Three members of Philadelphia 76ers organization test positive for coronavirus

By Kurt HelinMar 19, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT
Seven NBA players — including Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, and Rudy Gobert — have tested positive for the coronavirus, plus one member of the Denver Nuggets organization.

Now add three members of the 76ers organization, as well. The team made the announcement Thursday.

The club had players, coaches, and basketball operations staff that had contact with players tested for the virus and found three people who were positive for COVID-19. The team did not specify who the three people testing positive were or what their roles are in the organization, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports they are staff members.

Philadelphia played Detroit on March 11, the final night before the league was shut down. Christian Wood of the Pistons tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced last weekend. There is no way to know, however, if that is how the virus spread to the Sixers organization, it could have come from the community or a lot of places.

“Pursuant to CDC guidelines, the three individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals,” the Sixers said in their statement.

Philadelphia’s tests were secured and conducted through a private firm, the team announced.

This is the second team to announce today (likely as part of a league-wide directive) that a member of the organization tested positive, not specifying player/coach/staff or any names. Is this level of vagueness benefitting anyone? There are HIPAA laws regulating the release of medical patient names, but teams being this vague and opaque at a time of heightened health concerns seems an odd decision.

The NBA remains suspended, with games likely on hold until June at the earliest and the playoffs potentially stretching into August.

 

Two Lakers’ players test positive for coronavirus

By Kurt HelinMar 19, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT
NBA players union Executive Director Michelle Roberts said Wednesday to expect more NBA players would test positive for the coronavirus.

That didn’t take long.

Two Lakers have tested positive for the virus, the team confirmed Thursday (Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news). Players were tested Wednesday in the wake of the announcement that members of the Brooklyn Nets — who the Lakers played the Tuesday night before the league was shut down — tested positive.

The Lakers players were not identified.

“We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive,” the team said in a statement. “Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.

“All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team.”

There is no way to know if the Lakers’ players caught the virus during the Brooklyn game, with this fast-moving strain it could have come from a number of other possibilities.

Throw in the positive test of Boston’s Marcus Smart and that makes 10 players and seven franchises (if you count basketball operations staff) who have someone test positive for the coronavirus. Most have been asymptomatic, but a few have shown the impact of COVID-19.

The NBA remains suspended, with games likely on hold until June at the earliest and the playoffs potentially stretching into August. The Lakers sit as the top seed in the West and a serious title contender, when (if?) play resumes.

Report: Big3 plans to host reality-TV house show/basketball tournament

By Dan FeldmanMar 19, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked about filling the nation’s appetite for basketball with his league on hiatus due to the coronavirus.

The Big3 is beating him to the punch with a tournament planned for April.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The preseason tournament will feature 16 to 22 players from The Big3 who are negative for the coronavirus, and they will be quarantined in Los Angeles, sources said.

To assure the league is operating under safe conditions, players will be quarantined in a large home provided by the league, sources said. A basketball court/facility will be built on site. If a player breaks quarantine at any point during the tournament, he would be eliminated and removed from the premises, sources said.

The games and the players’ daily lives will be captured on camera for added drama and storylines. The production crew would be stationed nearby but offsite from the players.

There would be seven rounds of games, with teammates reshuffling after the first round. When a player accumulates three losses, he is eliminated. Cash prizes totaling millions of dollars will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place individual winners.

This is a great idea – unless it isn’t.

Is testing reliable enough to ensure no false negatives? Could someone contract coronavirus shortly before getting tested and not have it show up on the test? Will players initially be isolated for protection against that scenario?

The mansion could turn into a nightmare if someone with coronavirus enters.

Otherwise, this seems fun and would be welcome. The Big3 generally uses retired NBA players who still hold name recognition. It’d be interesting to watch them interact and play basketball.

Besides the trepidation about coronavirus infiltrating a group of people living in close quarters.

Report: NBA orders teams to close practice, training facilities indefinitely

By Kurt HelinMar 19, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
While the NBA remains shut down due to the coronavirus, with seven players having tested positive,  NBA teams have been able to keep their practice and training facilities open to players. That meant players could come in and work out in limited numbers at a time, in what the league called a “one player, one coach, one basket” rule.

Now, even that is closed.

A memo sent to teams Sunday instructed them to close their practice and training facilities, a story broken by Tim Bontemps of ESPN and confirmed by the Associated Press.

The NBA sent out a memo Thursday afternoon stating that, starting Friday, all 30 NBA teams must close their practice and training facilities to players and staff until further notice, sources told ESPN…

Now, though, players are both not allowed to use team facilities nor, as laid out in a memo sent out by the league Sunday night, work out at any non-team practice or training facilities — essentially leaving players no choice but to attempt to work out at home as they, and the league, try to figure out what the next steps will be.

The NBA told the AP it updated the guidelines “in light of the rapidly-developing coronavirus situation, and consistent with evolving advice from health experts regarding how to promote individual and public health while minimizing the spread of the virus.”

Players would usually turn to public gyms — a 24-Hour Fitness with a basketball court, for example — to get their workout in, but those have been closed as well. That leaves players working out at home or in a private facility they have access to, something that will happen with mixed results.

Whenever the NBA does return to action, there will need to be some kind of notice and mini-training camp for players to ramp back up. This is also one of the reasons the NBA wants to have a handful of regular season games upon return, so players do not jump cold into the intensity of a playoff game.

“I’m optimistic by nature, and I want to believe that we’re going to be able to salvage at least some portions of this season,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday in an interview on ESPN. Whether his optimism proves justified is anybody’s guess.

Nuggets: Member of organization tested positive for coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanMar 19, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
Seven NBA players – Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Pistons big Christian Wood and four Nets including Kevin Durant – were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Now, the Nuggets have a positive test.

Nuggets release:

On Thursday, March 19th, a member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive for COVID-19. The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 16th, is currently under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation. The testing was undertaken following guidance from state public health officials and team physicians.

The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount.

The Nuggets will continue to work in coordination with team physicians, public health officials and infectious disease experts, while focusing on the health and safety of everyone in our community.

I don’t understand the purpose of this statement. The Nuggets are a billion-dollar business with many employees – some who work locally in Denver, some who travel extensively.  Knowing one of them tested positive for coronavirus doesn’t serve anyone. Really, it only draws suspicions onto all Nuggets employees.

The point of revealing someone’s coronavirus diagnosis should be alerting people who came into close contact with that person. That doesn’t work through this release. There’s just not enough information.

If it’s someone who didn’t interact with the public, I’m not sure it’s worth invading his or her privacy to spread this news through a statement. Again, what does it accomplish?

The Jazz, Pistons and Nets didn’t disclose precisely who contracted coronavirus. But at least they identified it was a player or players. And to their credit, Gobert, Mitchell, Wood and Durant have came forward with their diagnoses. Interacting with an NBA player is a highly memorable experience for most people that’s often forgettable for the player. Anyone in close contact with those four players can now take the appropriate steps. Anyone in contact with any Brooklyn player – three of whom diagnosed with coronavirus but remain unnamed – can also take precautions.