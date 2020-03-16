marjiuana
Report: NBA won’t drug test during coronavirus hiatus

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT
The coronavirus has significantly changed life in this country. These are stressful times. The NBA is on indefinite hiatus.

If only players were allowed an increasingly legal and relatively safe way to unwind…

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have reached an agreement to not subject players to drug testing during the hiatus caused by the coronavirus, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

This rare agreement is only temporary, sources said.

I wonder how much this about efforts to socially distance. It could be imprudent for testers to travel around to players.

Performance-enhancing drugs and hard drugs each still present their own issues.

But the NBA could use this as an opportunity to permanently end its ban on marijuana. With everything else going on, how many people would really object to weed tests not resuming when play does? This could be an easy way to slide into a new paradigm.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend posts video of him playing guitar, pleads for NBA to return

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger
By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend just had a son together. She didn’t expect to deal with another (man)baby around the house.

But the coronavirus has put Antetokounmpo’s Bucks and the rest of the NBA on hiatus and pushed us all into social distancing. In his downtime, Antetokounmpo has picked up a new hobby.

Mariah Riddlesprigger:

This is extremely relatable content.

Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Gobert: ‘It took a while for me to kind of cool off’

Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert reportedly have a rift between them after their coronavirus diagnoses.

Mitchell’s first public comments since his positive test appeared to include a shot at Gobert, whose recklessness in the days prior reportedly included going out of his way to touch his teammates and their belongings. Gobert has since apologized and put his money where his mouth is.

Good Morning America:

Mitchell:

It took a while for me to kind of cool off. And I read what he said, and I heard what he said. So, I’m glad he’s doing OK. I’m glad I’m doing well. I’m just really happy – to be honest, Robin – that it’s just, I hate to say, just two of us. But it wasn’t the whole party. At the end of the day, neither him nor I have children at home. I know I have some teammates that have children, have some staff that have children at home. So, I’m glad that we were able to kind of contain it as much as possible.

Missing from that answer: Mitchell saying he’s now good with Gobert.

That’ll probably happen in time. But Michell doesn’t sound as if he’s there yet. His resentment is understandable.

Mitchell also addressed a far more important issue in that interview:

I’m asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms. I can walk down the street. If it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. And I think that’s the scariest part about this virus, is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to, who they’re going home to.

You might be young, healthy and at low risk of experiencing significant effects of coronavirus. But this is why social distancing is important. You could be carrying coronavirus without knowing it. You don’t know whom you’ll interact with. You don’t know whom people you interact with will interact with.

We should all do our part to limit the spread.

Report: Since-diagnosed with coronavirus, Christian Wood played 76ers with flu-like symptoms

Christian Wood in Pistons-76ers
By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
Pistons big Christian Wood tested positive for coronavirus Saturday.

The prior Wednesday, he apparently played the 76ers DESPITE IT BEING KNOWN HE WAS SICK.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

It is a complete failure Wood played in that game.

It’s a failure by the Pistons. It’s a failure by the NBA.

How does a league that was consulting with the CDC allow that happen? Information was and is being learned quickly amid this unprecedented outbreak. But by then, it was already clear to the experts: We didn’t have sufficient testing, so it was important to isolate anyone who showed signs of even possibly having coronavirus in order to limit the spread.

The same day, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg – who was visibly sick on the bench during his team’s Big Ten tournament game – received justified backlash for exposing others to his unknown illness. Thankfully, Hoiberg was later diagnosed with just a common cold. But that could have turned out much differently based on the information Hoiberg had when he decided to coach.

In hindsight, it was always naïve to believe the NBA could avoid a coronavirus diagnosis by a player, coach, trainer or someone else close to a team. That the NBA was even trying to start new games Wednesday night after suspending future play shows just how behind the league was. The NBA lucked out by Rudy Gobert testing positive so soon, leading to a hiatus. That has gone a long way in getting important messages out:

We should all socially distance as much as feasibly possible. If you are showing symptoms of coronavirus – whether or not it eventually turns out you eventually have it – you should be especially vigilant about isolating.

NBA reportedly asks teams to check arena availability into August, find other venues

NBA suspends season due to coronavirus
By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Are you ready for the NBA Finals in August?

It’s one scenario teams are being asked to explore. With the Centers for Disease control recommending no events for with more than 50 people for the next two months — which would eliminate the possibility of an NBA game — teams are exploring finding arena space out into July and August. These are not all major venue spaces, such as where teams play now, but smaller venues where games could be played without fans, just for television. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

For now, there’s a working plan that games would return without fans, and teams have been told to search out arena dates well into August for the playoffs, sources said. Teams have been directed to give the league office potential dates at smaller nearby game venues, including team practice facilities, that could spare the use of empty, cavernous arenas and possibly provide backdrops to unique television viewing lines.

Playing into August leads to a host of other scheduling questions. What happens with the NBA Draft Combine in May (not yet officially canceled) and the Draft itself in June? Would Summer League take place per usual in July? Would NBA players involved in the playoffs not be able to participate in the Olympics starting July 24 in Tokyo (assuming those still go on as planned, something still up in the air)? When would NBA free agency start?

And, would the NBA play the Finals in August then open training camps for next season in September? Would next season be shortened or pushed back? Many supporters of the idea of pushing back the NBA schedule and starting it mid-December have seen this as an opportunity for the league to shift its schedule, but that is an incredibly complex challenge with a lot of unknowns. The push for a later start date has almost always been part of a plan to shrink the length of the NBA regular season, something that would require agreements with the NBA players union, plus reworked deals with all of the league’s broadcast partners, national and local.

Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin, speaking at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston less than two weeks ago (before the league was shut down) suggested the NBA should permanently shift its schedule to a mid-December start and run the Finals into August. His logic was to avoid having the early part of its season up against football.

The challenges there is that July and August are usually considered down months for television ratings because people are on vacations, or just out and not sitting in front of the television in the same way. Lower Finals ratings would kill this idea for the league. Also, it would put the Finals during the NFL preseason.

At this point, there are no answers, and everything is on the table for the NBA season, this one and beyond. This is uncharted territory. It is possible that this season does not resume and the next time we see any NBA players on a court is for preseason games next September. The league is trying to avoid that scenario, but it depends more on how the United States’ ongoing steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus than on anything the league itself can do.