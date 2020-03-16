Trae Young
Getty Images

Trae Young sums up mood of a lot of NBA players: “Bored”

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Like a lot of people, NBA players are now stuck at home without much to do.

Traditionally, this time of year the combination of games, practices, travel, and treatment keeps players busy. Now, they are stuck at home as part of the nation’s social distancing efforts, and Trae Young summed up the mood of players well.

Tacko Fall is bored too, but that has led to the best social media post of the last 48 hours.

LeBron James is looking for drinking partners, and other players are finding ways to pass the time.

Everyone just wants the games to start up again, and to get back to talking a little trash.

If NBA resumes in June expect some regular season games. Why? Local television.

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sources working for teams I have spoken to in the past few days have said that the goal, if the NBA can return in late May or June, is to play a handful of regular season games, then jump into the playoffs. The Finals would be pushed back into July and, potentially, all the way into August (which leads to questions about the schedule next year and going forward).

That leads to the question: Why play regular season games? Why not just jump straight to the playoffs?

Money, of course. In this case, money from local television deals with regional sports networks. Brian Windhorst of ESPN talked about it on the Hoop Collective podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“What they would love to do is to get to 70 games. And the reason is it’s 70 is a key number is because that is what the deliverable is to the regional sports networks. They are promised 70 games.

“Now, just because a team like the Lakers, for example, to get to 70 games… they wouldn’t necessarily be able to deliver on that because they’ve had a lot of national games, but getting to 70 would be helpful in retaining revenue because they wouldn’t have to refund some to the local TV.”

NBA teams have played between 63-66 games to this point in the season. That means a couple of weeks of action is needed to get every team to 70, games that would almost serve as an exhibition season before the playoffs.

The NBA is a business and, as much as losing gate revenue would hurt teams, it is television contracts that are the biggest financial drivers. That starts at the local level, and playing a handful more games gets the RSNs more revenue, meaning teams are not having to negotiate too much to make them whole.

For TNT and ABC/ESPN, the playoffs are the equivalent of December to a retailer — a lot of revenue comes in during a short amount of time. A full playoffs, even in the summer months (when ratings would be more unpredictable) would help keep them relatively happy. There are a lot of questions — would playoff games in empty arenas/G-League arenas, where the energy is different, would draw the same ratings? — but at least the league would have a mostly-complete season.

One other thing to consider: Would the NBA consider a play-in tournament for the eighth seed, as Adam Silver had suggested earlier in the season? That idea did not get enough team backing at the time, but would that change now with incomplete races for the final seeds?

That sounds good… if the NBA gets to return to action in a couple of months. As with every aspect of the nation right now, things are up in the air.

Kevin Durant’s manager: ‘Not very realistic’ Durant returns to Nets this season

Kevin Durant
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant and the Nets set a clear expectation: Durant wouldn’t return this season from his torn Achilles.

But that was before the NBA season could extend into August due the coronavirus outbreak.

Durant is looking healthier, and Brooklyn is headed to the playoffs – if they occur with the usual 16 teams. Who knows where Durant will be physically in a few months?

Golic and Wingo:

There’s also talk about Kyrie Irving returning from his shoulder injury if the layoff is long enough. The Nets could be a historically dangerous No. 7 seed.

Which I think partially explains Rich Kleiman’s answer.

Durant doesn’t want to build anticipation for his return. If he does, fans would only be disappointed if he’s not ready. It’s better to keep expectations low then exceed them.

So, maybe Durant is gearing up for a return this season. Maybe he’s not. Either way, I’d expect the same response from Kleiman.

As a result, this will only quiet – not silence – speculation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend posts video of him playing guitar, pleads for NBA to return

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports
By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend just had a son together. She didn’t expect to deal with another (man)baby around the house.

But the coronavirus has put Antetokounmpo’s Bucks and the rest of the NBA on hiatus and pushed us all into social distancing. In his downtime, Antetokounmpo has picked up a new hobby.

Mariah Riddlesprigger:

This is extremely relatable content.

Report: NBA won’t drug test during coronavirus hiatus

marjiuana
Matthew Staver/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The coronavirus has significantly changed life in this country. These are stressful times. The NBA is on indefinite hiatus.

If only players were allowed an increasingly legal and relatively safe way to unwind…

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have reached an agreement to not subject players to drug testing during the hiatus caused by the coronavirus, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

This rare agreement is only temporary, sources said.

I wonder how much this about efforts to socially distance. It could be imprudent for testers to travel around to players.

Performance-enhancing drugs and hard drugs each still present their own issues.

But the NBA could use this as an opportunity to permanently end its ban on marijuana. With everything else going on, how many people would really object to weed tests not resuming when play does? This could be an easy way to slide into a new paradigm.