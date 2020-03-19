NBPA executive director Michele Roberts
Michele Roberts: Expect more NBA players to test positive for coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanMar 19, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Seven NBA players – Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Pistons big Christian Wood and four Nets including Kevin Durant – have tested positive for coronavirus.

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, via Mark Medina of USA Today:

“A whole lot of us are going to test positive. Even if we aren’t positive, we got the virus. I don’t intend to disclose identities because there’s a stigma attached to that. But I certainly know there will be more players, more league staff and my own staff [that will be tested positive]. I was hearing the numbers that 40 to 50% of our population will be positive for the virus, whether or not we test for it.

“… Hearing about the players that tested positive and that their identities were disclosed upset me to no end. I was mortified any of our players would test positive. But the more I learned about the likelihood of fatalities among all of us given our ages and pre-existing conditions, I have learned to embrace the probability that many of our players will be positive for the virus.

Roberts, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“I’m distressed if any player is distressed about having his name out there,” she said. “There is no stigma attached to testing positive for coronavirus. I’m probably positive for coronavirus if I’m tested. Most of us will. I’m now hearing 50% of the population is probably going to be infected. We need to stop being concerned about there being some stigma about being infected — ‘Oh my God, he’s got the ‘rona.’

“That’s nonsense to worry about that. We need to worry about how we can contain it. My message to the players is, ‘Don’t for one second be embarrassed about it. There’s nothing embarrassing about it. This is not something that suggests you’ve done anything wrong. If you have it, now you know you need to be more careful in terms of your interactions.'”

You can see Roberts’ messaging evolve from her interview with Medina on Tuesday to her interview with Shelburne on Wednesday.

Her proclamation will make it even easier for the public to receive news of more NBA players diagnosed with coronavirus, which is important. Because more positive tests are coming.

Already, it’s likely more than seven NBA players have coronavirus. As testing becomes more available, those additional cases will become known.

Simultaneously, coronavirus is spreading throughout our society. More and more people are contracting it every day.

Gobert’s positive test was startling. But soon, it will no longer be shocking to learn someone contracted coronavirus. Hearing an NBA player did might get treated like hearing an NBA player sprained his ankle – worthy of an update, but not stopping the presses.

Warriors, Knicks not testing asymptomatic players for coronavirus

Knicks-Warriors
By Dan FeldmanMar 18, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized the Nets for testing asymptomatic players for the coronavirus.

The Warriors and Knicks will avoid similar aspersion.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“We’ve been told that the testing is in short supply and we’re treating ourselves like people,” he added. “Which is what we are. We’re not better than anybody, we’re not worse, we’re just a basketball team.”

“Right now we’re not interacting with each other,” he added. “I’ve been told by our doctors and our medical community we shouldn’t be testing asymptomatic people at this point in California.”

Still, Stephen Curry got tested when he felt ill. Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Stephen Curry was tested for COVID-19 after he came down with flu-like symptoms in San Francisco and the test came back negative.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post:

No player on the Rangers or Knicks has been tested for COVID-19, per a statement released Wednesday night by the Garden.

There is a nationwide shortage of coronavirus tests. It is a complete failure.

Though I don’t begrudge anyone for buying a private lab’s test, the Warriors and Knicks deserve commendation for their restraint.

It’s important for medical personnel to be tested. They are often subjected to the coronavirus AND have significant potential to be unwitting spreaders.

Hopefully, testing becomes widely available. But we’re not there yet, and so some people (doctors, nurses) need tests more than others (healthy-feeling NBA players).

Report: NBA owners, players united on completing current season

Lakers star LeBron James vs. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA game
By Dan FeldmanMar 18, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
The NBA was rumored to have an Aug. 1 deadline to resume its season rather than start a new season.

But apparently everyone is motivated to finish this season.

Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:

I think the one thing that the league is united on – owners, the league office, players association – is finding a way to be able to crown a champion this season and not lose the rest of the year.

Even if the NBA is ready to resume in the fall around the time training camp would usually open (in 2020 or 2021 or…), it’d still probably in everyone’s best interest to complete this season. I can’t image a time when it wouldn’t be worth completing this season.

We’ve just spent all year discussing fading interest in the long regular season. The postseason is the league’s most lucrative time. Why give that up just to minimize disruption to the next regular season?

The NBA might resume with at least some regular-season games, financially beneficial on their own and useful as a tune-up. But the playoffs – with their stakes and storylines – should be the priority.

After that, the league can determine the ideal time to begin the following season. Even if it means shortening future regular season(s), so be it.

Finish the season.

Adam Silver: Some NBA players could compete in games for ‘national psyche’

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
By Dan FeldmanMar 18, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT
Whenever the NBA ends it hiatus, the league faces a couple key questions:

Continue the current regular season, begin the playoffs or start a new season?

Play with with fans present or without fans present?

But apparently players could take the court for a game completely outside the existing paradigm.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on ESPN:

The third option option that we’re looking at now – and I would say all suggestions welcome – is that, as I sort of beginning of this interview I mentioned, the impact to me on the national psyche of having no sports programming on television. And one of the things we’ve been talking about: Are there conditions in which a group of players could compete? And maybe it’s for a giant fundraiser or just for the collective good of the people. That you take a subset of players, and and is there a protocol in which they can be tested and quarantined or isolated in some way? And then they compete against each other. Just because, again, people are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained. And I just add to that point, one of the thoughts I’ve heard from several of our teams and something I’ve been thinking about a lot is, to the extent we were the first to shut our league down, in what way can we be a first mover to help restart the economy? Because, again, I would just add is, when you think about public health, of course shutting down the economy – and I’m not criticizing the fact that we’re doing it right now. We’re following whatever the directives are. But there’s no doubt that shutting down the economy is a public-health matter as well. I mean, just in the case of the NBA, when you include all our day-of-game works in our arenas, just the NBA accounts for roughly 55,000 jobs. And so I think we all have to be thinking collectively at what the right balance is.

Reminder: The NBA was forced into suspending its season only after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Hours earlier, the league was reportedly planning to continue games, just without fans present – something we now understand could have been disastrous. The NBA got lucky with Gobert’s early diagnosis – and that’s putting it generously. Gobert put himself at greater risk of contracting coronavirus. His recklessness increased the odds of the NBA being positioned to pat itself on the back as a leader in this crisis.

The NBA is a business that operates as a business. Sometimes, that overlaps with virtue. Sometimes, it doesn’t. But the driver is almost always financial.

This is not a criticism. It’s an acknowledgement of reality.

Silver is right: We should be concerned with both the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. Lost jobs also bring significant consequences.

And of course, the NBA would love to be on the front lines of earning money again. The league, already hit hard by the China controversy last fall, is losing significant revenue amid this stoppage. A resumption of play in any form could have widespread benefits – to charities and arena works Silver alluded to, to players and, of course, to owners.

It could also lift the national psyche. We do use sports as a diversion and entertainment.

Silver isn’t wrong on any of this. Just remember his motivations as he spins toward the most altruistic reasons for playing.

Then, if these types of games happen, enjoy them. We needn’t resent the NBA for making money – especially when it leads to a product that gives us pleasure.

Nets defend coronavirus testing after criticism from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

Nets star Kevin Durant
By Dan FeldmanMar 18, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Four Nets tested positive for coronavirus. Three – including Kevin Durant – were asymptomatic.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio – who’s facing charges of hypocrisy –  criticized the Nets for testing the entire team amid a nationwide shortage of coronavirus tests.

Nets:

It is a complete failure that tests are not more widely available.

That is also not the Nets’ fault.

I don’t begrudge anyone for buying a private test if they can do so. In fact, injecting money into private labs by buying their products will only lead to those labs developing even more tests – which will eventually increase testing access for people not as rich as NBA players.

But the Nets’ defense is also somewhat disingenuous. Many people are isolating without getting tested first. Nobody needs a test to isolate. In the absence of concrete information, it’s a responsible precaution when showing coronavirus symptoms or after coming into contact with someone who has or is suspected to have coronavirus. Social distancing is, to a degree, treating everyone outside your household – including yourself in public – as if they have coronavirus.

The Brooklyn players who tested negative now have peace of mind that most of us don’t – that they can safely interact with older loved ones without putting anyone at risk. The Nets who tested positive now have the responsibility of quarantining for 14 days, protecting everyone they’d interact with. That’s especially important for the asymptomatic players, who wouldn’t have otherwise known they were carriers.

Hopefully, we soon reach a point we all get tested and can take those ensuing steps.