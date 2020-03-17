Raptors big Chris Boucher
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Raptors’ Chris Boucher apologizes for violating quarantine

By Dan FeldmanMar 17, 2020, 10:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As the Jazz’s most recent opponent, the Raptors were quickly told to self-quarantine after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The Raptors announced their players, coaches and travelling staff were advised to isolate for 14 days.

Yet, Toronto backup big Chris Boucher was spotted at a grocery store.

CityNews Toronto:

Blake Murphy of The Athletic:

Thankfully, Boucher (and all Raptors) tested negative for coronavirus. But it was totally irresponsible and reckless of him to go out before knowing that result.

We should all make efforts to socially distance. The burden to isolate is even higher on those who show symptoms or came into close contact with someone who test positive. With a limited supply of tests, those fortunate enough to get tested face an even greater obligation to isolate with results pending.

Good for Boucher for apologizing. Hopefully, it’s a lesson for others.

Mock NBA expansion draft: Celtics, Nets, Knicks, 76ers, Raptors

Mock NBA expansion draft
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Keith SmithMar 17, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA season is on hiatus. NBC Sports is not – even if we have to venture into fantasy.

We’re holding a mock NBA expansion draft. Keith Smith is setting protected lists for existing teams. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman will run two new teams as this project culminates in an expansion draft.

Current teams can protect up to eight players. Each team must make at least one player available. If selected, restricted free agents become unrestricted free agents. Pending options can be decided before or after the expansion draft at the discretion of the option-holder. Anyone selected in the expansion draft can’t return to his prior team for one year. Players entering unrestricted free agency and players on two-way contracts are essentially ignored.

We’re unveiling protected/unprotected lists by division. Players are listed with their 2020-21 salary. Up now, the Atlantic:

Boston Celtics

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 7

Ineligible – 0

Analysis: Boston’s decisions are fairly cut and dry. Jayson Tatum, Romeo Langford, Grant Williams and Robert Williams are all on their rookie-scale contracts. Jaylen Brown will be starting a four-year contract extension. Kemba Walker was just signed to a max contract. Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis are good values and key rotation players.

The toughest decision was on Gordon Hayward. Carrying a salary over $34 million, the Celtics are betting he’ll go undrafted and will return to the team. Everyone else was a fairly easy decision to leave unprotected.

Brooklyn Nets

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 6

Ineligible – 2

Analysis: The Nets are keeping their big four in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert. Jarrett Allen is still on his rookie-scale contract, so that’s an easy decision. With over $101 million on the books for just Durant, Irving, Dinwiddie and LeVert, Nicolas Claxton and Rodions Kurucs help bring some low-cost upside to the back-end of the roster.

DeAndre Jordan will likely go unselected, given his age and $30 million-plus owed through 2022-23. If Jordan is selected, Brooklyn can bank some potential luxury tax savings down the line. Taurean Prince was on the fence, but given his disappointing play this season, and lack of fit in a lineup featuring Durant, the Nets will take their chances he’ll be selected.

New York Knicks

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 6

Ineligible – 1

  • Maurice Harkless

Analysis: The Knicks are clearing the decks for a run at free agency this summer. The expansion draft could only help along that way. New York is protecting their young players with upside, as well as Julius Randle, last year’s big free agent addition. The Knicks are also protecting Damyean Dotson and Allonzo Trier. Not out of fear of losing them, but in hopes that either of the expansion teams will select a bigger salary and take it off the New York cap sheet.

Dennis Smith Jr. was the only questionable player to leave unprotected, but $5.7 million is simply too much for a player out of the rotation. The other five players aren’t part of the future in New York, so that decision was easy.

Philadelphia 76ers

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 3

Ineligible – 4

Analysis: Philadelphia’s decisions make themselves. The highly paid players are key rotation players. Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are steals on minimum contracts. Matisse Thybulle is only entering year two of his rookie scale deal. Zhaire Smith was on the bubble, but he’s young enough, and under team control, that he’s worth protecting.

Al Horford is very unprotected. His signing simply hasn’t worked out for the Sixers. He’s a player Philadelphia is open to talking about a trade with either of the expansion teams. With an extra first-round pick, the 76ers hope to dangle it to entice a team to select Horford.

Toronto Raptors

Protected – 8

Unprotected – 3

Ineligible – 4

Analysis: The Raptors don’t have to expose any of their core rotation players in the expansion draft. Up front, Pascal Siakam just inked his contract extension, and OG Anunoby is still on his rookie scale deal. Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson are all free agents. In the backcourt, Toronto can protect Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell, along with undrafted find Terence Davis. And Fred VanVleet is a free agent.

The leaves just a handful of players who don’t have a role for the Raptors. Toronto could even entertain offering a second-round pick to entice either expansion team to select Stanley Johnson and take his $3.8 million off the cap/tax.

ESPN: Michael Jordan ‘The Last Dance’ documentary not finished, obviously can’t yet air

Bulls star Michael Jordan
MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 17, 2020, 10:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ESPN planned to release a 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls in June.

With the NBA and so much of the sports world on hiatus, fans have been clamoring for the documentary sooner. It’d be a great way to fill time. Buzz grew as promos changed from “COMING IN JUNE” to “COMING SOON.”

But an ESPN spokesperson is throwing cold water on an early airing.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports:

On one hand, with everything else stopped, it seems ESPN could accelerate production. On the other hand, everyone is working at limited capacity amid efforts to socially distance.

On the other other hand, who knows how long the NBA will be halted?

So, maybe the documentary will air during the NBA’s hiatus. It just might also still be in June.

On a bright note, Asian leagues are starting up again

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If you’re looking for hope for a return of this NBA season:

The Chinese and South Korean leagues, both of which shut down in February due to the spread of the coronavirus, are pushing toward re-opening soon. Other leagues have tried to play as well. From Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Games in South Korea, a country that drew worldwide praise for its success in containing the virus, seem closest to returning. South Korea’s league, the KBL, has games scheduled at the end of March, though in empty arenas. Many teams will see their American players landing in airports around the country over the next week, several agents told ESPN.

The South Korean league has been suspended since late February, and many foreign players elected to return home for their scheduled four-week hiatus. Not all foreign players will return, but it appears enough will to attempt to play games in two weeks….

[In the Chinese Basketball Association] Teams will play four games a week, behind closed doors, for one month before the playoffs start in mid-May, sources said. Games are expected to be played starting April 15 in two cities, Dongguan and Qingdao, where the 20 teams will play out the regular season behind closed doors before moving on to the playoffs. The situation remains fluid “and could change at any moment,” one local agent told ESPN.

In China, the plan is to play all the games in just a couple of venues, without fans for now, so things are more controlled. There would not be the travel and home-court advantage of fans in those games.

The Chinese league called American players back, but some have been hesitant to return to the country that was ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak. Other players have returned — this is these players’ livelihood — and more are on the way. When those players land they need to go through a 14-day quarantine period, which is why teams want them to return sooner rather than later.

Both China and South Korea took aggressive measures to contain the spread of the outbreak, which had the World Health Organization singling them out for how they handled the virus.

The Japanese league started to try and play games without fans last weekend, according to Givony, with players and officials being tested for a fever before the game. One game was called off when a referee showed an elevated temperature, and there remain concerns about the spread of the disease in that nation that could shut down the season.

How the virus was handled, the size of the outbreak and much more make it next to impossible to draw conclusions from these Asian leagues as to when the NBA might be able to return.

However, they did make it through to the other side and are starting up again, which is a sign that life will return to normal — or, a new normal — eventually.

NBA league office, owners on conference call Tuesday for “updates”

NBA
David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are a lot of things that NBA owners and teams want updates on, from the financial impacts from the coronavirus forced suspension to when the games might be able to restart.

Tuesday, the NBA and its owners will have a conference call, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

While the sides can talk about what’s next, there are only so many things that can be done at this point. The resumption of games will depend on everything from the availability of arenas — or smaller spaces games can be played without fans — to how the coronavirus spreads through the nation and when we start to see a slowing of new cases. The financial impacts will depend upon when games resume and how many games are lost.

What owners will get is a range of possibilities on both fronts. There may well be some news out of the meeting, but the biggest question cannot yet have answers.