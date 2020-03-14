Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

When do players think NBA will return? Depends on who you ask.

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nobody knows when the NBA will return. At the NBA offices in Manhattan, there is likely a large whiteboard with scenarios drawn up — from playing a full season and playoffs and pushing back into July or later, to outright canceling the season — but nobody can predict what will happen next.

That includes players.

For example, look at the extremes of Draymond Green and Jared Dudley.

The Warriors’ Green doesn’t think the league will be back this season. Here is what he told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

“The only way I think they allow the season to start back up,” Green said, “is if they come out with some stuff to say, ‘It’s not as bad as we thought’ or if they find some kind of cure. Because otherwise, if they start the season back up and then somebody else catches it, then what? You can’t just quarantine a few guys for some days and then start it all back up. That s*** ain’t going to work.”

On the other end of the spectrum there is Dudley. He is sure the NBA is coming back and will try to play most of the season and the playoffs, pushing into July or later, he said on the Burns and Gambo sports talk show on 98.7 in Phoenix.

“What I do know, and this is through stuff we’ve had — it’s on the table that the owners want to finish the regular season and [playoffs]… I got confirmation that they have no problem going late into the summer to finish it up.”

Those divergent opinions might be rooted in how their teams are doing. For the Lakers, of course they want to play out the season and the full playoffs — they have the best record in the West and are title contenders. On the other end is Green’s Warriors, the worst team in the NBA this season (based on record) and if they don’t play another game and fast forward to next season (when Golden State should be healthy and a force again) that would be just fine.

The reality might be somewhere in the middle, as well. It is possible the NBA returns, plays 3-5 more games per team (to even out how many games each team played and get some revenue for local broadcasters), and then jump into the playoffs just a week or two late. In that scenario, the Finals could get pushed back a little but not so far as to interfere with The Olympics and NBA Summer League.

In the end, nobody knows because nobody can say with any certainty where we will be as a nation in fighting this virus in a month. That will determine the next steps more than how healthy players and team staff feel in a month.

Until then, the only thing to do is draw up scenarios on a whiteboard for every option. And wait.

Jae Crowder on Miami: “I really want to make this my home”

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jae Crowder‘s world hit pause this week, just like every NBA player (and a lot of fans).

However, at some point — maybe not July 1 as he expected, but eventually — the veteran forward will become an unrestricted free agent. A lot of teams could use a playoff-tested veteran like him, who has averaged 11.9 points a game and shot 39.3 percent since being traded from Memphis to Miami this season. Crowder is going to have options.

Crowder knows what he wants to do: Stay in Miami. That’s what he told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“I really want to make this my home,” said Crowder…

“I feel comfortable here, feel comfortable with the whole organization top to bottom. If everything goes as we plan, I’m sure everybody would like to stay together and build off what we’re doing this year and go into next year with the same mind-set.”

Miami will have a lot of cap space this summer when big contracts such as Goran Dragic and Solomon Hill come off the books. The question is what will they do with that cash — they are one of the franchises holding that cap space in case Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to become a free agent in 2021 (or becomes available on the trade market before that). It’s a smart plan, Antetokounmpo is an MVP about to enter his prime, if you can get him you do it.

However, if as expected Antetokounmpo takes the supermax money and re-signs in Milwaukee this summer, then Miami has money to spend. Re-signing Crowder would be a smart use of some of it (so would re-signing Dragic, just at far less than the $19.2 million he is making this year). Crowder has fit well with the Heat both on the court and in terms of culture.

With Jimmy Butler in the fold, the Heat feel just one player away from being a threat to the Bucks and Celtics at the top of the East in the coming years. Around the stars the Heat will need quality role players. Crowder could — and should — be one of those guys. It all just comes down to money.

It will be good to focus on free agency and player moves soon, and not tracking a virus.

 

 

Rumor: NBA has Aug. 1 deadline to resume season

Lakers star LeBron James and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard play in NBA game
Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA owners obviously want to finish this season. There’s too much money to be made just to give up.

But the league is on hiatus for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus. NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked about playing into July.

Really, those timelines might be overly optimistic. It depends how well we collectively socially isolate and how well our leaders deploy the medical experts. These are giant variables.

When does it become too late to resume play?

Five Reasons Sports Network:

Aug. 1 is so late. That’d almost have to included a shortened postseason (by number of rounds and/or games per round) AND a change to the 2020-21 season (by shortening the season and/or delaying its start).

But the playoffs are so lucrative. Especially this postseason, when the very best teams – Bucks (Giannis Antetokounmpo), Lakers (LeBron James and Anthony Davis) and Clippers (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) – feature such big names. There will be every effort to make that happen.

Toronto players, the last to face the Jazz in a game, tested negative for COVID-19

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There has been, rightfully, some pushback from people on how quickly NBA players have been able to get tested for the novel coronavirus. In a nation where the lack of testing (and with that, ability to track the virus) has hindered the ability to slow its growth, when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive suddenly 58 other tests were readily available for the rest of the team and traveling party. That level of availability needs to be much wider spread.

That said, NBA players are getting tested and next up was the Toronto Raptors, who had played the Jazz just two nights before Gobert’s positive test stopped the Jazz from facing the Thunder. Fortunately, no Raptors players tested positive, the team announced (with one test still pending). That includes Serge Ibaka, who was matched up on Gobert most of the night.

Toronto players are still in self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

The entire NBA remains paused for at least 30 days as the league works to make sure the players stay healthy and awaits the clearance for large gatherings to resume.

 

NBA players, teams pitching in to help arena workers losing work due to hiatus

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 13, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI — David Edelman can usually be found at a Denver Nuggets basketball game or a Colorado Rapids soccer game. As an usher, he interacts with fans in a role he calls a staple of his life.

But there are no Nuggets games for at least a month. No Rapids games, either. And Edelman has no idea what he’ll do now.

“This is what I do for a living,” Edelman said earlier this week, as the realization hit that sports were going on hiatus because of the coronavirus. “This is my income.”

Thousands of workers would have staffed the 450 NBA and NHL games that will not be played over the next month in response to the pandemic. And then there are the more than 300 spring training and regular-season baseball games, 130 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s tournament games, 50 or so Major League Soccer matches, all international golf and tennis tournaments, and who-knows-how-many high school, small college and other entertainment events canceled or postponed because of the global health crisis.

The total economic impact of the loss of sports and other events because of the pandemic — assuming only a month shutdown — is impossible to calculate but will reach the billions, easily.

Tickets aren’t being sold, so teams and leagues and organizing bodies lose money. Fans aren’t going to events that aren’t happening, so taxi drivers and ride-share operators have no one to ferry to and from those places. Hotel rooms will be empty. Beers and hot dogs aren’t being sold, so concessionaires and vendors lose money. Wait staff and bartenders aren’t getting tips. Without those tips, their babysitters aren’t getting paid.

The trickle-down effect sprawls in countless directions.

“As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time,” star guard Stephen Curry said.

Some teams are trying to help. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, within minutes of the NBA shutdown announcement, said he wanted to find a way to help workers who will lose money because games won’t be played. By Friday, he had his plan: “We will pay them as if the games happened,” he told The Associated Press in an email.

The Golden State Warriors’ ownership, players and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to provide assistance to employees who work games at Chase Center.

Other teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, have made commitments to workers at not just NBA events but also the building’s minor-league hockey games. The Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks were among the earliest NBA franchises to reveal they’re working on how they’ll take care of arena staffs.

So have the NHL’s Washington Capitals, among others, and the ownership group for Detroit’s Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers on Friday said they were setting up a $1 million fund “to cover one month’s wages for our part-time staff for games, concerts and events that they would have otherwise worked.”

“Our teams, our cities and the leagues in which we operate are a family, and we are committed to looking out for one another,” New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris said.

There were many more significant gifts revealed later Friday.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans said he would “cover the salaries” for workers at the team’s arena for the next 30 days. Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons pledged $100,000 for workers there, the San Jose Sharks said part-time arena workers would get paid for all games not played and Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said he was giving $100,000 to workers in that club’s arena — a donation matched by his teammates and followed by another pledge from the team’s ownership group.

“This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis,” Williamson wrote on Instagram.

At Chicago Blackhawks hockey games alone, about 1,500 workers are in or outside the building on event nights: guest services, concessions, parking, security, box office and so on.

“The per game payroll is more than $250,000,” said Courtney Greve Hack, a spokeswoman for the United Center.

If that’s the NHL norm — no official numbers are available — then workers around the league would stand to lose more than $60 million if hockey does not return this season.

“I get it,” said Chris Lee, who owns a coffee and smoothies franchise in Arizona that draws 70% of its annual revenue sales at spring training and Arizona Coyotes hockey games. “But this is going to be really tough.”

Lee was packing up cups that won’t be used when baseball announced Thursday that spring training was ending about two weeks early. He and his staff — one full-timer, 14 part-time employees — aren’t sure what comes next.

The enormity of the numbers stacks up quickly.

The group that owns the Raptors and other pro sports clubs in Toronto, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, says it’s trying to help 4,000 workers in that city. Extrapolate that across other Canadian and U.S. pro sports cities, and those teams could be looking at 100,000 workers feeling some sort of pinch — not counting the impact at college and other levels.

Cavaliers star Kevin Love pledged $100,000 to help the workers in Cleveland address what he described as their “sudden life shift.” On Friday, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks made a $100,000 pledge on behalf of his family

“It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier,” Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter.

The NCAA men’s Division I tournament generates about $900 million annually through television and marketing rights alone. In Albany, New York, which was scheduled to host men’s tournament games for the first time in 17 years, organizers estimated the economic loss from the three-day event to be about $3 million.

Bars and restaurants bought tons of additional stock and perishables to prep for crowds that won’t arrive. It’ll probably take a few years before the NCAA can bring the tournament back to many of the cities slated to host games next week.

“It’s incredibly disheartening. There’s no question about that,” said Mark Bardack, president of public relations and management firm Ed Lewi and Associates, which had worked for more than a year on the planning of the tournament in Albany. “To have it all disappear, though obviously no one’s fault.”

Some arena workers, many not wanting to be identified because of workplace policies about speaking to reporters, said they are living paycheck-to-paycheck. They’re not alone, of course: A study last fall by the American Payroll Association said 74% of workers in the U.S. would “experience financial difficulty” if their usual payday was delayed by as little as one week.

In Philadelphia, Rodney Thompson works on commission selling popcorn and beer at 76ers basketball games, Flyers hockey games and Phillies baseball games. They’re all on hold.

“The more I sell, the more I make,” the 56-year-old said. “The less I sell, the less I make. It would hurt me, financially. I would have no income coming in. … I make pretty good money. But if there’s no fans, there’s no work.”