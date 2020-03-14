Jae Crowder on Miami: ‘I really want to make this my home’

Jae Crowder‘s world hit pause this week, just like every NBA player (and a lot of fans).

However, at some point — maybe not July 1 as he expected, but eventually — the veteran forward will become an unrestricted free agent. A lot of teams could use a playoff-tested veteran like him, who has averaged 11.9 points a game and shot 39.3 percent since being traded from Memphis to Miami this season. Crowder is going to have options.

Crowder knows what he wants to do: Stay in Miami. That’s what he told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“I really want to make this my home,” said Crowder… “I feel comfortable here, feel comfortable with the whole organization top to bottom. If everything goes as we plan, I’m sure everybody would like to stay together and build off what we’re doing this year and go into next year with the same mind-set.”

Miami will have a lot of cap space this summer when big contracts such as Goran Dragic and Solomon Hill come off the books. The question is what will they do with that cash — they are one of the franchises holding that cap space in case Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to become a free agent in 2021 (or becomes available on the trade market before that). It’s a smart plan, Antetokounmpo is an MVP about to enter his prime, if you can get him you do it.

However, if as expected Antetokounmpo takes the supermax money and re-signs in Milwaukee this summer, then Miami has money to spend. Re-signing Crowder would be a smart use of some of it (so would re-signing Dragic, just at far less than the $19.2 million he is making this year). Crowder has fit well with the Heat both on the court and in terms of culture.

With Jimmy Butler in the fold, the Heat feel just one player away from being a threat to the Bucks and Celtics at the top of the East in the coming years. Around the stars the Heat will need quality role players. Crowder could — and should — be one of those guys. It all just comes down to money.

It will be good to focus on free agency and player moves soon, and not tracking a virus.