward, Isaac Bonga
  • Power forward: Blake Griffin
  • Center: Boban Marjanovic, Isaiah Hartenstein

Draft picks

  • Own: Nos. 5 and 36 in 2020
  • Extra: Pistons’ first-rounder

Free agents

  • Sterling Brown, Shaquille Harrison, Skal Labissiere, Jevon Carter, Dwayne Bacon, Malcolm Miller

Only the longshot chance of Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin remaining healthy and playing like stars will prevent the Tropics from being bad next season. The core of this team will be the No. 5 pick and Detroit’s first-rounder.

Hopefully, one of the young players selected in the expansion draft (Isaac Bonga, Dennis Smith Jr., Isaiah Hartenstein, Rayjon Tucker) hits. It’s tough to count on that. This will likely be a several-year buildup. The goal is striking the right balance between being entertaining and trading veterans for picks.

After selecting so many free agents in the expansion draft, Flint must still fill a third of its roster in free agency – on an extremely limited budget. The Tropics hope to retain as many of those free agents as possible (besides Malcolm Miller), though that’s easier said than done.

The big thing to watch this offseason: Griffin’s health. If he still looks significantly hampered, the Tropics could waive him during their de facto amnesty window prior to the season. Though they’d still have to pay him and liquidity can be an issue after posting the expansion fee, that’d free considerable salary-cap flexibility. Most likely, Flint keeps Griffin and hopes for the best.

Anthony Edwards declares for NBA draft: ‘I think I should go number No. 1, no doubt’

Georgia star Anthony Edwards
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
With the NBA on hiatus and considering permanently shifting its calendar, the draft process is in flux.

Will prospects have opportunities to work out for teams? Will the combine and other pre-draft events be held? When will the draft be?

No matter how those questions get answered, there’s a place for a high-end prospect like Anthony Edwards.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports:

Potential No. 1 pick and Georgia standout Anthony Edwards is entering the NBA Draft, he tells 247Sports.

“I think I should go number one, no doubt,” Edwards told 247Sports. “That’s the only place I think I should go.”

Edwards is a strong and athletic scoring guard. He powerfully attacks the basket and makes plenty of difficult shots from the perimeter. It’s easy to project him as an NBA star with that skill set.

Edwards also has all the tools to defend well. He has even shown he can do it. That’s just not a consistent aspect of his game.

It’d be nice if Edwards shot more dependably on 3-pointers. His shot selection needs improvement, though that could be a product of his situation. Either way, Edwards must adjust to playing with better teammates, not just taking over the offense.

As is, Edwards looks like the most likely No. 1 pick in a wide-open 2020 NBA draft. But other prospects – including LaMelo Ball, Deni Avdija and James Wiseman – can also make cases.