Karl-Anthony Towns donating $100,000 to Mayo Clinic, which is rolling out coronavirus test

The lack of testing has been arguably the biggest issue with the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. There are officially 3,500 hundred cases in the nation (with 67 deaths), but the number is likely much higher because of the lack of widely available testing in America that allows experts to track the spread of the disease.
The Mayo Clinic has a test coming out, and Karl-Anthony Towns is donating $100,000 to help that cause.
Good on Towns, who has found an important use for his donation.
Per reporting from ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski, the remainder of the NBA G-League season will be cancelled.
The G-League regular season was scheduled to end on March 28. The NBAGL playoffs would have run through mid-April.
With the NBA on hiatus until at least mid-April, it was infeasible to re-start the G-League season.
At this point, it seems likely 45-caps would be removed on Two-Way players when, and if, the NBA returns to play this season. That will have to be negotiated and decided upon when the NBA has a return to play planned.
The Wisconsin Heard, G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will finish the season with a league-best 33-10 record.
The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a recommendation that may impact the restart of the NBA season.
The CDC is recommending that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States for the next eight (8) weeks.
This CDC recommendation comes on the heels of several states banning gatherings of anywhere from 25 to 250 people. This has forced the temporary closure of restaurants, bars, clubs and other social environments. In some cases, restaurants are reverting to takeout only options.
For the NBA, this impact stretches beyond the 30-day shutdown that Adam Silver imposed last week. That shutdown was due to last until mid-April, which was to the end of the NBA’s regular season. Eight weeks would last until mid-May, which is the approximate start of the Conference Finals.
Staging an NBA game with less than 50 people would be extremely hard, if not impossible. Players, coaches, training staff and game officials gets you to 50 fairly easily. That’s before you add in any form of broadcast crew and arena personnel. And, of course, that’s without any fans present as well.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the NBA is prepared for a potential return to play in mid-to-late-June. And that’s with no fans present and only if the league can secure arenas.
No matter what, it’s safe to say that the NBA will not return in any form of its usual capacity for several months.
NBA players have released a series of PSA’s encouraging people to stay safe in the wake of COVID-19. Two players who have spoken are Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, both of whom tested positive for coronavirus.
Rudy Gobert:
Donovan Mitchell:
The two Utah Jazz players were joined by fellow All-Stars Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.
Damian Lillard:
Jayson Tatum:
Victor Oladipo and Hall of Famer Grant Hill also pitched in to spread the word about staying healthy.
Victor Oladipo:
Grant Hill:
The NBA remains on hiatus until at least mid-April while trying to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
NBA official Courtney Kirkland has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a report from ESPN.
Kirkland was at the center of the swirl around the NBA’s COVID-19 precautions on Wednesday night. Kirkland worked the Jazz-Raptors game on Monday night. That game featured Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who have both tested positive for coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Kirkland was scheduled to work the Kings-Pelicans game in Sacramento. That game was postponed moments before tip-off.
Kirkland has been in Sacramento since, but is now cleared to leave and return home. Kirkland had self-isolated since taking the test on Thursday.