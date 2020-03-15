2020 Nike Hoop Summit Cancelled

USA Basketball has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Hoop Summit due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

The Nike Hoop Summit is an international event where the USA junior men’s team and a World Select team compete. Each team has a series of practices and scrimmages throughout the week. The event then culminates in Team USA playing the World Select team. The Hoop Summit has been hosted annually in Portland, Oregon since 2008.

Over 200 players who have participated in the Hoop Summit have been drafted into the NBA. For many NBA teams, this is their first allowed exposure to US-born prospects, as Team USA is made up of players entering college.

A handful of international players have taken part in two Hoop Summits. This includes current NBA players Karl-Anthony Towns, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric.

In each year since 2014, at least five players drafted in the top-10 of their NBA Draft class were participants in the Hoop Summit. Without this event, NBA scouts will have to wait until incoming 2020-21 college players begin their NCAA careers to get their first look at them on the floor.