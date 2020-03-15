Report: NBA official Courtney Kirkland tests negative for coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA official Courtney Kirkland has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a report from ESPN.

Kirkland was at the center of the swirl around the NBA’s COVID-19 precautions on Wednesday night. Kirkland worked the Jazz-Raptors game on Monday night. That game featured Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who have both tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Kirkland was scheduled to work the Kings-Pelicans game in Sacramento. That game was postponed moments before tip-off.

Kirkland has been in Sacramento since, but is now cleared to leave and return home. Kirkland had self-isolated since taking the test on Thursday.