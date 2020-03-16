NBA league office, owners on conference call Tuesday for “updates”

There are a lot of things that NBA owners and teams want updates on, from the financial impacts from the coronavirus forced suspension to when the games might be able to restart.
Tuesday, the NBA and its owners will have a conference call, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The NBA will hold a Board of Governors call on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. This is the third meeting with owners and commissioner since Wednesday. As information flows into league on the coronavirus pandemic, there's plenty to discuss, analyze and eventually make decisions on.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020
As ESPN reported, the NBA's Board of Governors will meet (by phone, social distancing shall be heeded) tomorrow. The call was categorized to AP as one to share "updates."
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 17, 2020
While the sides can talk about what’s next, there are only so many things that can be done at this point. The resumption of games will depend on everything from the availability of arenas — or smaller spaces games can be played without fans — to how the coronavirus spreads through the nation and when we start to see a slowing of new cases. The financial impacts will depend upon when games resume and how many games are lost.
What owners will get is a range of possibilities on both fronts. There may well be some news out of the meeting, but the biggest question cannot yet have answers.