Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
Child who tested positive for Coronavirus got Rudy Gobert’s autograph last week

By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT
The important news first: This child is reportedly doing well.

It’s also important to note this child likely did not get the virus from an NBA player. Still, this could have been a worst-case scenario for the league.

A second-grader in Rhode Island who tested positive for COVID-19 had gotten an autograph from one of the Utah Jazz’s two infected players at the Utah/Boston game last Friday. That is according to Police Chief Shawn Lacey of Westerly, Rhode Island, via the Providence Journal.

Lacey said at a news conference that according to the information the town received, one of the students had recently returned from a cruise to the Bahamas, while another had been to an NBA game in Boston last week, and got an autograph from a player who contracted the virus.

Two Jazz players, All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have tested positive for COVID-19, with Gobert thought to be patient zero in the NBA.

However, Gobert did not even show symptoms until this past Tuesday and most likely was not contagious with the disease at the time of the autograph, according to multiple health experts. From Scott Isaacs, the news director of NBC 10 in Rhode Island:

The NBA suspended play after it found out Gobert had the virus. The league is shut down until April 10, when the matter will be revisited.

A primary concern from the NBA’s perspective was the possible spread of the disease — from fans to fans, or players to fans, then those fans unknowingly spreading the virus around their communities. In this case,  it’s easy to imagine a scenario where the child might have passed the virus along to an elderly relative without even knowing. Fortunately, this case was discovered, and the child’s school has been closed down for the next two weeks and other parents notified. However, containment of this very contagious virus is not easy.

 

Zion Williamson pledges to cover salary of New Orleans arena workers for 30 days

By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT
Kevin Love was first. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin jumped in with offers.

Now Zion Williamson is in, with the rookie promising to cover arena staff salaries for 30 days.

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

The Pelicans followed up with a statement that, while vague, suggests the organization will pitch in to help the employees in some way as well. At least I think that’s what it means. It’s not the best worded press release ever.

This is a generous pledge from the rookie, sure to endear him even further to the New Orleans community. Is there a PR element to it? Sure. That doesn’t make the offer any less genuine or any less helpful to the people impacted by the NBA’s break.

It is not just players, a number of teams have stepped up as well, including Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Golden State, and more.

There is going to be an economic trickle down from the NBA’s coronavirus-forced suspension of play. The players and team owners/executives will be just fine, it’s the hourly workers that will feel the pinch of reduced nights of work (especially with concerts, NHL games, and other events at arenas canceled as well). That’s not to mention the impact on workers in bars/restaurants around arenas, parking facilities, and a host of other places.

For all of our sakes, let’s hope that we as a nation start to get control of the spread of the virus and things can return closer to normal soon.

Dallas’ Jalen Brunson has surgery on right shoulder, timed with break in play

By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
Dallas’ backup point guard Jalen Brunson had missed the team’s last 10 games due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder. It needed surgery to fix the problem, but it couldn’t get worse and he wanted to play when it got to the playoffs for Dallas, so the surgery was put on hold and he was going to return to the lineup.

Now, with the league on a 30-day break due to the coronavirus, Brunson went ahead with the surgery, the Mavericks announced.

Smart move by Brunson and the Mavericks.

Brunson, the former Villanova star, has given Dallas a solid 18 minutes a night off the bench this season, averaging 8.2 points and shooting 35.8 percent from three.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pistons’ Blake Griffin each donating $100K to arena staff

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Just as Mavericks owner Mark Cuban immediately set a tone for teams paying arena workers amid the NBA’s coronavirus-related hiatus, Cavaliers star Kevin Love is a trendsetter for his fellow players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Rod Beard of The Detroit News:

Many teams – including the Pistons, Mavericks, Nets and Wizards – have followed Dallas’ lead. Expect other players to follow Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin.

This is peer pressure working very nicely.

Report: Union warns of NBA’s potential ability to reduce salaries due to coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT
The NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement allows teams to reduce players’ salaries in event of a Force Majeure Event – things like war, terrorism, natural disaster, government action and epidemics. Of course, an epidemic has become relevant as the NBA season is on hiatus due to the coronavirus.

If the 2019-20 season is over, players could lose 22%-27% of their salaries (depending on their team’s games remaining). Even just a reduction in season length could lead to (lower) salary reductions.

The players’ union apparently warned its members about that possibility.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In a correspondence to players addressing the uncertainty surrounding the NBA’s indefinite suspension of play, the National Basketball Players Association on Friday spelled out terms on a doomsday provision included in the Collective Bargaining Agreement that could free owners from paying players a percentage of their salaries should the rest of the season be lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the email, the union told players that there had been no discussion with the league on the provision.

A salary reduction seems unlikely. The union is just doing its duty by alerting members of the possibility. Because the impact would be so significant – even if the possibility is remote – players should begin to prepare just in case.

But they also shouldn’t panic.

NBA owners have made many gains by making players feel as if they’re partners in the business. Triggering that clause would cause massive backlash from players and undo much of that progress. It’s probably not worth it.

The NBA will likely lose a lot of money from this hiatus. Even if the full season is played after resumption – not the most likely scenario – there are other complications. Would games have to be played outside primetime (e.g., on weekday afternoons) because arenas are booked with other events? Would next season have to be shortened because this one would eat up so much of the planned offseason?

The lost revenue will be felt by both sides, as owners and players split Basketball Related Income. That’s how the partnership was designed, and that’s probably the extent to which it’ll apply to this crisis.