Illinois governor: Bulls pledged not to play with fans present until May 1

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA has suspended its season for at least 30 days due the coronavirus pandemic.

What if play resumes in April?

The Bulls won’t host games with fans present.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, via NBC Sports Chicago:

I’ve spoken with the owners of all of our major sports teams, and I’ve asked them to cancel all of their games or play without spectators until May 1st. All of the owners that I spoke with told me that they completely understood and were more than willing to comply with this guidance. I want to thank them for putting the health and safety of the residents of our state above all else. These are not easy decisions to make in business, but every single one of our team owners indicated to me that they care only about doing what is right for the fans and families of our state.

It seems overly optimistic that the NBA would host games with fans in attendance that soon, anyway. NBA commissioner Adam Silver is talking about a longer hiatus.

There are so many variables: How will we do socially isolate as a society and stem the outbreak? How widely available will testing become? How widely has coronavirus already spread within the NBA?

It seems very possible the NBA could clear its players before large gatherings become safe. I wouldn’t be surprised if the season re-starts with every game fan-free.

Some owners might prefer waiting to play until fans can attend games. There’s room for discretion here.

But in Chicago, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf has set his team’s mandate for a while.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pistons’ Blake Griffin each donating $100K to arena staff

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just as Mavericks owner Mark Cuban immediately set a tone for teams paying arena workers amid the NBA’s coronavirus-related hiatus, Cavaliers star Kevin Love is a trendsetter for his fellow players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Rod Beard of The Detroit News:

Many teams – including the Pistons, Mavericks, Nets and Wizards – have followed Dallas’ lead. Expect other players to follow Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin.

This is peer pressure working very nicely.

Report: Union warns of NBA’s potential ability to reduce salaries due to coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement allows teams to reduce players’ salaries in event of a Force Majeure Event – things like war, terrorism, natural disaster, government action and epidemics. Of course, an epidemic has become relevant as the NBA season is on hiatus due to the coronavirus.

If the 2019-20 season is over, players could lose 22%-27% of their salaries (depending on their team’s games remaining). Even just a reduction in season length could lead to (lower) salary reductions.

The players’ union apparently warned its members about that possibility.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In a correspondence to players addressing the uncertainty surrounding the NBA’s indefinite suspension of play, the National Basketball Players Association on Friday spelled out terms on a doomsday provision included in the Collective Bargaining Agreement that could free owners from paying players a percentage of their salaries should the rest of the season be lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the email, the union told players that there had been no discussion with the league on the provision.

A salary reduction seems unlikely. The union is just doing its duty by alerting members of the possibility. Because the impact would be so significant – even if the possibility is remote – players should begin to prepare just in case.

But they also shouldn’t panic.

NBA owners have made many gains by making players feel as if they’re partners in the business. Triggering that clause would cause massive backlash from players and undo much of that progress. It’s probably not worth it.

The NBA will likely lose a lot of money from this hiatus. Even if the full season is played after resumption – not the most likely scenario – there are other complications. Would games have to be played outside primetime (e.g., on weekday afternoons) because arenas are booked with other events? Would next season have to be shortened because this one would eat up so much of the planned offseason?

The lost revenue will be felt by both sides, as owners and players split Basketball Related Income. That’s how the partnership was designed, and that’s probably the extent to which it’ll apply to this crisis.

Report: NBA, players union to put moratorium on transactions

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Player options and (non-rookie-scale) team options must be decided by June 29. Many players’ contracts have guaranteed dates around that time.

But NBA commissioner Adam Silver – whose league has suspended play – is talking about the season extending into July. Really, it’s not yet known when games will resume, though it will be at least 30 days.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is a common-sense solution for now. But it’ll require bigger adjustments as time passes.

How long will the hiatus last? When will the season end? How long will next offseason be?

Get answers to these questions, and then handle the forthcoming contractual timing issues.

Report: Rift exists between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell then tested positive for coronavirus. Jazz players are reportedly upset with Gobert for – before his diagnosis – going out of his way to touch them and their belongings. Mitchell’s first public remarks since his diagnosis appeared to include a shot at Gobert.

Connect the dots.

  • Scott Van Pelt on ESPN: “It doesn’t seem that this is great between Gobert and Mitchell. I mean, is that an astute observation?”
  • Adrian Wojnarowski: “That is an astute observation, Scott. And the Jazz are fortunate that they don’t have to get back together and start playing games again right now. There is a lot of work to do to repair relationships – not just between Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, but others in the locker room. There’s a lot of frustration with Gobert.”

Gobert was reckless, and he displayed that beyond the Jazz locker room. His behavior made him both more likely to contract coronavirus and spread it.

I wonder: How much did Gobert’s mischief bother Utah players, including Mitchell, before Gobert tested positive? It was just as reckless. But it obviously carried a different stigma once it became known he had coronavirus.

Heck, it’s possible Gobert got coronavirus from Mitchell. Again, Gobert’s actions didn’t just make him more likely to spread coronavirus. They made him more likely to get it, too.

Regardless, Mitchell’s resentment is COMPLETELY understandable. Gobert is the one who showed irresponsibility.

As he’s sick and isolated, Mitchell probably isn’t in the mood to concern himself with the complexities of the situation. Everyone else is blaming Gobert. That probably comes easiest for Mitchell.

Gobert has apologized and pledged to lead coronavirus education. At this point, that’s about all he can do.

That and wait.

Time heals most wounds. I suspect that’ll include this one.

By the time this season resumes, as the Jazz attempt to gear up for a playoff run? That’s another question.