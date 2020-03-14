Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

If NBA season is cancelled how much ticket revenue is the NBA out? Roughly $500 million

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nobody knows what happens next with the NBA season. Maybe it starts back up again not long after the current 30-day suspension; maybe it goes on much longer.

And maybe the entire season and playoffs are canceled.

If that worst-case scenario plays out, it’s going to hit the NBA hard financially, in a season it’s already taken a several hundred million dollar hit from the controversy with China back during the preseason.

How big a hit? Maybe half a billion dollars. NBC’s own Tom Haberstroh did some back-of-the-envelope math on just how much gate revenue alone the NBA could lose if there are no more games.

As a rule of thumb, the source said, the NBA makes an average of $1.2 million in gate revenue per regular season game and $2 million for each playoff game. With 259 of 1,230 regular season games remaining, that means roughly $300 million of ticket revenue lost if fans couldn’t purchase tickets. Over the past decade, on average, there have been 83 playoff games in each postseason, which would lead to another loss of about $166 million.

That’s nearly $500 million in estimated lost ticket revenue if the NBA doesn’t allow fans to attend the full slate of games.

Gate revenue varies widely from arena to arena. There are some smaller markets where the gate revenue number is closer to $500,000 a game (or lower some nights), while the Warriors are estimated to make $3.5 million a game or more in the new Chase Center.

Haberstroh’s numbers are just gate revenue, it does not include money from sales of jerseys, foam fingers, and other team merchandise. It does not get into money the arena makes on sales of beer and roast beef sandwiches (some of which can kick back to the league).

We haven’t even touched on broadcast rights and making ESPN/ABC, TNT, and a host of regional sports networks whole after lost games.

All of this would trickle down to the players. There is a provision in the CBA that would allow the league to withhold a portion of a players’ salary due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the epidemic and games missed. However, the union would undoubtedly fight that. So far, nobody has had that discussion, but the NBA players union sent a letter to the players warning them that clause does exist and the topic could come up.

The other way players would feel the pinch is a decrease in the salary cap — there might be a lot less money for teams to spend next offseason if revenues take a serious dip. The league has already reduced the projected salary cap for next season in the wake of the China situation, a loss of games likely makes that worse.

None of that should be first or foremost on the minds of league officials or players right now. What matters now is getting healthy, taking steps to reduce the spread of the disease, and helping out the part-time hourly workers around the league hurt by the loss of games and without a safety net to catch them.

But this is going to cost the league and the players money, too.

Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is now a third NBA player who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Detroit big man Christian Wood has tested positive. The Pistons confirmed only that a player has tested positive, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported it is Wood, something comfirmed by the AP.

Most importantly, Wood is asymptomatic and doing well. He has been in self-isolation since the league announced the suspension of play last Wednesday, the Pistons said.

From the Pistons’ press release:

“A preliminary positive result came back on March 14.  The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount.

“We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

While it is impossible to say with complete certainty how Wood got the virus, he was guarding Rudy Gobert last Saturday night in Detroit.

Gobert is considered patient zero in the NBA right now. It is believed he passed it along to teammate Donovan Mitchell, who also tested positive. Wood may have gotten it from Gobert as well.

The Toronto Raptors played the Jazz the night after the Pistons and those players have been tested and it all came back negative, the team announced.

 

The Pistons played both the Knicks and the Sixers after playing the Jazz, and Wood played in both of those games. Wood had flu-like symptoms Wednesday before the Sixers game but played in that game. Philadelphia players already had been asked to be in self-quarantine and the franchise was trying to set up tests for the players, something not easy to do because of the lack of tests. That effort will undoubtedly gain urgency now.

Wood, who played his college ball at UNLV, has bounced around to five NBA teams in four seasons, but was having a breakout year in Detroit. Wood is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, he is shooting 38.6 percent from three on 2.3 attempts a game, and he is blocking almost a shot a night. Wood, making $1.7 million on what started as a non-guaranteed contract this season, is in line for a big payday in a soft free agent market this offseason.

The NBA has suspended play and that will continue until at least April 10, when the situation will be re-evaluated.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on injury scare: ‘I s— my pants’ (video)

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his knee last week and missed the Bucks’ next two games. He – and the rest of the NBA – will be sidelined for a while due the coronavirus. But it seems Antetokounmpo avoided a major a major setback with his knee.

Doesn’t mean he wasn’t worried, though.

Stephen Watson of WISN:

Antetokounmpo is more prepared than ever for the playoffs. But he better never stumble in a big moment. Because an out-of-context clip of this video would get played repeatedly.

Maybe this will quell the feud between Antetokounmpo and James Harden – now that they have something else in common.

Rudy Gobert donating $500,000 to help arena workers, Utah COVID-19 services

Jazz center Rudy Gobert
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rudy Gobert is patient zero for the coronavirus in the NBA. He showed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the hand of Adam Silver and forced the suspension of the NBA season.

Gobert has been genuine, embarrassed, and apologetic in the aftermath of his diagnosis — he had been flippant about the virus before testing positive — and now he is putting his money behind those actions.

Gobert is donating $500,000 to support both the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and COVID-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City, and within the French health care system, the Jazz announced on Saturday.

“I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family,” Gobert said in a statement.

“I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others. Much gratitude, RG.”

Gobert’s donation puts $200,000 to help the part-time, hourly-wage employees at the Vivint Smart Home Arena who are not able to work right now due to the postponement of NBA games and other entertainment events. The Utah Jazz ownership, through Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment, also has set up and donated to this cause.

Gobert also is sending $100,000 each to assist families impacted by COVID-19 in Utah and Oklahoma City. Finally, he is donating 100,000 euros to help families impacted by COVID-19 in his native country of France.

Gobert had been showing cold-like symptoms from the virus (which is why he got tested) but is now reportedly doing well.

Gobert is one of the good guys in the league and backing up his words with money to help others, it’s the right thing to do.

What all this means for the Jazz going forward is a question for another day. For now, the focus is on getting everyone healthy and the NBA back on the court.

 

Jae Crowder on Miami: ‘I really want to make this my home’

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jae Crowder‘s world hit pause this week, just like every NBA player (and a lot of fans).

However, at some point — maybe not July 1 as he expected, but eventually — the veteran forward will become an unrestricted free agent. A lot of teams could use a playoff-tested veteran like him, who has averaged 11.9 points a game and shot 39.3 percent since being traded from Memphis to Miami this season. Crowder is going to have options.

Crowder knows what he wants to do: Stay in Miami. That’s what he told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“I really want to make this my home,” said Crowder…

“I feel comfortable here, feel comfortable with the whole organization top to bottom. If everything goes as we plan, I’m sure everybody would like to stay together and build off what we’re doing this year and go into next year with the same mind-set.”

Miami will have a lot of cap space this summer when big contracts such as Goran Dragic and Solomon Hill come off the books. The question is what will they do with that cash — they are one of the franchises holding that cap space in case Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to become a free agent in 2021 (or becomes available on the trade market before that). It’s a smart plan, Antetokounmpo is an MVP about to enter his prime, if you can get him you do it.

However, if as expected Antetokounmpo takes the supermax money and re-signs in Milwaukee this summer, then Miami has money to spend. Re-signing Crowder would be a smart use of some of it (so would re-signing Dragic, just at far less than the $19.2 million he is making this year). Crowder has fit well with the Heat both on the court and in terms of culture.

With Jimmy Butler in the fold, the Heat feel just one player away from being a threat to the Bucks and Celtics at the top of the East in the coming years. Around the stars the Heat will need quality role players. Crowder could — and should — be one of those guys. It all just comes down to money.

It will be good to focus on free agency and player moves soon, and not tracking a virus.

 

 