USA Basketball coaches moving ahead as if Olympics will happen… for now

By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT
Opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics this summer are scheduled for July 24. USA Basketball plans to open its training camp for Team USA in Las Vegas prior to July 4.

That is, if the Olympics are going to take place as scheduled. And if NBA players will be participating, many may be busy with the NBA playoffs, which could start in June and run into August.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has upended live in the United States and around the globe, and the Olympics are on that list. Nobody knows what is going to happen next. In the face of that, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, an assistant to Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich, said in a news conference Tuesday they are moving ahead as if everything will go off as planned. Via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“Pop and I have spoken a couple of times over the last week or so,” Kerr said Tuesday during a conference call with reporters. “And everything’s just up in the air. There’s no sense of whether things are going to be delayed or anything. We’re all kind of sitting here wondering what’s going to happen, and so is the rest of the world. We’re just going to plan as if this is going to happen, and we’re going to try and put together a roster, and that’s all we can do.”

The International Olympic Committee has expressed confidence the games will go on as scheduled and they are not making and changes yet. They may be the only confident ones.

If the NBA plays out its season and extends into July and August, it would limit who USA Basketball would be able to bring, and that would hit top players from other qualified nations as well. USA Basketball put together a list of 44 finalists for the Tokyo Olympics, but what players could go — and what players would go — remains up in the air.

Nobody knows what’s next.

Which sums up nearly every aspect of life in the United States and much of the globe right now.

 

Mock NBA expansion draft: Bulls, Cavaliers, Pistons, Pacers, Bucks

Mock NBA expansion draft
By Keith SmithMar 17, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
The NBA season is on hiatus. NBC Sports is not – even if we have to venture into fantasy.

We’re holding a mock NBA expansion draft. Keith Smith is setting protected lists for existing teams. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman will run two new teams as this project culminates in an expansion draft.

Current teams can protect up to eight players. Each team must make at least one player available. If selected, restricted free agents become unrestricted free agents. Pending options can be decided before or after the expansion draft at the discretion of the option-holder. Anyone selected in the expansion draft can’t return to his prior team for one year. Players entering unrestricted free agency and players on two-way contracts are essentially ignored.

We’re unveiling protected/unprotected lists by division (here is the Atlantic Division). Players are listed with their 2020-21 salary. Up now, the Central:

Chicago Bulls

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 7

Ineligible – 0

Analysis: Chicago keeps their young building blocks, as well as the veterans they acquired to support them. In the end, the Bulls hope that this group can finally get healthy and make a playoff push. That means protecting all of them.

Chandler Hutchison was the toughest decision among the unprotected players. He’s still on his rookie scale contract, but he hasn’t been healthy during his first two seasons. That means the Bulls prioritize a veteran or two over him. Kris Dunn is another tough player to leave unprotected, but as a free agent, there is no guarantee he’d be back anyway.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 2

Ineligible – 3

Analysis: The Cavaliers are in a spot to really clean up their cap sheet if either Kevin Love or Larry Nance Jr. are selected. That made the protection decisions pretty easy. Keep all the young guys and the guys on decent contracts. Andre Drummond doesn’t really fit either description there, but Cleveland did just trade for him.

Detroit Pistons

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 1

Ineligible – 5

Analysis: This one has some gamesmanship involved. Because the Pistons have five free agents, they only need to leave the minimum of one player unprotected. It’s that one player that makes the eight protected players easy decisions. Sure, there are young guys in that group Detroit wants to keep. But a handful are players the Pistons wouldn’t lose sleep over seeing get drafted.

On the flip side, by leaving only Blake Griffin unprotected, Detroit opens the possibility of getting that albatross salary off their books. The Pistons don’t have any extra first-round picks, but could be open to moving one of their own to entice and expansion team to take on the remaining $77.8 million in salary over the next two seasons.

Indiana Pacers

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 5

Ineligible – 2

Analysis: The Pacers protection decisions were fairly easy. Every player they are protecting is a key rotation player or a recent draftee.

It was a little difficult to leave Jeremy Lamb and T.J. McConnell unprotected, but Lamb is coming off a major injury. An expansion team may not want to deal with that. While McConnell has been good for Indiana, he’s a little expendable with Aaron Holiday on the roster.

Milwaukee Bucks

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 4

Ineligible – 3

Analysis: The Bucks deep roster works against them a little bit here. Seven of the protected players were fairly easy decisions. The only one that was tricky was Wesley Matthews. He’s a veteran with a player option, but Milwaukee isn’t taking chances with one of their starters.

On the unprotected front, it came down to Matthews vs D.J. Wilson and Sterling Brown. Ultimately, neither young player has cracked the rotation on a regular basis. That makes it a little more palatable to leave them exposed in the expansion draft.

Lakers’ players reportedly to get coronavirus tested Wednesday, played Nets last Tuesday

By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
Last Tuesday, March 10, the Brooklyn Nets visited the Los Angeles Lakers in what would prove to be the final game for the teams before the league shut down due to the coronavirus. Kevin Durant sat on the bench in street clothes with his Nets teammates for that game.

Today, March 17, it was announced that four Nets, including Durant, tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the players has shown COVID-19 symptoms.

On Wednesday, the Lakers will get tested for the disease, reports Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

There is a limited supply of tests in the United States right now, the lack of testing and tracking of the disease is one of the things that has led to its spread. Brooklyn paid for its testing through a private firm, it is likely that the Lakers will do the same. Still, there is a debate about whether asymptomatic people should be tested, soaking up some of that testing capacity. Warriors GM Bob Myers said that’s why the Warriors have yet to be tested.

A number of the Lakers’ players were already self-isolating.

The NBA remains on lockdown without games and will stay that way likely until late May or June, at the earliest. At that point, nobody knows if the NBA will return for this season and what form the rest of the regular season and playoffs would take if they do. For the Lakers and their fans it would be a major disappointment as they are the top seed in the Western Conference and one of the real contenders to win a title.

Kevin Durant one of four Nets who tested positive for coronavirus

By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT
Four Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, with only one of them reportedly showing the symptoms of COVID-19.

One of those players was Kevin Durant, something the two-time Finals MVP told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It is not known who the other three players are, nor do we know which one of them showed symptoms.

That Durant, who has not played for the Nets this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, was one of the guys who tested positive shows it had worked its way through the franchise and locker room. Durant has worked out with the team, coaches, and players who needed the extra practice, but he had not played in an NBA game since tearing his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

There has been speculation Durant could join the Nets for the playoffs if the NBA cannot resume until late May or June (as appears most likely), but Durant’s friend and business partner tamped down those expectations.

The Nets paid for a private testing firm to check on their players, not drawing down the limited supply of tests in New York and nationwide for public testing. Any doctor or medical professional who came forward with the names of the players who tested positive would be violating HIPAA (the patient privacy law), however, Durant came forward of his own volition.

Durant is the biggest name to come down with the disease among NBA players, he’s is a player of global status with his own line of Nike shoes. He joins a list of Utah’s All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Detroit’s Christian Wood, and the three anonymous Nets as the seven NBA players who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 17, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT
Three NBA players had been known to test positive for the coronavirus – Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and Pistons big Christian Wood.

The number of known NBA cases has now more than doubled.

Brooklyn Nets:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Gobert has been treated as the root of coronavirus in the NBA. That was always unfair, and this is even more evidence. The Nets weren’t among Utah’s recent opponents. The Nets weren’t even among Utah’s recent opponents’ post-Jazz recent opponents.

The Nets played the Lakers on Tuesday, one day before the league shut down, and now the Lakers will make sure their players are tested.

The NBA isn’t returning soon, anyway. But this ought to be yet another signal for the NBA to take caution as it considers resuming play without fans present. It’s just too difficult to keep players – especially considering their travel schedule – from contracting the coronavirus. If even one player gets it, it could spread quickly through the league.

To some degree, the NBA exists in a bubble. The coronavirus does not. It is spreading quickly, and we should all take the threat seriously and do our part to flatten the curve.

Hopefully, these four Nets and anyone who came into contact with them are OK.