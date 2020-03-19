Jeremy Lin objects to Donald Trump using term ‘Chinese Virus’

United States President Donald Trump keeps calling the virus sweeping the world – better known as the coronavirus or COVID-19 – the “Chinese virus.”
Former NBA player Jeremy Lin:
I don’t think calling it the “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan virus” is inherently racist. Many of the same people criticizing Trump previously used those terms.
The virus did originate in China. The Chinese government did respond with a reprehensible focus on public relations rather than public health.
But Trump’s playbook is transparent: He demonizes “foreigners.” He stokes racist resentment. He assigns blame elsewhere.
This fits a pattern.
Trump is going out of his way to call the virus by a less-familiar term. He’s a politician doing branding. This is particularly reprehensible because it sparks fear and bitterness toward Asians.
A common defense of Trump: A previous pandemic was called the Spanish flu. But that is believed to have started in Kansas. It got its name because Spain – neutral in World War I and therefore not facing wartime press censorship – had the most comprehensive reporting on the virus. Besides, explaining how something was done in 1918 might not be the best defense against charges of racism.
Another common defense: The Chinese government, due to its misconduct, should be linked to the virus. But if we’re naming the virus based on government failure, other monikers could work.
Now there are 10 NBA players known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has shut down both the league and American society.
Boston’s Marcus Smart self-identified as the Celtic who tested positive for the disease, taking to Twitter to say he is doing well.
Hopefully, his message is heeded by those who need to stay home to help slow the spread of this disease and “flatten the curve.”
Th,e Celtics had released a statement minutes before saying a player had tested positive but not naming him. They said players got tested after exposure to a known positive case.
Smart, 26, is in his sixth NBA season and is the heart of Boston’s defense, plus he has become a three-point threat on the other end of the court.
The other players who have tested positive for the virus are Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of Utah, Christian Wood of Detroit, Kevin Durant and three other members of the Brooklyn Nets, two members of the Lakers, and now Smart.
NBA players union Executive Director Michelle Roberts said Wednesday to expect more NBA players would test positive for the coronavirus.
That didn’t take long.
Two Lakers have tested positive for the virus, the team confirmed Thursday (Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news). Players were tested Wednesday in the wake of the announcement that members of the Brooklyn Nets — who the Lakers played the Tuesday night before the league was shut down — tested positive.
The Lakers players were not identified. We know it is not JaVale McGee, who is relatively high risk for a professional athlete because he has asthma.
“We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive,” the team said in a statement. “Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.
“All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team.”
There is no way to know if the Lakers’ players caught the virus during the Brooklyn game, with this fast-moving strain it could have come from a number of other possibilities.
Throw in the positive test of Boston’s Marcus Smart and that makes 10 players and seven franchises (if you count basketball operations staff) who have someone test positive for the coronavirus. Most have been asymptomatic, but a few have shown the impact of COVID-19.
The NBA remains suspended, with games likely on hold until June at the earliest and the playoffs potentially stretching into August. The Lakers sit as the top seed in the West and a serious title contender, when (if?) play resumes.
Seven NBA players — including Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, and Rudy Gobert — have tested positive for the coronavirus, plus one member of the Denver Nuggets organization.
Now add three members of the 76ers organization, as well. The team made the announcement Thursday.
The club had players, coaches, and basketball operations staff that had contact with players tested for the virus and found three people who were positive for COVID-19. The team did not specify who the three people testing positive were or what their roles are in the organization, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports they are staff members.
Philadelphia played Detroit on March 11, the final night before the league was shut down. Christian Wood of the Pistons tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced last weekend. There is no way to know, however, if that is how the virus spread to the Sixers organization, it could have come from the community or a lot of places.
“Pursuant to CDC guidelines, the three individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals,” the Sixers said in their statement.
Philadelphia’s tests were secured and conducted through a private firm, the team announced.
This is the second team to announce today (likely as part of a league-wide directive) that a member of the organization tested positive, not specifying player/coach/staff or any names. Is this level of vagueness benefitting anyone? There are HIPAA laws regulating the release of medical patient names, but teams being this vague and opaque at a time of heightened health concerns seems an odd decision.
The NBA remains suspended, with games likely on hold until June at the earliest and the playoffs potentially stretching into August.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked about filling the nation’s appetite for basketball with his league on hiatus due to the coronavirus.
The Big3 is beating him to the punch with a tournament planned for April.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
The preseason tournament will feature 16 to 22 players from The Big3 who are negative for the coronavirus, and they will be quarantined in Los Angeles, sources said.
To assure the league is operating under safe conditions, players will be quarantined in a large home provided by the league, sources said. A basketball court/facility will be built on site. If a player breaks quarantine at any point during the tournament, he would be eliminated and removed from the premises, sources said.
The games and the players’ daily lives will be captured on camera for added drama and storylines. The production crew would be stationed nearby but offsite from the players.
There would be seven rounds of games, with teammates reshuffling after the first round. When a player accumulates three losses, he is eliminated. Cash prizes totaling millions of dollars will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place individual winners.
This is a great idea – unless it isn’t.
Is testing reliable enough to ensure no false negatives? Could someone contract coronavirus shortly before getting tested and not have it show up on the test? Will players initially be isolated for protection against that scenario?
The mansion could turn into a nightmare if someone with coronavirus enters.
Otherwise, this seems fun and would be welcome. The Big3 generally uses retired NBA players who still hold name recognition. It’d be interesting to watch them interact and play basketball.
Besides the trepidation about coronavirus infiltrating a group of people living in close quarters.