Boston’s Marcus Smart says he tested positive for coronavirus

Now there are 10 NBA players known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has shut down both the league and American society.

Boston’s Marcus Smart self-identified as the Celtic who tested positive for the disease, taking to Twitter to say he is doing well.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Hopefully, his message is heeded by those who need to stay home to help slow the spread of this disease and “flatten the curve.”

Th,e Celtics had released a statement minutes before saying a player had tested positive but not naming him. They said players got tested after exposure to a known positive case.

Smart, 26, is in his sixth NBA season and is the heart of Boston’s defense, plus he has become a three-point threat on the other end of the court.

The other players who have tested positive for the virus are Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of Utah, Christian Wood of Detroit, Kevin Durant and three other members of the Brooklyn Nets, two members of the Lakers, and now Smart.