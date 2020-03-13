Zion Williamson pledges to cover salary of New Orleans arena workers for 30 days

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Love was first. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin jumped in with offers.

Now Zion Williamson is in, with the rookie promising to cover arena staff salaries for 30 days.

The Pelicans followed up with a statement that, while vague, suggests the organization will pitch in to help the employees in some way as well. At least I think that’s what it means. It’s not the best worded press release ever.

Statement from the New Orleans Pelicans: pic.twitter.com/BIE9IdGX97 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 13, 2020

This is a generous pledge from the rookie, sure to endear him even further to the New Orleans community. Is there a PR element to it? Sure. That doesn’t make the offer any less genuine or any less helpful to the people impacted by the NBA’s break.

It is not just players, a number of teams have stepped up as well, including Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Golden State, and more.

There is going to be an economic trickle down from the NBA’s coronavirus-forced suspension of play. The players and team owners/executives will be just fine, it’s the hourly workers that will feel the pinch of reduced nights of work (especially with concerts, NHL games, and other events at arenas canceled as well). That’s not to mention the impact on workers in bars/restaurants around arenas, parking facilities, and a host of other places.

For all of our sakes, let’s hope that we as a nation start to get control of the spread of the virus and things can return closer to normal soon.