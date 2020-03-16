Christian Wood in Pistons-76ers
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Since-diagnosed with coronavirus, Christian Wood played 76ers with flu-like symptoms

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
Pistons big Christian Wood tested positive for coronavirus Saturday.

The prior Wednesday, he apparently played the 76ers DESPITE IT BEING KNOWN HE WAS SICK.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

It is a complete failure Wood played in that game.

It’s a failure by the Pistons. It’s a failure by the NBA.

How does a league that was consulting with the CDC allow that happen? Information was and is being learned quickly amid this unprecedented outbreak. But by then, it was already clear to the experts: We didn’t have sufficient testing, so it was important to isolate anyone who showed signs of even possibly having coronavirus in order to limit the spread.

The same day, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg – who was visibly sick on the bench during his team’s Big Ten tournament game – received justified backlash for exposing others to his unknown illness. Thankfully, Hoiberg was later diagnosed with just a common cold. But that could have turned out much differently based on the information Hoiberg had when he decided to coach.

In hindsight, it was always naïve to believe the NBA could avoid a coronavirus diagnosis by a player, coach, trainer or someone else close to a team. That the NBA was even trying to start new games Wednesday night after suspending future play shows just how behind the league was. The NBA lucked out by Rudy Gobert testing positive so soon, leading to a hiatus. That has gone a long way in getting important messages out:

We should all socially distance as much as feasibly possible. If you are showing symptoms of coronavirus – whether or not it eventually turns out you eventually have it – you should be especially vigilant about isolating.

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Are you ready for the NBA Finals in August?

It’s one scenario teams are being asked to explore. With the Centers for Disease control recommending no events for with more than 50 people for the next two months — which would eliminate the possibility of an NBA game — teams are exploring finding arena space out into July and August. These are not all major venue spaces, such as where teams play now, but smaller venues where games could be played without fans, just for television. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

For now, there’s a working plan that games would return without fans, and teams have been told to search out arena dates well into August for the playoffs, sources said. Teams have been directed to give the league office potential dates at smaller nearby game venues, including team practice facilities, that could spare the use of empty, cavernous arenas and possibly provide backdrops to unique television viewing lines.

Playing into August leads to a host of other scheduling questions. What happens with the NBA Draft Combine in May (not yet officially canceled) and the Draft itself in June? Would Summer League take place per usual in July? Would NBA players involved in the playoffs not be able to participate in the Olympics starting July 24 in Tokyo (assuming those still go on as planned, something still up in the air)? When would NBA free agency start?

And, would the NBA play the Finals in August then open training camps for next season in September? Would next season be shortened or pushed back? Many supporters of the idea of pushing back the NBA schedule and starting it mid-December have seen this as an opportunity for the league to shift its schedule, but that is an incredibly complex challenge with a lot of unknowns. The push for a later start date has almost always been part of a plan to shrink the length of the NBA regular season, something that would require agreements with the NBA players union, plus reworked deals with all of the league’s broadcast partners, national and local.

Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin, speaking at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston less than two weeks ago (before the league was shut down) suggested the NBA should permanently shift its schedule to a mid-December start and run the Finals into August. His logic was to avoid having the early part of its season up against football.

The challenges there is that July and August are usually considered down months for television ratings because people are on vacations, or just out and not sitting in front of the television in the same way. Lower Finals ratings would kill this idea for the league. Also, it would put the Finals during the NFL preseason.

At this point, there are no answers, and everything is on the table for the NBA season, this one and beyond. This is uncharted territory. It is possible that this season does not resume and the next time we see any NBA players on a court is for preseason games next September. The league is trying to avoid that scenario, but it depends more on how the United States’ ongoing steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus than on anything the league itself can do.

NBA extends practice ban indefinitely, players can leave local market

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2020, 7:45 AM EDT
In another sign the NBA understands it is going to be months — maybe more than a few months — before players take the court again, the league sent a memo to teams making two key points, according to multiple reports.

First, the league extended the ban on organized practices indefinitely. Players can work out individually at the team’s facilities (in limited numbers at a time), but there cannot be organized practices or events.

Second is that players can leave their team’s markets. Many players live in another city — maybe where they grew up, maybe in a major market like Los Angeles — than the one they play in. This is the league essentially telling players they can go home so long as they keep in touch and continue safe practices.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidelines that said there should be no gatherings of more than 50 people for the next 60 days. That would take the NBA into mid-May to start up, at the earliest, and the season could run into late July or even August.

What that does to the rest of the NBA schedule — the draft in late June, Summer League in July, and the chance for players to participate in the Olympics in Tokyo starting July 24 — remains up in the air.

Karl-Anthony Towns donating $100,000 to Mayo Clinic, which is rolling out coronavirus test

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The lack of testing has been arguably the biggest issue with the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. There are officially 3,500 hundred cases in the nation (with 67 deaths), but the number is likely much higher because of the lack of widely available testing in America that allows experts to track the spread of the disease.

The Mayo Clinic has a test coming out, and Karl-Anthony Towns is donating $100,000 to help that cause.

Good on Towns, who has found an important use for his donation.

Report: Remainder of NBA G-League season cancelled

Bucks' minor-league affiliate Wisconsin Herd vs. Pistons minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids Drive
(Photo by Mike E. Roemer/NBAE via Getty Images)
By Keith SmithMar 15, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Per reporting from ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski, the remainder of the NBA G-League season will be cancelled.

The G-League regular season was scheduled to end on March 28. The NBAGL playoffs would have run through mid-April.

With the NBA on hiatus until at least mid-April, it was infeasible to re-start the G-League season.

At this point, it seems likely 45-caps would be removed on Two-Way players when, and if, the NBA returns to play this season. That will have to be negotiated and decided upon when the NBA has a return to play planned.

The Wisconsin Heard, G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will finish the season with a league-best 33-10 record.