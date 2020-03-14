Jazz center Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert donating $500,000 to help arena workers, Utah COVID-19 services

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
Rudy Gobert is patient zero for the coronavirus in the NBA. He showed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the hand of Adam Silver and forced the suspension of the NBA season.

Gobert has been genuine, embarrassed, and apologetic in the aftermath of his diagnosis — he had been flippant about the virus before testing positive — and now he is putting his money behind those actions.

Gobert is donating $500,000 to support both the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and COVID-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City, and within the French health care system, the Jazz announced on Saturday.

“I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family,” Gobert said in a statement.

“I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others. Much gratitude, RG.”

Gobert’s donation puts $200,000 to help the part-time, hourly-wage employees at the Vivint Smart Home Arena who are not able to work right now due to the postponement of NBA games and other entertainment events. The Utah Jazz ownership, through Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment, also has set up and donated to this cause.

Gobert also is sending $100,000 each to assist families impacted by COVID-19 in Utah and Oklahoma City. Finally, he is donating 100,000 euros to help families impacted by COVID-19 in his native country of France.

Gobert had been showing cold-like symptoms from the virus (which is why he got tested) but is now reportedly doing well.

Gobert is one of the good guys in the league and backing up his words with money to help others, it’s the right thing to do.

What all this means for the Jazz going forward is a question for another day. For now, the focus is on getting everyone healthy and the NBA back on the court.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo on injury scare: ‘I s— my pants’ (video)

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his knee last week and missed the Bucks’ next two games. He – and the rest of the NBA – will be sidelined for a while due the coronavirus. But it seems Antetokounmpo avoided a major a major setback with his knee.

Doesn’t mean he wasn’t worried, though.

Stephen Watson of WISN:

Antetokounmpo is more prepared than ever for the playoffs. But he better never stumble in a big moment. Because an out-of-context clip of this video would get played repeatedly.

Maybe this will quell the feud between Antetokounmpo and James Harden – now that they have something else in common.

Jae Crowder on Miami: ‘I really want to make this my home’

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Jae Crowder‘s world hit pause this week, just like every NBA player (and a lot of fans).

However, at some point — maybe not July 1 as he expected, but eventually — the veteran forward will become an unrestricted free agent. A lot of teams could use a playoff-tested veteran like him, who has averaged 11.9 points a game and shot 39.3 percent since being traded from Memphis to Miami this season. Crowder is going to have options.

Crowder knows what he wants to do: Stay in Miami. That’s what he told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“I really want to make this my home,” said Crowder…

“I feel comfortable here, feel comfortable with the whole organization top to bottom. If everything goes as we plan, I’m sure everybody would like to stay together and build off what we’re doing this year and go into next year with the same mind-set.”

Miami will have a lot of cap space this summer when big contracts such as Goran Dragic and Solomon Hill come off the books. The question is what will they do with that cash — they are one of the franchises holding that cap space in case Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to become a free agent in 2021 (or becomes available on the trade market before that). It’s a smart plan, Antetokounmpo is an MVP about to enter his prime, if you can get him you do it.

However, if as expected Antetokounmpo takes the supermax money and re-signs in Milwaukee this summer, then Miami has money to spend. Re-signing Crowder would be a smart use of some of it (so would re-signing Dragic, just at far less than the $19.2 million he is making this year). Crowder has fit well with the Heat both on the court and in terms of culture.

With Jimmy Butler in the fold, the Heat feel just one player away from being a threat to the Bucks and Celtics at the top of the East in the coming years. Around the stars the Heat will need quality role players. Crowder could — and should — be one of those guys. It all just comes down to money.

It will be good to focus on free agency and player moves soon, and not tracking a virus.

 

 

Rumor: NBA has Aug. 1 deadline to resume season

Lakers star LeBron James and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard play in NBA game
By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT
NBA owners obviously want to finish this season. There’s too much money to be made just to give up.

But the league is on hiatus for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus. NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked about playing into July.

Really, those timelines might be overly optimistic. It depends how well we collectively socially isolate and how well our leaders deploy the medical experts. These are giant variables.

When does it become too late to resume play?

Five Reasons Sports Network:

Aug. 1 is so late. That’d almost have to included a shortened postseason (by number of rounds and/or games per round) AND a change to the 2020-21 season (by shortening the season and/or delaying its start).

But the playoffs are so lucrative. Especially this postseason, when the very best teams – Bucks (Giannis Antetokounmpo), Lakers (LeBron James and Anthony Davis) and Clippers (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) – feature such big names. There will be every effort to make that happen.

Toronto players, the last to face the Jazz in a game, tested negative for COVID-19

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
There has been, rightfully, some pushback from people on how quickly NBA players have been able to get tested for the novel coronavirus. In a nation where the lack of testing (and with that, ability to track the virus) has hindered the ability to slow its growth, when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive suddenly 58 other tests were readily available for the rest of the team and traveling party. That level of availability needs to be much wider spread.

That said, NBA players are getting tested and next up was the Toronto Raptors, who had played the Jazz just two nights before Gobert’s positive test stopped the Jazz from facing the Thunder. Fortunately, no Raptors players tested positive, the team announced (with one test still pending). That includes Serge Ibaka, who was matched up on Gobert most of the night.

Toronto players are still in self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

The entire NBA remains paused for at least 30 days as the league works to make sure the players stay healthy and awaits the clearance for large gatherings to resume.

 