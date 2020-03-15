(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Portsmouth Invitation Tournament canceled

By Keith SmithMar 15, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Due the outbreak of COVID-19, the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) has been canceled for the first time since it was founded in 1953.

The PIT is restricted to graduating seniors from college basketball schools only.

The four-day tournament usually begins the first or second Wednesday following the NCAA National Championship Game. The 12-game event is attended by NBA and overseas scouts, and annually sees most participants go on to play professional basketball.

The PIT is seen as the last chance for college seniors to boost their stock before the NBA Draft. Derrick White of the San Antonio Spurs is the last first round pick to have played in Portsmouth. White participated after finishing his college career at the University of Colorado in 2017.

Serge Ibaka says he really was angry with OG Anunoby during scarves spat

By Dan FeldmanMar 15, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Raptors teammates Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby got into a delightfully heated argument about fashion – specifically scarves (see video above).

Yang-Yi Goh of GQ:

Serge Ibaka wants you to know it wasn’t an act.

Yes, I was angry,” the Toronto Raptors forward tells me, when I ask how real his emotions were during the priceless viral scarf squabble that broke out between him and teammate OG Anunoby during a recent episode of Ibaka’s YouTube fashion show Avec Classe. To this point in our conversation, Ibaka has been upbeat and jovial, but the tone shifts ever so slightly when I bring up his younger colleague’s insinuation that he taught Ibaka about neck warmers. Maybe, just maybe, Ibaka isn’t totally over it just yet. “When I started wearing scarves,” he declares, voice rising, “OG was still in high school watching me play on TV.”

I think this is kayfabe. But I’m not totally sure. Which means Ibaka really was upset – or it’s really good kayfabe.

Donovan Mitchell sends out update on his status: ‘I’m feelin’ fine’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Donovan Mitchell is one of the three NBA players who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

That has him in self-isolation at home, where he is playing a lot of video games and seems a little bored. He posted this update on Twitter.

“I’m feelin’ fine. Just taking the proper precautions. I’ve been told by the health authorities that I’ve got to stay in isolation. So I’m solo in here, playing video games all day. Can’t wait to get out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world. I really miss playing in front of you guys.”

Mitchell will spend a couple of weeks in isolation but the league will be on suspension longer, through at least April 10 when the situation will be re-evaluated.

So far Mitchell, teammate Rudy Gobert, and the Pistons’ Christian Wood have tested positive among NBA players. Gobert is thought to be patient zero in the NBA and gave it to Mitchell and Wood.

If NBA season is cancelled how much ticket revenue is the NBA out? Roughly $500 million

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nobody knows what happens next with the NBA season. Maybe it starts back up again not long after the current 30-day suspension; maybe it goes on much longer.

And maybe the entire season and playoffs are canceled.

If that worst-case scenario plays out, it’s going to hit the NBA hard financially, in a season it’s already taken a several hundred million dollar hit from the controversy with China back during the preseason.

How big a hit? Maybe half a billion dollars. NBC’s own Tom Haberstroh did some back-of-the-envelope math on just how much gate revenue alone the NBA could lose if there are no more games.

As a rule of thumb, the source said, the NBA makes an average of $1.2 million in gate revenue per regular season game and $2 million for each playoff game. With 259 of 1,230 regular season games remaining, that means roughly $300 million of ticket revenue lost if fans couldn’t purchase tickets. Over the past decade, on average, there have been 83 playoff games in each postseason, which would lead to another loss of about $166 million.

That’s nearly $500 million in estimated lost ticket revenue if the NBA doesn’t allow fans to attend the full slate of games.

Gate revenue varies widely from arena to arena. There are some smaller markets where the gate revenue number is closer to $500,000 a game (or lower some nights), while the Warriors are estimated to make $3.5 million a game or more in the new Chase Center.

Haberstroh’s numbers are just gate revenue, it does not include money from sales of jerseys, foam fingers, and other team merchandise. It does not get into money the arena makes on sales of beer and roast beef sandwiches (some of which can kick back to the league).

We haven’t even touched on broadcast rights and making ESPN/ABC, TNT, and a host of regional sports networks whole after lost games.

All of this would trickle down to the players. There is a provision in the CBA that would allow the league to withhold a portion of a players’ salary due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the epidemic and games missed. However, the union would undoubtedly fight that. So far, nobody has had that discussion, but the NBA players union sent a letter to the players warning them that clause does exist and the topic could come up.

The other way players would feel the pinch is a decrease in the salary cap — there might be a lot less money for teams to spend next offseason if revenues take a serious dip. The league has already reduced the projected salary cap for next season in the wake of the China situation, a loss of games likely makes that worse.

None of that should be first or foremost on the minds of league officials or players right now. What matters now is getting healthy, taking steps to reduce the spread of the disease, and helping out the part-time hourly workers around the league hurt by the loss of games and without a safety net to catch them.

But this is going to cost the league and the players money, too.

Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is now a third NBA player who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Detroit big man Christian Wood has tested positive. The Pistons confirmed only that a player has tested positive, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported it is Wood, something comfirmed by the AP.

Most importantly, Wood is asymptomatic and doing well. He has been in self-isolation since the league announced the suspension of play last Wednesday, the Pistons said.

From the Pistons’ press release:

“A preliminary positive result came back on March 14.  The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount.

“We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

While it is impossible to say with complete certainty how Wood got the virus, he was guarding Rudy Gobert last Saturday night in Detroit.

Gobert is considered patient zero in the NBA right now. It is believed he passed it along to teammate Donovan Mitchell, who also tested positive. Wood may have gotten it from Gobert as well.

The Toronto Raptors played the Jazz the night after the Pistons and those players have been tested and it all came back negative, the team announced.

 

The Pistons played both the Knicks and the Sixers after playing the Jazz, and Wood played in both of those games. Wood had flu-like symptoms Wednesday before the Sixers game but played in that game. Philadelphia players already had been asked to be in self-quarantine and the franchise was trying to set up tests for the players, something not easy to do because of the lack of tests. That effort will undoubtedly gain urgency now.

Wood, who played his college ball at UNLV, has bounced around to five NBA teams in four seasons, but was having a breakout year in Detroit. Wood is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, he is shooting 38.6 percent from three on 2.3 attempts a game, and he is blocking almost a shot a night. Wood, making $1.7 million on what started as a non-guaranteed contract this season, is in line for a big payday in a soft free agent market this offseason.

The NBA has suspended play and that will continue until at least April 10, when the situation will be re-evaluated.