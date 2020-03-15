Report: NBA official Courtney Kirkland tests negative for coronavirus

NBA official Courtney Kirkland has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a report from ESPN.
Kirkland was at the center of the swirl around the NBA’s COVID-19 precautions on Wednesday night. Kirkland worked the Jazz-Raptors game on Monday night. That game featured Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who have both tested positive for coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Kirkland was scheduled to work the Kings-Pelicans game in Sacramento. That game was postponed moments before tip-off.
Kirkland has been in Sacramento since, but is now cleared to leave and return home. Kirkland had self-isolated since taking the test on Thursday.
NBA players have released a series of PSA’s encouraging people to stay safe in the wake of COVID-19. Two players who have spoken are Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, both of whom tested positive for coronavirus.
Rudy Gobert:
Donovan Mitchell:
The two Utah Jazz players were joined by fellow All-Stars Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.
Damian Lillard:
Jayson Tatum:
Victor Oladipo and Hall of Famer Grant Hill also pitched in to spread the word about staying healthy.
Victor Oladipo:
Grant Hill:
The NBA remains on hiatus until at least mid-April while trying to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
USA Basketball has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Hoop Summit due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
The Nike Hoop Summit is an international event where the USA junior men’s team and a World Select team compete. Each team has a series of practices and scrimmages throughout the week. The event then culminates in Team USA playing the World Select team. The Hoop Summit has been hosted annually in Portland, Oregon since 2008.
Over 200 players who have participated in the Hoop Summit have been drafted into the NBA. For many NBA teams, this is their first allowed exposure to US-born prospects, as Team USA is made up of players entering college.
A handful of international players have taken part in two Hoop Summits. This includes current NBA players Karl-Anthony Towns, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric.
In each year since 2014, at least five players drafted in the top-10 of their NBA Draft class were participants in the Hoop Summit. Without this event, NBA scouts will have to wait until incoming 2020-21 college players begin their NCAA careers to get their first look at them on the floor.
Due the outbreak of COVID-19, the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) has been canceled for the first time since it was founded in 1953.
The PIT is restricted to graduating seniors from college basketball schools only.
The four-day tournament usually begins the first or second Wednesday following the NCAA National Championship Game. The 12-game event is attended by NBA and overseas scouts, and annually sees most participants go on to play professional basketball.
The PIT is seen as the last chance for college seniors to boost their stock before the NBA Draft. Derrick White of the San Antonio Spurs is the last first round pick to have played in Portsmouth. White participated after finishing his college career at the University of Colorado in 2017.
Raptors teammates Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby got into a delightfully heated argument about fashion – specifically scarves (see video above).
Yang-Yi Goh of GQ:
Serge Ibaka wants you to know it wasn’t an act.
“Yes, I was angry,” the Toronto Raptors forward tells me, when I ask how real his emotions were during the priceless viral scarf squabble that broke out between him and teammate OG Anunoby during a recent episode of Ibaka’s YouTube fashion show Avec Classe. To this point in our conversation, Ibaka has been upbeat and jovial, but the tone shifts ever so slightly when I bring up his younger colleague’s insinuation that he taught Ibaka about neck warmers. Maybe, just maybe, Ibaka isn’t totally over it just yet. “When I started wearing scarves,” he declares, voice rising, “OG was still in high school watching me play on TV.”
I think this is kayfabe. But I’m not totally sure. Which means Ibaka really was upset – or it’s really good kayfabe.