NBA open to idea of pushing back season to December start

By Kurt HelinMar 18, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
Less than a week before the NBA season was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin stood on a stage at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston and suggested the NBA should permanently shift its schedule to a mid-December start and run the Finals into August.

His logic was to avoid having the early part of its season up against football and compete more with baseball directly.

It’s a radical idea, but these are suddenly radical times.

With the NBA now being forced to push back the start of playoffs until at least June with games maybe running into August, it could be an opportunity to make that kind of a shift. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, to his credit, always seems willing to hear ideas out and doesn’t fear shaking up the league’s established norms.

In a season where now everything is on the table, a shift of the schedule to a December start is as well. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski talked about it on his latest podcast and said the idea has some backing.

“I even had one team president, who I respect, who I think has some level of influence in the league said to me the other day that he never really liked that Koonin idea, but the more he thinks about it now, the more it does intrigue him,” said Adrian Wojnarowski.

“That will be interesting. It may come out of necessity that next season starts in December and ends deeper into the summer. It would be a fundamental change to the calendar. Summer League, the draft, free agency [are all pushed back]…

“I do think that idea is going to be entertained because it seems as though, even in the best case scenarios, next season probably has to be moved back.”

There are many questions and challenges with this kind of change. At the top of the list would be concerns from ABC/ESPN and Turner/TNT that July and August are usually considered down months for television ratings because people are on vacations, or just out and not sitting in front of the television in the same way. Lower Finals ratings would kill this idea for the league.

This season, if the NBA plays games into August, would be a test of how it impacts ratings (not a perfect test, but a test).

Beyond that now the NBA’s free agency would go up against the opening weeks of the college/NFL seasons, possibly drawing attention away from one of the most-watched parts of the NBA calendar. The changes to the draft and college eligibility would need to be worked out with the NCAA.

Plus, there is always a pushback in some quarters when people want to mess with tradition.

That said, with everything on the table, a radical shift in the NBA schedule will at least get discussed.

Could healthy Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, others change course of June NBA playoffs

By Kurt HelinMar 18, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
This June — *knocks on wood* — we will have NBA playoff basketball. That may be the optimistic scenario (and it may be without fans in the stands), but we here at the NBC NBA page are optimistic people. We want to believe.

If a June postseason comes together, those playoffs will look a lot different from what we would have seen in mid-April — and that was already shaping up as one of the most wide-open, interesting playoffs in a decade.

The whole point of “load management” has been to keep guys healthy for the playoffs. This is government-forced load-management.

“If you give these guys a break going into the playoffs and you build the anticipation of the NBA coming back, you’re giving the best players in the world an extra two, three, four weeks off,” Matt Barnes said on ESPN’s First Take a week ago, at the time underestimating the length of the break.

“The energy in the playoffs is going to be off the charts. It’s going to be the best playoffs we’ve seen because everyone is fully rested and fully healthy.”

Fully healthy could be the key — players who would have been out, or at least slowed, due to injury, could be back at 100 percent. Here is a look at how a late playoff could be changed by health.

• A fully loaded Brooklyn Nets team. At the top of the list of potential game-changers is Kevin Durant. Durant did not set foot on the court for the Nets this season as he recovered from his torn Achilles (suffered in the NBA Finals), but that recovery seems to be going well.

Durant would not rule out playing in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, which would have required him on a court starting early July at USA training camp. So if the NBA playoffs get pushed back to a June start and run into August, would Durant suddenly be able to jump in?

Probably not. Durant’s business partner and manager Rich Kleiman was on ESPN radio and said of a return, “Honestly, not very realistic from my standpoint and not even spoken about.” Maybe that’s Durant’s camp keeping expectations down, although it’s more likely the truth and KD will not play until whenever next season starts. It would be asking a lot to have Durant come back, have some of his first games be high-level playoff games, and then have a short turnaround until the next season starts.

Kyrie Irving is the other Brooklyn wild card. He had shoulder surgery in February that was going to end his season, but if he could come back for a playoff push, that might interest Durant. With Durant and Irving, the Nets would be the most dangerous seven seed we’ve ever seen.

But most likely, the Nets stay focused on next season and keep their superstars on the bench in June.

Ben Simmons returns to a fully healthy 76ers team. Things were falling apart for the 76ers when the season shut down, they had gone 5-5 since the All-Star break with a bottom 10 defense, and both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had missed time with injuries.

Embiid had returned for the last game before the shutdown when he had 30 points and 14 boards against Denver. However, a little more rest gets him fully healthy for a postseason run where he will have to play a lot of minutes.

Simmons is dealing with a pinched nerve in his back and the 76ers hoped they could get him back for the playoffs. Now, he could be back and at 100 percent for the playoffs, serving as a needed ball handler and shot creator for Philly.

Is that enough to fix their Island of Misfit Toys roster? Probably not. Brett Brown will pay the price for that. But a fully healthy 76ers team is long, athletic, veteran, and dangerous in a playoff matchup. If Simmons and Embiid are fully healthy, the 76ers are a real threat.

Malcolm Brogdon could return to the Pacers. Indiana, sitting currently as the five-seed in the West, was already a sneaky-dangerous team who could get to the second round and push a team like the Bucks. They become that much more dangerous with Brogdon back. He likely was out for the season with a torn left rectus femoris (connecting the hip and quad), but if he can return with his 16.3 points and 7.1 assists per game, the Pacers just became a much tougher out.

Add to that the hiatus brings more time for Victor Oladipo to find his legs and his shot, and suddenly Indiana looks a lot more threatening.

• Boston will have a fully healthy Jaylen Brown back. The Celtics would have had Brown back anyway for the postseason, but he had missed games due to a strained right hamstring, and those can linger. Maybe that would not have been an issue in the playoffs, but now there are no worries. With Brown and Jayson Tatum, Boston may be the biggest threat to Milwaukee in the East.

• Orlando could get Jonathon Isaac back. Is this going to win the Magic a playoff series? No. But getting their breakout player back makes the Magic better — and more watchable. Isaac had been out due to a posterior lateral corner injury of his left knee as well as a bone bruise, and he was thought done for the season. Now, he could return. On offense he’s still a work in progress, but he averaged 12 points and 6.9 rebounds a game, both career bests. Isaac is already a game-changer on the defensive end, where he is a long, athletic, switchable defender averaging 2.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals a game. He’s had the kind of season that would get him All-Defensive Team votes, getting that kind of player back helps.

• Memphis will have Justise Winslow, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Clarke all back and healthy. Much like the note on Orlando above, the fact that these three players will be healthy is not going to lift the eight-seed Grizzlies past LeBron James and the Lakers in the first round. Not a chance. But for a young team looking to build for the future getting their young core — along with a healthy Ja Morant — playoff game experience is a big step forward for them. Plus, it makes that first-round series a little more interesting to watch.

• Portland could have big men Jusuf Nurkick and Zach Collins back, but no postseason to play them in. The Trail Blazers sit as the nine seed in the West, 3.5 games back of Memphis. It is highly unlikely they are going to get to play enough regular season games to catch them and become a genuinely dangerous first-round team (you think the Lakers want to see Damian Lillard in the first round?). But indulge the what-ifs here: What we learned about Portland this season is just how much Nurkic means to the team, now he would be back, with Zach Collins playing either next to him at the four and/or as a backup five, depending upon the situation. Portland would be a lot more dangerous, but we likely don’t get to see that.

Today in 1995, Michael Jordan sends the message ‘I’m Back’

By Kurt HelinMar 18, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Twenty-five years ago today, the NBA changed with a simple two-word announcement:

“I’m Back.”

Over at NBC Sports Chicago, Jack M. Silverstein has a fantastically well-researched piece on the day MJ returned to basketball.

Michael Jordan had been working his way through the Chicago Whitesox minor league system — and improving, despite the popular myth. He’d played fairly well in the Arizona League that fall, worked incredibly hard in the batting cages and on his game, and he looked like a guy headed to AAA ball and, down the line, a spot in the major leagues.

Meanwhile, the Bulls had been floundering and were below .500 midway through the season. Scotty Pippen talked about wanting out, and Phil Jackson was ready to show him the door.

The wild card in all this was an ongoing MLB strike in 1995, one that had started in the offseason and was threatening to bleed into spring training and beyond. There was talk of playing MLB games with scabs, something Jordan would never have been willing to do. Then the players union drew a line:

“Our view is that any spring training game that is played at either the major league site or for which admission is charged is a replacement player,” union president Donald Fehr said on February 19. If you played in a spring training game, you were a scab. Jordan decided not to play in spring games in March, even as Bulls and White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf argued that minor league players were not part of the union yet and couldn’t be scab players. The White Sox wanted their minor leaguers to report and play. Jordan read the writing on the wall.

Soon, he was taking part in secret early-morning practices with the Bulls at their facility. He was on the road back to the NBA.

Then on March 18, he faxed the phrase “I’m back” to the Bulls, and by the next season the three-peat Bulls were setting records as one of the greatest teams ever.

Read the entire story at NBC Sports Chicago, which has a lot of the details and how Fehr sparked a three-peat in the NBA and made Jordan a legend.

 

 

Mock NBA expansion draft: Warriors, Clippers, Lakers, Suns, Kings

Mock NBA expansion draft
(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
By Keith SmithMar 18, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The NBA season is on hiatus. NBC Sports is not – even if we have to venture into fantasy.

We’re holding a mock NBA expansion draft. Keith Smith is setting protected lists for existing teams. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman will run two new teams as this project culminates in an expansion draft.

Current teams can protect up to eight players. Each team must make at least one player available. If selected, restricted free agents become unrestricted free agents. Pending options can be decided before or after the expansion draft at the discretion of the option-holder. Anyone selected in the expansion draft can’t return to his prior team for one year. Players entering unrestricted free agency and players on two-way contracts are essentially ignored.

We’re unveiling protected/unprotected lists by division (here is the Atlantic Division and the Central Division). Players are listed with their 2020-21 salary. Up now, the Central:

Golden State Warriors

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 5

Ineligible – 0

Analysis: The Warriors have their core together with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Ky Bowman, Marquese Chriss, Damion Lee and Eric Paschall provide value on minimum contracts. That’s all the Warriors need to protect.

Golden State wouldn’t mind seeing Kevon Looney or Jordan Poole selected to get the salaries off the cap sheet. The rest of the players are ones the Warriors won’t lose any sleep over if they’re drafted.

L.A. Clippers

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 2

Ineligible – 4

Analysis: L.A. has its main guys with four starters under contract. They aren’t being exposed here. The other three players are key bench contributors on good contracts. And Kabengele and Mann were just drafted. Easy decisions across the board for the Clippers.

L.A. could lose Green as a free agent. The Clippers also bet he does undrafted and could return. Rodney McGruder makes too much money for his role.

Los Angeles Lakers

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 2

Ineligible – 5

Analysis: The Lakers and Anthony Davis will work out that he’ll opt out before the expansion draft, which makes him ineligible. The rest of the players are role players that Los Angeles would rather keep around LeBron James than risk losing.

Los Angeles won’t be upset to see Quinn Cook or Rajon Rondo selected. They’re both replacement-level players for the Lakers at this point.

Phoenix Suns

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 5

Ineligible – 1

Analysis: Phoenix keeps it simple and protects all the guys who are part of its core. The Suns could have left Dario Saric unprotected, but by protecting Saric, they keep the flexibility to re-sign him as a restricted free agent. The rest are all easy decisions.

Of the unprotected players, none of have established themselves as NBA rotation players. If any are selected, Phoenix won’t lose any sleep over it.

Sacramento Kings

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 2

Ineligible – 4

Analysis: The Kings will protect their five starters and three key reserves. Cory Joseph is a decision-point, but considering De’Aaron Fox’s injury issues, Joseph is too valuable to let walk away.

Sacramento won’t mind if Jabari Parker is selected, but they aren’t going to pay anyone to do it. Justin James has been an interesting prospect, but the Kings won’t stress if he gets selected.

NBA releases statement on players getting too-rare coronavirus tests

By Kurt HelinMar 18, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
When Utah’s Rudy Gobert showed symptoms that matched up with COVID-19, and other causes had been ruled out, he was tested and found to have the coronavirus, which sparked a shutdown of the league. That night, his teammates and members of the Jazz traveling party — including some members of the traveling media — were tested, a total of 58 tests (one came back positive, for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell).

That many tests going to elite athletes while regular Oklahoman’s who might have the disease but are not in high-risk categories, could not get tested created some backlash.

Tuesday came the news four members of the Brooklyn Nets, including Kevin Durant, tested positive for the virus, and only one had symptoms. That again led to backlash about the players getting tested, including from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Nets paid a private company to do their testing. That does not change the fact that an NBA team could pay to get tested while a restaurant worker or insurance salesman who walked into a local clinic with symptoms could be told there were not enough tests to check them.

The NBA released a statement on players getting tested to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

That statement isn’t going to satisfy critics, and this debate is not over.

When it was announced that the four Brooklyn players tested positive, the Los Angeles Lakers told their players they would be tested on Wednesday. That’s more tests for people who are at low risk to suffer from COVID-19 who will get tests because their employer can afford to get it done through a private firm.

This largely ties into a shortage of tests nationally, an issue from the start of the epidemic that led to an inability to track the disease, hastening its spread. The United States has not caught up on the testing curve yet, particularly compared to other nations.

There have been more than 6,000 reported cases in the United States and more than 100 deaths attributed to the virus, and those numbers will only rise (especially as testing capabilities ramp up).