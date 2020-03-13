Getty Images

NBA players, teams pitching in to help arena workers losing work due to hiatus

Associated PressMar 13, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) — David Edelman can usually be found at a Denver Nuggets basketball game or a Colorado Rapids soccer game. As an usher, he interacts with fans in a role he calls a staple of his life.

But there are no Nuggets games for at least a month. No Rapids games, either. And Edelman has no idea what he’ll do now.

“This is what I do for a living,” Edelman said earlier this week, as the realization hit that sports were going on hiatus because of the coronavirus. “This is my income.”

Thousands of workers would have staffed the 450 NBA and NHL games that will not be played over the next month in response to the pandemic. And then there are the more than 300 spring training and regular-season baseball games, 130 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s tournament games, 50 or so Major League Soccer matches, all international golf and tennis tournaments, and who-knows-how-many high school, small college and other entertainment events canceled or postponed because of the global health crisis.

The total economic impact of the loss of sports and other events because of the pandemic — assuming only a month shutdown — is impossible to calculate but will reach the billions, easily.

Tickets aren’t being sold, so teams and leagues and organizing bodies lose money. Fans aren’t going to events that aren’t happening, so taxi drivers and ride-share operators have no one to ferry to and from those places. Hotel rooms will be empty. Beers and hot dogs aren’t being sold, so concessionaires and vendors lose money. Wait staff and bartenders aren’t getting tips. Without those tips, their babysitters aren’t getting paid.

The trickle-down effect sprawls in countless directions.

“As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time,” star guard Stephen Curry said.

Some teams are trying to help. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, within minutes of the NBA shutdown announcement, said he wanted to find a way to help workers who will lose money because games won’t be played. By Friday, he had his plan: “We will pay them as if the games happened,” he told The Associated Press in an email.

The Golden State Warriors’ ownership, players and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to provide assistance to employees who work games at Chase Center.

Other teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, have made commitments to workers at not just NBA events but also the building’s minor-league hockey games. The Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks were among the earliest NBA franchises to reveal they’re working on how they’ll take care of arena staffs.

So have the NHL’s Washington Capitals, among others, and the ownership group for Detroit’s Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers on Friday said they were setting up a $1 million fund “to cover one month’s wages for our part-time staff for games, concerts and events that they would have otherwise worked.”

“Our teams, our cities and the leagues in which we operate are a family, and we are committed to looking out for one another,” New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris said.

There were many more significant gifts revealed later Friday.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans said he would “cover the salaries” for workers at the team’s arena for the next 30 days. Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons pledged $100,000 for workers there, the San Jose Sharks said part-time arena workers would get paid for all games not played and Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said he was giving $100,000 to workers in that club’s arena — a donation matched by his teammates and followed by another pledge from the team’s ownership group.

“This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis,” Williamson wrote on Instagram.

At Chicago Blackhawks hockey games alone, about 1,500 workers are in or outside the building on event nights: guest services, concessions, parking, security, box office and so on.

“The per game payroll is more than $250,000,” said Courtney Greve Hack, a spokeswoman for the United Center.

If that’s the NHL norm — no official numbers are available — then workers around the league would stand to lose more than $60 million if hockey does not return this season.

“I get it,” said Chris Lee, who owns a coffee and smoothies franchise in Arizona that draws 70% of its annual revenue sales at spring training and Arizona Coyotes hockey games. “But this is going to be really tough.”

Lee was packing up cups that won’t be used when baseball announced Thursday that spring training was ending about two weeks early. He and his staff — one full-timer, 14 part-time employees — aren’t sure what comes next.

The enormity of the numbers stacks up quickly.

The group that owns the Raptors and other pro sports clubs in Toronto, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, says it’s trying to help 4,000 workers in that city. Extrapolate that across other Canadian and U.S. pro sports cities, and those teams could be looking at 100,000 workers feeling some sort of pinch — not counting the impact at college and other levels.

Cavaliers star Kevin Love pledged $100,000 to help the workers in Cleveland address what he described as their “sudden life shift.” On Friday, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks made a $100,000 pledge on behalf of his family

“It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier,” Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter.

The NCAA men’s Division I tournament generates about $900 million annually through television and marketing rights alone. In Albany, New York, which was scheduled to host men’s tournament games for the first time in 17 years, organizers estimated the economic loss from the three-day event to be about $3 million.

Bars and restaurants bought tons of additional stock and perishables to prep for crowds that won’t arrive. It’ll probably take a few years before the NCAA can bring the tournament back to many of the cities slated to host games next week.

“It’s incredibly disheartening. There’s no question about that,” said Mark Bardack, president of public relations and management firm Ed Lewi and Associates, which had worked for more than a year on the planning of the tournament in Albany. “To have it all disappear, though obviously no one’s fault.”

Some arena workers, many not wanting to be identified because of workplace policies about speaking to reporters, said they are living paycheck-to-paycheck. They’re not alone, of course: A study last fall by the American Payroll Association said 74% of workers in the U.S. would “experience financial difficulty” if their usual payday was delayed by as little as one week.

In Philadelphia, Rodney Thompson works on commission selling popcorn and beer at 76ers basketball games, Flyers hockey games and Phillies baseball games. They’re all on hold.

“The more I sell, the more I make,” the 56-year-old said. “The less I sell, the less I make. It would hurt me, financially. I would have no income coming in. … I make pretty good money. But if there’s no fans, there’s no work.”

Child who tested positive for Coronavirus got Rudy Gobert’s autograph last week

Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The important news first: This child is reportedly doing well.

It’s also important to note this child likely did not get the virus from an NBA player. Still, this could have been a worst-case scenario for the league.

A second-grader in Rhode Island who tested positive for COVID-19 had gotten an autograph from one of the Utah Jazz’s two infected players at the Utah/Boston game last Friday. That is according to Police Chief Shawn Lacey of Westerly, Rhode Island, via the Providence Journal.

Lacey said at a news conference that according to the information the town received, one of the students had recently returned from a cruise to the Bahamas, while another had been to an NBA game in Boston last week, and got an autograph from a player who contracted the virus.

Two Jazz players, All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have tested positive for COVID-19, with Gobert thought to be patient zero in the NBA.

However, Gobert did not even show symptoms until this past Tuesday and most likely was not contagious with the disease at the time of the autograph, according to multiple health experts. From Scott Isaacs, the news director of NBC 10 in Rhode Island:

The NBA suspended play after it found out Gobert had the virus. The league is shut down until April 10, when the matter will be revisited.

A primary concern from the NBA’s perspective was the possible spread of the disease — from fans to fans, or players to fans, then those fans unknowingly spreading the virus around their communities. In this case,  it’s easy to imagine a scenario where the child might have passed the virus along to an elderly relative without even knowing. Fortunately, this case was discovered, and the child’s school has been closed down for the next two weeks and other parents notified. However, containment of this very contagious virus is not easy.

 

Zion Williamson pledges to cover salary of New Orleans arena workers for 30 days

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Love was first. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin jumped in with offers.

Now Zion Williamson is in, with the rookie promising to cover arena staff salaries for 30 days.

View this post on Instagram

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on

The Pelicans followed up with a statement that, while vague, suggests the organization will pitch in to help the employees in some way as well. At least I think that’s what it means. It’s not the best worded press release ever.

This is a generous pledge from the rookie, sure to endear him even further to the New Orleans community. Is there a PR element to it? Sure. That doesn’t make the offer any less genuine or any less helpful to the people impacted by the NBA’s break.

It is not just players, a number of teams have stepped up as well, including Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Golden State, and more.

There is going to be an economic trickle down from the NBA’s coronavirus-forced suspension of play. The players and team owners/executives will be just fine, it’s the hourly workers that will feel the pinch of reduced nights of work (especially with concerts, NHL games, and other events at arenas canceled as well). That’s not to mention the impact on workers in bars/restaurants around arenas, parking facilities, and a host of other places.

For all of our sakes, let’s hope that we as a nation start to get control of the spread of the virus and things can return closer to normal soon.

Dallas’ Jalen Brunson has surgery on right shoulder, timed with break in play

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dallas’ backup point guard Jalen Brunson had missed the team’s last 10 games due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder. It needed surgery to fix the problem, but it couldn’t get worse and he wanted to play when it got to the playoffs for Dallas, so the surgery was put on hold and he was going to return to the lineup.

Now, with the league on a 30-day break due to the coronavirus, Brunson went ahead with the surgery, the Mavericks announced.

Smart move by Brunson and the Mavericks.

Brunson, the former Villanova star, has given Dallas a solid 18 minutes a night off the bench this season, averaging 8.2 points and shooting 35.8 percent from three.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pistons’ Blake Griffin each donating $100K to arena staff

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just as Mavericks owner Mark Cuban immediately set a tone for teams paying arena workers amid the NBA’s coronavirus-related hiatus, Cavaliers star Kevin Love is a trendsetter for his fellow players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Rod Beard of The Detroit News:

Many teams – including the Pistons, Mavericks, Nets and Wizards – have followed Dallas’ lead. Expect other players to follow Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin.

This is peer pressure working very nicely.