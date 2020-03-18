NBA salary cap
NBA expands line of credit to $1.2 billion to help teams through financial hit

By Kurt HelinMar 18, 2020, 7:55 AM EDT
NBA teams are a business, and like nearly every business they are hurting right now. Teams still have expenses — players got paid on March 15 and will again April 1, same with team staff, and most teams are pitching in to help hourly workers at their arenas — yet teams no longer have gate revenue flowing in.

To help out, the NBA is expanding the line of credit franchises can tap into, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The NBA is planning to raise its credit line to $1.2 billion, which would aid the league in handling its expenses through what is expected to be an extended shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told ESPN.

The NBA credit line has been $650 million, so this would represent an increase of $550 million.

The NBA owners discussed that on a conference call Tuesday.

On that same call they heard from former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, speaking to them about the spread of the pandemic and potential timelines, according to the report. Owners came away from that convinced June would be the earliest the NBA could restart, and even that may be too soon.

The league continues to plan for scenarios on what to do when play resumes — play some regular season games? Jump straight to an abbreviated playoffs? — but at this point nobody knows, because nobody is sure how the coronavirus will play out across the United States as a whole.

Which means they may need that extra money to get through.

 

NBA releases statement on players getting too-rare coronavirus tests

AP Photo/Eric Gay
By Kurt HelinMar 18, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
When Utah’s Rudy Gobert showed symptoms that matched up with COVID-19, and other causes had been ruled out, he was tested and found to have the coronavirus, which sparked a shutdown of the league. That night, his teammates and members of the Jazz traveling party — including some members of the traveling media — were tested, a total of 58 tests (one came back positive, for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell).

That many tests going to elite athletes while regular Oklahoman’s who might have the disease but are not in high-risk categories, could not get tested created some backlash.

Tuesday came the news four members of the Brooklyn Nets, including Kevin Durant, tested positive for the virus, and only one had symptoms. That again led to backlash about the players getting tested, including from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Nets paid a private company to do their testing. That does not change the fact that an NBA team could pay to get tested while a restaurant worker or insurance salesman who walked into a local clinic with symptoms could be told there were not enough tests to check them.

The NBA released a statement on players getting tested to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

That statement isn’t going to satisfy critics, and this debate is not over.

When it was announced that the four Brooklyn players tested positive, the Los Angeles Lakers told their players they would be tested on Wednesday. That’s more tests for people who are at low risk to suffer from COVID-19 who will get tests because their employer can afford to get it done through a private firm.

This largely ties into a shortage of tests nationally, an issue from the start of the epidemic that led to an inability to track the disease, hastening its spread. The United States has not caught up on the testing curve yet, particularly compared to other nations. There have been more than 6,000 reported cases in the United States and more than 100 deaths attributed to the virus, and those numbers will only rise (especially as testing capabilities ramp up).

USA Basketball coaches moving ahead as if Olympics will happen… for now

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT
Opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics this summer are scheduled for July 24. USA Basketball plans to open its training camp for Team USA in Las Vegas prior to July 4.

That is, if the Olympics are going to take place as scheduled. And if NBA players will be participating, many may be busy with the NBA playoffs, which could start in June and run into August.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has upended live in the United States and around the globe, and the Olympics are on that list. Nobody knows what is going to happen next. In the face of that, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, an assistant to Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich, said in a news conference Tuesday they are moving ahead as if everything will go off as planned. Via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“Pop and I have spoken a couple of times over the last week or so,” Kerr said Tuesday during a conference call with reporters. “And everything’s just up in the air. There’s no sense of whether things are going to be delayed or anything. We’re all kind of sitting here wondering what’s going to happen, and so is the rest of the world. We’re just going to plan as if this is going to happen, and we’re going to try and put together a roster, and that’s all we can do.”

The International Olympic Committee has expressed confidence the games will go on as scheduled and they are not making and changes yet. They may be the only confident ones.

If the NBA plays out its season and extends into July and August, it would limit who USA Basketball would be able to bring, and that would hit top players from other qualified nations as well. USA Basketball put together a list of 44 finalists for the Tokyo Olympics, but what players could go — and what players would go — remains up in the air.

Nobody knows what’s next.

Which sums up nearly every aspect of life in the United States and much of the globe right now.

 

Mock NBA expansion draft: Bulls, Cavaliers, Pistons, Pacers, Bucks

Mock NBA expansion draft
(Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
By Keith SmithMar 17, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
The NBA season is on hiatus. NBC Sports is not – even if we have to venture into fantasy.

We’re holding a mock NBA expansion draft. Keith Smith is setting protected lists for existing teams. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman will run two new teams as this project culminates in an expansion draft.

Current teams can protect up to eight players. Each team must make at least one player available. If selected, restricted free agents become unrestricted free agents. Pending options can be decided before or after the expansion draft at the discretion of the option-holder. Anyone selected in the expansion draft can’t return to his prior team for one year. Players entering unrestricted free agency and players on two-way contracts are essentially ignored.

We’re unveiling protected/unprotected lists by division (here is the Atlantic Division). Players are listed with their 2020-21 salary. Up now, the Central:

Chicago Bulls

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 7

Ineligible – 0

Analysis: Chicago keeps their young building blocks, as well as the veterans they acquired to support them. In the end, the Bulls hope that this group can finally get healthy and make a playoff push. That means protecting all of them.

Chandler Hutchison was the toughest decision among the unprotected players. He’s still on his rookie scale contract, but he hasn’t been healthy during his first two seasons. That means the Bulls prioritize a veteran or two over him. Kris Dunn is another tough player to leave unprotected, but as a free agent, there is no guarantee he’d be back anyway.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 2

Ineligible – 3

Analysis: The Cavaliers are in a spot to really clean up their cap sheet if either Kevin Love or Larry Nance Jr. are selected. That made the protection decisions pretty easy. Keep all the young guys and the guys on decent contracts. Andre Drummond doesn’t really fit either description there, but Cleveland did just trade for him.

Detroit Pistons

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 1

Ineligible – 5

Analysis: This one has some gamesmanship involved. Because the Pistons have five free agents, they only need to leave the minimum of one player unprotected. It’s that one player that makes the eight protected players easy decisions. Sure, there are young guys in that group Detroit wants to keep. But a handful are players the Pistons wouldn’t lose sleep over seeing get drafted.

On the flip side, by leaving only Blake Griffin unprotected, Detroit opens the possibility of getting that albatross salary off their books. The Pistons don’t have any extra first-round picks, but could be open to moving one of their own to entice and expansion team to take on the remaining $77.8 million in salary over the next two seasons.

Indiana Pacers

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 5

Ineligible – 2

Analysis: The Pacers protection decisions were fairly easy. Every player they are protecting is a key rotation player or a recent draftee.

It was a little difficult to leave Jeremy Lamb and T.J. McConnell unprotected, but Lamb is coming off a major injury. An expansion team may not want to deal with that. While McConnell has been good for Indiana, he’s a little expendable with Aaron Holiday on the roster.

Milwaukee Bucks

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 4

Ineligible – 3

Analysis: The Bucks deep roster works against them a little bit here. Seven of the protected players were fairly easy decisions. The only one that was tricky was Wesley Matthews. He’s a veteran with a player option, but Milwaukee isn’t taking chances with one of their starters.

On the unprotected front, it came down to Matthews vs D.J. Wilson and Sterling Brown. Ultimately, neither young player has cracked the rotation on a regular basis. That makes it a little more palatable to leave them exposed in the expansion draft.

Lakers’ players reportedly to get coronavirus tested Wednesday, played Nets last Tuesday

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
Last Tuesday, March 10, the Brooklyn Nets visited the Los Angeles Lakers in what would prove to be the final game for the teams before the league shut down due to the coronavirus. Kevin Durant sat on the bench in street clothes with his Nets teammates for that game.

Today, March 17, it was announced that four Nets, including Durant, tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the players has shown COVID-19 symptoms.

On Wednesday, the Lakers will get tested for the disease, reports Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

There is a limited supply of tests in the United States right now, the lack of testing and tracking of the disease is one of the things that has led to its spread. Brooklyn paid for its testing through a private firm, it is likely that the Lakers will do the same. Still, there is a debate about whether asymptomatic people should be tested, soaking up some of that testing capacity. Warriors GM Bob Myers said that’s why the Warriors have yet to be tested.

A number of the Lakers’ players were already self-isolating.

The NBA remains on lockdown without games and will stay that way likely until late May or June, at the earliest. At that point, nobody knows if the NBA will return for this season and what form the rest of the regular season and playoffs would take if they do. For the Lakers and their fans it would be a major disappointment as they are the top seed in the Western Conference and one of the real contenders to win a title.