NBA
In-season stoppage now longest in NBA history (potentially)

By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
The Cavaliers swept the Hawks in the 2015 Eastern Conference finals. The next night, the Warriors finished off the Rockets in a five-game Western Conference finals. With both series done so quickly, the NBA had a seven-day layoff until the NBA Finals were scheduled to start. NBA commissioner Adam Silver looked into moving up the NBA Finals. In previous years, the league built in a potential earlier NBA Finals start date for such scenarios. But – due to increased influence of television, both domestically and abroad – he found it infeasible. So, everyone waited more than a week without basketball.

The NBA is far more helpless to resume games now.

On March 11, the league suspended play (effective the following day) due to the coronavirus. That means we have gone eight straight days without an NBA game.

Already, that would be the longest in-season stoppage in NBA history, topping the seven days off before the 2015 NBA Finals. And this hiatus will extend far longer, smashing the record.

Of course, the season might already be finished. The goal is clearly to complete it, but we’re in the midst of a pandemic. Nothing can be taken for granted. If the season doesn’t continue, this wouldn’t count as an in-season stoppage.

Here’s every in-season stoppage that has lasted more than four days, including the potential current one:

NBA hiatus

Red: Current hiatus due to coronavirus

Orange: Layoff between conference finals and NBA Finals

Blue: All-Star break, which the league lengthened a few years ago

Green: The NBA opened its 1959-60 season with a special slate nationally televised on NBC – Boston Celtics vs. Cincinnati Royals on Saturday, Minneapolis Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The league didn’t hold another game until the following Saturday – taking off the entire five-day work week.

Back then, the NBA put a larger share of its games on weekends. The Oct. 17 start date that season was the earliest the league had ever begun. That allowed another weekend for games to be played.

In fact, the early openers were so far outside the norm, the Knicks played a preseason game (against college stars) the same day the regular season tipped off, according to the indispensable Curtis Harris of ProHoopsHistory.

An Associated Press article previewing the season, provided by the NBA league office, even described the resumption of play on Oct. 24 as the beginning of “fullscale competition.” This looks like an attempt to market two games as high-profile, setting them off from the rest of the season.

It’s a reminder of a distant time, back when the NBA had firm control over its schedule. That was a different era.

A week-and-a-half ago.

Borislav Stankovic, who brought NBA players to Olympics, dies at 94

Borislav Stankovic at draw for 1996 Olympics
Associated PressMar 20, 2020, 9:59 AM EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Borislav Stankovic, the former longtime International Basketball Federation secretary general responsible for bringing NBA players to the Olympics, has died, the international body said. He was 94.

Stankovic was at the helm of FIBA from 1976 to 2002 and was a member of the International Olympic Committee.

During his leadership, he was credited with working toward building bridges between East and West during the Cold War and working closely with the then-NBA Commissioner, David Stern, in the late 1980s and early ’90s to bring world basketball into the modern era.

That resulted in American professional players participating in the top-level national team competitions, starting at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.

For his contributions to the game, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1991.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said in a statement “as the leader of the International Basketball Federation for a quarter of a century, Borislav Stankovic will always be one of the most important figures in the history of our sport.”

As a player, he helped Red Star Belgrade win two national titles, in 1946 and 1947, and had 36 caps for the Yugoslav national team, including at the inaugural FIBA Basketball World Cup in 1950 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As a coach, he captured four Yugoslav league titles and one in the Italian league.

Stankovic died in Belgrade, the Serbian capital. The cause of his death was not given. He is survived by one daughter and two granddaughters.

Mock NBA expansion draft podcast

Blake Griffin and Kevin Love
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
It’s draft day!

NBC Sports is holding a mock NBA expansion draft. The Seattle SuperSonics (run by Kurt Helin) and Flint Tropics (run by Dan Feldman) are drafting in the podcast below.

Keith Smith set protected lists for existing teams. Click the links to read his explanations:

Jeremy Lin objects to Donald Trump using term ‘Chinese Virus’

Jeremy Lin
By Dan FeldmanMar 19, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
United States President Donald Trump keeps calling the virus sweeping the world – better known as the coronavirus or COVID-19 – the “Chinese virus.”

Former NBA player Jeremy Lin:

I don’t think calling it the “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan virus” is inherently racist. Many of the same people criticizing Trump previously used those terms.

The virus did originate in China. The Chinese government did respond with a reprehensible focus on public relations rather than public health.

But Trump’s playbook is transparent: He demonizes “foreigners.” He stokes racist resentment. He assigns blame elsewhere.

This fits a pattern.

Trump is going out of his way to call the virus by a less-familiar term. He’s a politician doing branding. This is particularly reprehensible because it sparks fear and bitterness toward Asians.

A common defense of Trump: A previous pandemic was called the Spanish flu. But that is believed to have started in Kansas. It got its name because Spain – neutral in World War I and therefore not facing wartime press censorship – had the most comprehensive reporting on the virus. Besides, explaining how something was done in 1918 might not be the best defense against charges of racism.

Another common defense: The Chinese government, due to its misconduct, should be linked to the virus. But if we’re naming the virus based on government failure, other monikers could work.

Boston’s Marcus Smart says he tested positive for coronavirus

By Kurt HelinMar 19, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT
Now there are 10 NBA players known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has shut down both the league and American society.

Boston’s Marcus Smart self-identified as the Celtic who tested positive for the disease, taking to Twitter to say he is doing well.

Hopefully, his message is heeded by those who need to stay home to help slow the spread of this disease and “flatten the curve.”

Th,e Celtics had released a statement minutes before saying a player had tested positive but not naming him. They said players got tested after exposure to a known positive case.

Smart, 26, is in his sixth NBA season and is the heart of Boston’s defense, plus he has become a three-point threat on the other end of the court.

The other players who have tested positive for the virus are Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of Utah, Christian Wood of Detroit, Kevin Durant and three other members of the Brooklyn Nets, two members of the Lakers, and now Smart.