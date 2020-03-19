Mock NBA expansion draft
Mock NBA expansion draft: Hawks, Hornets, Heat, Magic, Wizards

By Keith SmithMar 19, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBA season is on hiatus. NBC Sports is not – even if we have to venture into fantasy.

We’re holding a mock NBA expansion draft. Keith Smith is setting protected lists for existing teams. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman will run two new teams as this project culminates in an expansion draft.

Current teams can protect up to eight players. Each team must make at least one player available. If selected, restricted free agents become unrestricted free agents. Pending options can be decided before or after the expansion draft at the discretion of the option-holder. Anyone selected in the expansion draft can’t return to his prior team for one year. Players entering unrestricted free agency and players on two-way contracts are essentially ignored.

We’re unveiling protected/unprotected lists by division (here is the Atlantic Division, Central Division, Pacific Division and Northwest Division). Players are listed with their 2020-21 salary. Up now, the Southeast:

Atlanta Hawks

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 4

Ineligible – 3

Analysis: The Hawks protections are very straightforward. Every player they are protecting is either a rotation player, under team control for a while or both. No hard decisions here.

That means that Atlanta is leaving their restricted free agents and Brandon Goodwin unprotected. No major concerns over losing any of the four.

Charlotte Hornets

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 3

Ineligible – 2

Analysis: Charlotte’s decisions were fairly easy. Terry Rozier, Devonte’ Graham, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington are all core pieces. Despite his suspension, Malik Monk still has upside. And the three young forwards (Cody Martin, Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels) are locked in on low salaries for a while.

Keeping the three minimum salary forwards meant leaving Dwayne Bacon unprotected. Bacon had been out of the rotation and sent to the G-League, so he’s out of the plans for now. As for Nic Batum or Cody Zeller, the Hornets would welcome getting either big salary off the books.

Miami Heat

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 1

Ineligible – 6

Analysis: Miami was really helped by having six players ineligible because they are unrestricted free agents this summer. That left just this decision point: Andre Iguodala vs KZ Okpala vs Kelly Olynyk.

Okpala is a minimum salary player, so that means he stays. Iguodala was just added and given an extension. He stays. That means Olynyk and his $13 million salary are left exposed.

Orlando Magic

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 5

Ineligible – 2

Analysis: Orlando had seven fairly easy protections. Their five starters, sixth man, and their promising young big man in Mo Bamba.

That left Khem Birch vs Al-Farouq Aminu vs Wesley Iwundu. Aminu was left unprotected due to salary and coming off a knee injury. It’s unlikely he’ll be selected and the Magic will be happy to have him back. That means it came down to Birch vs Iwundu. It’s more likely Birch will be selected, given his low salary and skill as a big man, so Iwundu was left unprotected.

Washington Wizards

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 3

  • John Wall – $41,254,920
  • Isaac Bonga – $1,663,861 (Non-Guaranteed)
  • Anzejs Pasecnicks – $1,517,981 ($250,000 Guaranteed)

Ineligible – 4

Analysis: The Wizards are taking a gamble. Most of the protections were pretty easy. Bradley Beal and Thomas Bryant are key players. Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown, Mo Wagner and Jerome Robinson are all on their rookie scale deals.

Then things get interesting. Leaving John Wall unprotected may seem crazy, given he’s a former All-Star. But Wall is coming off two lost seasons due to injury and will be 30 years old at the start of next season. He’s also owed $133 million over the next three seasons. Ish Smith and Admiral Schofield stay and the Wizards throw caution to the wind. It’s unlikely Wall will be selected, but just the chance of clearing that salary off the books is a gamble worth taking for Washington.

NBA offering free League Pass, how to actually watch it

NBA League Pass
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 19, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT
NBA League Pass is great in theory. Streaming of NBA games!

In practice, it’s quite clunky.

But – with the NBA on hiatus due to coronavirus – at least the price is good.

NBA:

Limiting social interactions is a critical way to minimize the spread of this virus, but staying home for long periods of time can be difficult.  With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22.  This complimentary offering will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content.

You can redeem this free offer by signing into your NBA account through NBA.com or the NBA App on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android mobile and tablet devices, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other supported devices.

Clicking the “NBA League Pass” header link on NBA.com still goes to a pricing page.

The best way I’ve found to watch this season’s games is through this schedule. Click the box score of your desired game. Then, click “NBA LEAGUE PASS” to the right of the quarterly scores. Then click, “Watch” in the upper middle of the next page. From there, you can select your viewing option.

Sixty-five classic games can be found here.

The premium League Pass plan also boasts availability of every NBA Finals game since 2000. If there’s a way to watch those with this free offer, I haven’t found it.

Adam Silver on NBA permanently shifting its calendar: ‘Possibly’

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 19, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The NBA – on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic – is reportedly motivated to finish the current season. It’s easy to envision that pushing the playoffs into August. At that point, the league can’t simply turn around and immediately play another season, which could push the start of next season into December.

Then what?

Could the NBA permanently shift its calendar, continuing to start in December and end in late summer?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on ESPN:

Possibly. Those are things we’re always talking about – whether they’re executives at your company, at ESPN, or at Warner media, together with our regional sports networks. I will say, what the conventional television calendar has changed so much since – certainly since I got into this business. Primetime means something very different than it used to now that people, in essence, carry televisions around with them in their pockets. The summer is viewed differently than it was historically from a television standpoint. So, regardless of whether we had been going through all this, it’s something that the league office together with our teams has been spending a lot of time on. And we have a lot of our team owners who are technologists, media mavens by background. And so it’s something that committees of owners and league officials have been working on a lot, especially over the past year or so.

Maybe the NBA calendar should change. Maybe it shouldn’t.

But I’d caution the league: The coronavirus is significantly changing people’s schedules. Don’t rush to judge, in either direction, based on how an alternative schedule is received in the next year.

Spending less time competing with football for viewers? That holds appeal within the NBA. But with school out and the weather warm, people spend less time watching television in the summer. I think that’s still true, even in the smartphone era.

There’s a lot of complex factors to weigh, and the NBA might stumble into a test run. But it won’t be a well-controlled experiment. No matter what happens in the next year, the NBA ought to think long and hard before overhauling its schedule.

The NBA is already a successful business. It’s risky disrupting that status quo to chase even more revenue.

Michele Roberts: Expect more NBA players to test positive for coronavirus

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 19, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Seven NBA players – Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Pistons big Christian Wood and four Nets including Kevin Durant – have tested positive for coronavirus.

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, via Mark Medina of USA Today:

“A whole lot of us are going to test positive. Even if we aren’t positive, we got the virus. I don’t intend to disclose identities because there’s a stigma attached to that. But I certainly know there will be more players, more league staff and my own staff [that will be tested positive]. I was hearing the numbers that 40 to 50% of our population will be positive for the virus, whether or not we test for it.

“… Hearing about the players that tested positive and that their identities were disclosed upset me to no end. I was mortified any of our players would test positive. But the more I learned about the likelihood of fatalities among all of us given our ages and pre-existing conditions, I have learned to embrace the probability that many of our players will be positive for the virus.

Roberts, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“I’m distressed if any player is distressed about having his name out there,” she said. “There is no stigma attached to testing positive for coronavirus. I’m probably positive for coronavirus if I’m tested. Most of us will. I’m now hearing 50% of the population is probably going to be infected. We need to stop being concerned about there being some stigma about being infected — ‘Oh my God, he’s got the ‘rona.’

“That’s nonsense to worry about that. We need to worry about how we can contain it. My message to the players is, ‘Don’t for one second be embarrassed about it. There’s nothing embarrassing about it. This is not something that suggests you’ve done anything wrong. If you have it, now you know you need to be more careful in terms of your interactions.'”

You can see Roberts’ messaging evolve from her interview with Medina on Tuesday to her interview with Shelburne on Wednesday.

Her proclamation will make it even easier for the public to receive news of more NBA players diagnosed with coronavirus, which is important. Because more positive tests are coming.

Already, it’s likely more than seven NBA players have coronavirus. As testing becomes more available, those additional cases will become known.

Simultaneously, coronavirus is spreading throughout our society. More and more people are contracting it every day.

Gobert’s positive test was startling. But soon, it will no longer be shocking to learn someone contracted coronavirus. Hearing an NBA player did might get treated like hearing an NBA player sprained his ankle – worthy of an update, but not stopping the presses.

Warriors, Knicks not testing asymptomatic players for coronavirus

Knicks-Warriors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 18, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized the Nets for testing asymptomatic players for the coronavirus.

The Warriors and Knicks will avoid similar aspersion.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“We’ve been told that the testing is in short supply and we’re treating ourselves like people,” he added. “Which is what we are. We’re not better than anybody, we’re not worse, we’re just a basketball team.”

“Right now we’re not interacting with each other,” he added. “I’ve been told by our doctors and our medical community we shouldn’t be testing asymptomatic people at this point in California.”

Still, Stephen Curry got tested when he felt ill. Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Stephen Curry was tested for COVID-19 after he came down with flu-like symptoms in San Francisco and the test came back negative.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post:

No player on the Rangers or Knicks has been tested for COVID-19, per a statement released Wednesday night by the Garden.

There is a nationwide shortage of coronavirus tests. It is a complete failure.

Though I don’t begrudge anyone for buying a private lab’s test, the Warriors and Knicks deserve commendation for their restraint.

It’s important for medical personnel to be tested. They are often subjected to the coronavirus AND have significant potential to be unwitting spreaders.

Hopefully, testing becomes widely available. But we’re not there yet, and so some people (doctors, nurses) need tests more than others (healthy-feeling NBA players).