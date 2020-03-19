Denver Nuggets
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Nuggets: Member of organization tested positive for coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanMar 19, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
Seven NBA players – Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Pistons big Christian Wood and four Nets including Kevin Durant – were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Now, the Nuggets have a positive test.

Nuggets release:

On Thursday, March 19th, a member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive for COVID-19. The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 16th, is currently under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation. The testing was undertaken following guidance from state public health officials and team physicians.

The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount.

The Nuggets will continue to work in coordination with team physicians, public health officials and infectious disease experts, while focusing on the health and safety of everyone in our community.

I don’t understand the purpose of this statement. The Nuggets are a billion-dollar business with many employees – some who work locally in Denver, some who travel extensively.  Knowing one of them tested positive for coronavirus doesn’t serve anyone. Really, it only draws suspicions onto all Nuggets employees.

The point of revealing someone’s coronavirus diagnosis should be alerting people who came into close contact with that person. That doesn’t work through this release. There’s just not enough information.

If it’s someone who didn’t interact with the public, I’m not sure it’s worth invading his or her privacy to spread this news through a statement. Again, what does it accomplish?

The Jazz, Pistons and Nets didn’t disclose precisely who contracted coronavirus. But at least they identified it was a player or players. And to their credit, Gobert, Mitchell, Wood and Durant have came forward with their diagnoses. Interacting with an NBA player is a highly memorable experience for most people that’s often forgettable for the player. Anyone in close contact with those four players can now take the appropriate steps. Anyone in contact with any Brooklyn player – three of whom diagnosed with coronavirus but remain unnamed – can also take precautions.

The NBA season is on hiatus. NBC Sports is not – even if we have to venture into fantasy.

We’re holding a mock NBA expansion draft. Keith Smith is setting protected lists for existing teams. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman will run two new teams as this project culminates in an expansion draft.

Current teams can protect up to eight players. Each team must make at least one player available. If selected, restricted free agents become unrestricted free agents. Pending options can be decided before or after the expansion draft at the discretion of the option-holder. Anyone selected in the expansion draft can’t return to his prior team for one year. Players entering unrestricted free agency and players on two-way contracts are essentially ignored.

We’re unveiling protected/unprotected lists by division (here is the Atlantic Division, Central Division, Pacific Division, Northwest Division and Southeast Division). Players are listed with their 2020-21 salary. Up now, the Southwest:

Dallas Mavericks

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 4

Ineligible – 3

Analysis: Seven of Dallas’ protections were easy calls. They’re all players locked up long-term. That left deciding between Tim Hardaway Jr, who has been a starter for the Mavericks but has a player option, and several other useful players.

Ultimately, the Mavs can’t afford to lose Hardaway, who has rediscovered his solid offensive play from his Hawks years. That leaves Justin Jackson and three big men in Dwight Powell (coming off a torn Achilles’) and Boban Marjanovic and Willie-Cauley-Stein (both backups for Dallas). The most likely to be selected player is probably Jackson, but that’s a risk Dallas has to take.

Houston Rockets

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 2

Ineligible – 5

Analysis: No decision points for the Rockets. Houston is protecting the entirety of their eight-man rotation.

Chris Clemons could make for an interesting expansion pick because his scoring ability at guard. Isaiah Hartenstein has shown some flashes in the G-League as well.

Memphis Grizzlies

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 5

Ineligible – 1

Analysis: Just how hard the Grizzlies’ protection decision were is a testament to how well their rebuild has gone. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke and De’Anthony Melton were all locks. Justise Winslow was just acquired at the trade deadline as the centerpiece of a deal. Tyus Jones is the ideal backup point guard behind Morant, so he stays as well. That left Jonas Valanciunas vs Kyle Anderson for the final protected spot. Valanciunas’ presence allows Jackson to play power forward, so the big man gets the final spot.

Memphis is gambling that Anderson’s slow-mo style of play and $9.5 million salary isn’t what an expansion team is looking for. Jontay Porter is another risk, but he’s got a lengthy injury history of his own. The Grizzlies will hope one of the other three is selected and might be willing to offer a small incentive to make it happen.

New Orleans Pelicans

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 4

Ineligible – 3

Analysis: New Orleans’ protections are cut and dry. Every player protected, minus Brandon Ingram, is signed for at least one more season. This includes several players on rookie scale contracts. Ingram will most assuredly be re-signed this summer, so that decision was easy as well.

The only gamble among the unprotected players is Nicolo Melli. He’s become a rotation player for the Pelicans, but he’s not as valuable as the younger players. The other three players are mostly out of the New Orleans’ rotation and not anyone the team will worry about if they are selected.

San Antonio Spurs

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 4

Ineligible – 2

Analysis: The Spurs are banking on keeping DeMar DeRozan this summer. He either opts in or re-signs in San Antonio. LaMarcus Aldridge is an easy decision as well. Dejounte Murray will start his extension this coming season. Everyone else is on their rookie scale contract, minus Jakob Poeltl. Poeltl is a restricted free agent that the Spurs hope to retain this offseason.

San Antonio is gambling that the big salaries of Rudy Gay and Patty Mills will keep them from being selected. That exposes Trey Lyles, who has a relatively small guarantee, and young big man Chimezie Metu. The Spurs would like to keep both, but not at the expense of losing a rookie scale player.

NBA League Pass is great in theory. Streaming of NBA games!

In practice, it’s quite clunky.

But – with the NBA on hiatus due to coronavirus – at least the price is good.

NBA:

Limiting social interactions is a critical way to minimize the spread of this virus, but staying home for long periods of time can be difficult.  With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22.  This complimentary offering will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content.

You can redeem this free offer by signing into your NBA account through NBA.com or the NBA App on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android mobile and tablet devices, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other supported devices.

Clicking the “NBA League Pass” header link on NBA.com still goes to a pricing page.

The best way I’ve found to watch this season’s games is through this schedule. Click the box score of your desired game. Then, click “NBA LEAGUE PASS” to the right of the quarterly scores. Then click, “Watch” in the upper middle of the next page. From there, you can select your viewing option.

Sixty-five classic games can be found here.

Atlanta Hawks

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 4

Ineligible – 3

Analysis: The Hawks protections are very straightforward. Every player they are protecting is either a rotation player, under team control for a while or both. No hard decisions here.

That means that Atlanta is leaving their restricted free agents and Brandon Goodwin unprotected. No major concerns over losing any of the four.

Charlotte Hornets

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 3

Ineligible – 2

Analysis: Charlotte’s decisions were fairly easy. Terry Rozier, Devonte’ Graham, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington are all core pieces. Despite his suspension, Malik Monk still has upside. And the three young forwards (Cody Martin, Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels) are locked in on low salaries for a while.

Keeping the three minimum salary forwards meant leaving Dwayne Bacon unprotected. Bacon had been out of the rotation and sent to the G-League, so he’s out of the plans for now. As for Nic Batum or Cody Zeller, the Hornets would welcome getting either big salary off the books.

Miami Heat

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 1

Ineligible – 6

Analysis: Miami was really helped by having six players ineligible because they are unrestricted free agents this summer. That left just this decision point: Andre Iguodala vs KZ Okpala vs Kelly Olynyk.

Okpala is a minimum salary player, so that means he stays. Iguodala was just added and given an extension. He stays. That means Olynyk and his $13 million salary are left exposed.

Orlando Magic

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 5

Ineligible – 2

Analysis: Orlando had seven fairly easy protections. Their five starters, sixth man, and their promising young big man in Mo Bamba.

That left Khem Birch vs Al-Farouq Aminu vs Wesley Iwundu. Aminu was left unprotected due to salary and coming off a knee injury. It’s unlikely he’ll be selected and the Magic will be happy to have him back. That means it came down to Birch vs Iwundu. It’s more likely Birch will be selected, given his low salary and skill as a big man, so Iwundu was left unprotected.

Washington Wizards

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 3

  • John Wall – $41,254,920
  • Isaac Bonga – $1,663,861 (Non-Guaranteed)
  • Anzejs Pasecnicks – $1,517,981 ($250,000 Guaranteed)

Ineligible – 4

Analysis: The Wizards are taking a gamble. Most of the protections were pretty easy. Bradley Beal and Thomas Bryant are key players. Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown, Mo Wagner and Jerome Robinson are all on their rookie scale deals.

Then things get interesting. Leaving John Wall unprotected may seem crazy, given he’s a former All-Star. But Wall is coming off two lost seasons due to injury and will be 30 years old at the start of next season. He’s also owed $133 million over the next three seasons. Ish Smith and Admiral Schofield stay and the Wizards throw caution to the wind. It’s unlikely Wall will be selected, but just the chance of clearing that salary off the books is a gamble worth taking for Washington.

The NBA – on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic – is reportedly motivated to finish the current season. It’s easy to envision that pushing the playoffs into August. At that point, the league can’t simply turn around and immediately play another season, which could push the start of next season into December.

Then what?

Could the NBA permanently shift its calendar, continuing to start in December and end in late summer?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on ESPN:

Possibly. Those are things we’re always talking about – whether they’re executives at your company, at ESPN, or at Warner media, together with our regional sports networks. I will say, what the conventional television calendar has changed so much since – certainly since I got into this business. Primetime means something very different than it used to now that people, in essence, carry televisions around with them in their pockets. The summer is viewed differently than it was historically from a television standpoint. So, regardless of whether we had been going through all this, it’s something that the league office together with our teams has been spending a lot of time on. And we have a lot of our team owners who are technologists, media mavens by background. And so it’s something that committees of owners and league officials have been working on a lot, especially over the past year or so.

Maybe the NBA calendar should change. Maybe it shouldn’t.

But I’d caution the league: The coronavirus is significantly changing people’s schedules. Don’t rush to judge, in either direction, based on how an alternative schedule is received in the next year.

Spending less time competing with football for viewers? That holds appeal within the NBA. But with school out and the weather warm, people spend less time watching television in the summer. I think that’s still true, even in the smartphone era.

There’s a lot of complex factors to weigh, and the NBA might stumble into a test run. But it won’t be a well-controlled experiment. No matter what happens in the next year, the NBA ought to think long and hard before overhauling its schedule.

The NBA is already a successful business. It’s risky disrupting that status quo to chase even more revenue.