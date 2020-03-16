Trae Young sums up mood of a lot of NBA players: “Bored”

Like a lot of people, NBA players are now stuck at home without much to do.
Traditionally, this time of year the combination of games, practices, travel, and treatment keeps players busy. Now, they are stuck at home as part of the nation’s social distancing efforts, and Trae Young summed up the mood of players well.
Bored.
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 16, 2020
Tacko Fall is bored too, but that has led to the best social media post of the last 48 hours.
Tacko is just as bored as the rest of us 😩 pic.twitter.com/EyYK5IeBJD
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2020
LeBron James is looking for drinking partners, and other players are finding ways to pass the time.
I need a vino drinking partner! 🍷🤷🏾♂️.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2020
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 16, 2020
Game night with the family for the next 2 weeks …. stay safe people pic.twitter.com/axX8Ix0eXS
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) March 16, 2020
Who said NBA players can’t do chores at home? Well now I have to anyway! Stay safe and stay at home everyone! #quarantine #keepingmyselfbusy pic.twitter.com/yJFzh0Y2xt
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 16, 2020
No teammates, no problem @PlayApex pic.twitter.com/2FEohUhVpj
— Grayson Allen (@GraysonJAllen) March 16, 2020
Everyone just wants the games to start up again, and to get back to talking a little trash.
We’re gonna be so hype when 🏀 is back that even @1Tyus might dunk😂🤷🏾♂️
— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) March 16, 2020